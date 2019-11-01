Offshore Wind Turbine End of Life Scenarios
1st Edition
Service Life Extension and Decommissioning
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Legislation, standards, decision criteria and techno economic assessment
3. Service life extension (from design and inspection to certification)
4. Decommissioning (from the design of the process to the recycling of the materials)
5. Certification and Insurance (requirements for certification and the insurers perspective)
6. Environmental Impact Assessment (pre and post mortem inspection, Environmental Life Cycle Assessment)
7. A practical case study (hypothetical)
8. Conclusions and summary
Description
Offshore Wind Turbine End of Life Scenarios: Service Life Extension and Decommissioning provides all the information required to make considered decisions on wind turbines and their lifespan. The book outlines a holistic approach to wind turbine assessment, reviewing relevant legislation and standards, outlining decision criteria and methods for techno economic assessment, and covering life extension, from design and inspection, to certification. Other sections discuss decommissioning, the requirements of certifying authorities and insurers, and environmental impact assessments. A series of case studies illustrate principles discussed, making this a unique and essential resource for anyone who assesses wind turbine assets.
Key Features
- Addresses this crucial topic, meeting the need for a consolidated source of information in the area
- Includes case studies to illustrate methods proposed
- Gives practical advice on technical considerations for wind turbine service life extension and decommissioning
- Covers the requirements of external stakeholders, such as certification authorities, insurers and environmental agencies
Readership
OEMs, developers and operators of offshore wind turbines (both at a technical and managerial level). Wind farm regulators, policy makers, investors and insurers. Researchers interested in wind farm design and technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026076
About the Editors
Athanasios Kolios Editor
Dr Kolios is a Senior Lecturer in Risk Management and Reliability Engineering and the Director of the Energy Doctoral Training Programme at Cranfield University. His research expertise includes quantitative methods in engineering, decision making and risk management, performance/risk-based design, analysis and operational management of offshore/marine energy assets, reliability analysis using non-intrusive stochastic expansions, optimisation of FEA methods , integrity assessment of ageing structures and development, application and calibration of design standards. Dr Kolios is currently the PI and technical lead for the ELECTRA project, funded by the DECC through Aerogenerator Power Limited (APL) for the development of a novel Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT), with the aim of scaling up the concept to the MW scale. In 2014, he was awarded an EPSRC Grant as PI to perform research on the structural monitoring and reliability assessment of marine energy technologies with the aim of service life extension and another grant through the EPSRC Supergen Wind Hub to derive a framework for the extrapolation of SHM readings from instrumented to non-instrumented units. He has also participated from the onset (2012) in the development of SLIC (Structural Lifecycle Industry Collaboration) - the largest Joint Industry Project related to offshore wind - alongside ten wind turbine operators, two certification authorities and the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC). He led the pre-testing phase and is currently managing the delivery of the main scope of the project. He has authored more than 90 peer-reviewed journal and conference papers, acts as a reviewer in key journals and has chaired sessions on the Risk and Integrity Management of Energy Assets. He is a member of the board of the European Academy of Wind Energy and is a member of the ISSC Offshore Renewable Energy Committee. Dr Kolios is a Chartered Engineering of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. He has supervised MSc and PhD students through to completion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Energy Doctoral Training Programme, Cranfield University, College Road, Cranfield, UK