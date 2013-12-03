"The short and succinct chapters pack in the essential items of knowledge. Each area covered gives both theoretical basis, but also the practical ways of treating the condition being described and the evidence basis for doing so."

BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments

"The seventh edition of Oh’s Intensive Care Manual replaces the 2009 version and provides additional content. For the first time it is also published in an excellent electronic version, access to which is included in the purchase of the hard copy as well as being available separately.

Overall this is an accessible, well-written and well-designed resource: a clearly designed and sensibly organised contents page makes the book straightforward to navigate."

Reviewed by: British Journal of Anaesthesia Date: Jan 2015