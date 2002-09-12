Ogier's Reading Research - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702026706

Ogier's Reading Research

3rd Edition

Authors: Nicky Lanoe
Paperback ISBN: 9780702026706
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 12th September 2002
Page Count: 96
Table of Contents

Foreword. Acknowledgements. Introduction: How to use the book. Why bother about research? How to find what you need to read. Making records. Making sense of reports. The introduction and literature review. The method or methodology. The results. The discussion and conclusion. Implications for practice. References. Further Reading

About the Author

Nicky Lanoe

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance lecturer and management consultant, Les Adoubez, Ville Amphrey, St Martins, Guernsey, CI

