Oh's Intensive Care Manual - 7th Edition

Oh's Intensive Care Manual

7th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Andrew Bersten
eBook ISBN: 9780702061813
eBook ISBN: 9780702055461
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd December 2013
Page Count: 1264
Description

Whether youre a newcomer to the ICU or a seasoned practitioner, Oh's Intensive Care Manual delivers the practical, expert answers you need to manage the conditions you see every day in the intensive care unit. This highly esteemed, bestselling medical reference book presents comprehensive detail on each topic, while maintaining a succinct, accessible style so this information can be seamlessly incorporated into your daily practice.

"Oh’s Intensive Care Manual would represent a solid addition to any anesthesia departmental library as a resource or study aid." Reviewed by Canadian Journal of Anesthesia, Apr 2015

Key Features

  • Access everything you need to know about disease processes and their management during the course of ICU rotations.
  • Gain valuable insight into the consensus of practice and standard of ICU care as followed in the UK, Europe, India, and Australia.
  • Take advantage of expert advice on practical issues that will be encountered on a day-to-day basis in the ICU, as well as common pitfalls in treatment and management emphasized in each chapter.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Organisation Aspects

1. Design and organisation of intensive care units

2. Critical care outreach and rapid response systems

3. Severity of illness and likely outcome from critical illness

4. Transport of the critically ill patients

5. Physiotherapy in intensive care

6. Critical care nursing

7. Ethics in intensive care

8. Common problems after ICU

9. Clinical information systems

10. Clinical trials in critical care

11. Palliative care

12. ICU and the elderly

13. Health care team in intensive care medicine

14. Preparing for examinations in intensive care medicine

Part 2. Shock

15. Overview of shock

16. Haemodynamic monitoring

17. Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome

18. Monitoring oxygenation

19. Lactic acidosis

Part 3. Acute Coronary Care

20. Acute cardiac syndromes, investigations and interventions

21. Adult cardiopulmonary resuscitation

22. Management of cardiac arrhythmias

23. Cardic pacing and implantable cardioverter defibrillators

24. Acute heart failure

25. Valvular and congenital heart disease and bacterial endocarditis

26. Intensive care after cardiac surgery

27. Echocardiography in the intensive care unit

Part 4. Respiratory Failure

28. Oxygen therapy

29. Airway management and acute airway obstruction

30. Acute respiratory failure in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

31. Mechanical ventilation

32. Humidification and inhalation therapy

33. The acute respiratory distress syndrome

34. Pulmonary embolism

35. Acute severe asthma

36. Pneumonia

37. Non-invasive ventilation

38. Respiratory monitoring

39. Imaging the chest

40. Ultrasound in the ICU

41. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

41.1 ECMO for respiratory failure

41.2 ECMO for cardiac failure

Part 5. Gastroenterological Emergencies and Surgery

42. Acute gastrointestinal bleeding

43. Severe acute pancreatitis

44. Liver failure

44.1 Acute hepatic failure

44.2 Cirrhosis and acute on chronic Liver Disease

45. Abdominal surgical catastrophes

46. Solid tumors and their implications in the ICU

Part 6. Acute Renal Failure

47. Acute kidney injury

48. Renal replacement therapy

Part 7. Neurological Disorders

49. Disorders of consciousness

50. Status epilepticus

51. Acute cerebrovascular complications

52. Cerebral protection

53. Brain death

54. Meningitis and encephalomyelitis

55. Tetanus

56. Delirium

57. Neuromuscular diseases in intensive care Part 8. Endocrine Disorders

58. Diabetic emergencies 59. Diabetes insipidus and other polyuric syndromes 60. Thyroid emergencies

61. Adrenocortical insufficiency in critical illness

62. Acute calcium disorders

Part 9. Obstetric Emergencies

63. Preeclampsia and eclampsia

64. General obstetric emergencies

65. Severe pre-existing disease in pregnancyPart 10. Infections and Immune Disorders

66. Anaphylaxis

67. Host defence and immunodeficiency disorders

68. HIV and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome

69. Severe sepsis

70. Nosocomial infections

71. Severe soft- tissue infections

72. Principles of antibiotic use

73. Tropical diseases Part 11. Severe and Multiple Trauma

74. Severe and multiple trauma

75. Severe head injuries 76. Faciomaxillary and upper airway injuries

77. Chest injuries

78. Spinal injuries

79. Abdominal and pelvic injuries

Part 12. Environmental Injuries

80. Submersion

81. Burns

82. Thermal disorders 83. Electrical safety and injuries

84. Envenomation

85. Ballistic injury 86. Background information on "biochemical terrorism"

Part 13. Pharmacologic Considerations

87. Pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and drug monitoring in critical illness

88. Management and acute poisoning

89. Sedation and pain management in intensive care

90. Inotropes and vasopressors

91. Vasodilators and antihypertensives Part 14. Metabolic Homeostasis

92. Acid-base balance and disorders

93. Fluid and electrolyte therapy

94. Enteral and parenteral nutrition Part 15. Haematological Management

95. Blood transfusion

96. Colloids and blood products

97. Therapeutic plasma exchange and intravenous immunoglobulin therapy

98. Haemostatic failure

99. Haematological malignancy

Part 16. Transplantation

100. Organ donation

101. Liver transplantation

102. Heart and lung transplantation

Part 17. Paediatric Intensive Care 103. The critically ill child

104. Upper airway obstruction in children

105. Acute respiratory failure in children

106. Paediatric fluid and electrolyte therapy

107. Sedation and analgesia in children

108. Shock and cardiac disease in children

109. Neurological emergencies in children

110. Paediatric trauma

111. Withholding and withdrawing life-sustaining medical treatment in children

112. Paediatric poisoning

113. Paediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation

 

Details

No. of pages:
1264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702061813
eBook ISBN:
9780702055461

About the Author

Andrew Bersten

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Critical Care Medicine, Flinders Medical Centre and School of Medicine, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia

Reviews

"The short and succinct chapters pack in the essential items of knowledge. Each area covered gives both theoretical basis, but also the practical ways of treating the condition being described and the evidence basis for doing so."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments


"The seventh edition of Oh’s Intensive Care Manual replaces the 2009 version and provides additional content. For the first time it is also published in an excellent electronic version, access to which is included in the purchase of the hard copy as well as being available separately.

Overall this is an accessible, well-written and well-designed resource: a clearly designed and sensibly organised contents page makes the book straightforward to navigate."
Reviewed by: British Journal of Anaesthesia   Date: Jan 2015

