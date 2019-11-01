Offshore Wind Turbine End of Life Scenarios

Dr Kolios is a Senior Lecturer in Risk Management and Reliability Engineering and the Director of the Energy Doctoral Training Programme at Cranfield University. His research expertise includes quantitative methods in engineering, decision making and risk management, performance/risk-based design, analysis and operational management of offshore/marine energy assets, reliability analysis using non-intrusive stochastic expansions, optimisation of FEA methods , integrity assessment of ageing structures and development, application and calibration of design standards. Dr Kolios is currently the PI and technical lead for the ELECTRA project, funded by the DECC through Aerogenerator Power Limited (APL) for the development of a novel Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT), with the aim of scaling up the concept to the MW scale. In 2014, he was awarded an EPSRC Grant as PI to perform research on the structural monitoring and reliability assessment of marine energy technologies with the aim of service life extension and another grant through the EPSRC Supergen Wind Hub to derive a framework for the extrapolation of SHM readings from instrumented to non-instrumented units. He has also participated from the onset (2012) in the development of SLIC (Structural Lifecycle Industry Collaboration) - the largest Joint Industry Project related to offshore wind - alongside ten wind turbine operators, two certification authorities and the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC). He led the pre-testing phase and is currently managing the delivery of the main scope of the project. He has authored more than 90 peer-reviewed journal and conference papers, acts as a reviewer in key journals and has chaired sessions on the Risk and Integrity Management of Energy Assets. He is a member of the board of the European Academy of Wind Energy and is a member of the ISSC Offshore Renewable Energy Committee. Dr Kolios is a Chartered Engineering of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. He has supervised MSc and PhD students through to completion.