Offshore Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123854759, 9780123854766

Offshore Structures

1st Edition

Design, Construction and Maintenance

Authors: Mohamed El-Reedy
eBook ISBN: 9780123854766
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123854759
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 17th July 2012
Page Count: 664
Description

With most of the easy gas and oil reserves discovered and prices rebounding, companies are now drilling far offshore in extreme weather condition environments. As deepwater wells are drilled to greater depths, engineers and designers are confronted with new problems such as water depth, weather conditions, ocean currents, equipment reliability, and well accessibility. Offshore Structure Design, Construction and Maintenance covers all types of offshore structures and platforms employed worldwide.

The ultimate reference for selecting, operating and maintaining offshore structures, this book provides a road map for designing structures which will stand up even in the harshest environments. The selection of the proper type of offshore structure is discussed from a technical and economic point of view. The design procedure for the fixed offshore structure will be presented and how to review the design to reach the optimum solution. Nonlinear analysis (Push over) analysis will be presented as a new technique to design and assess the existing structure. Pile design and tubular joint with the effect of fatigue loading will be presented also from a theoretical and a practical point of view.

With this book in hand, engineers receive the most up-to-date methods for performing a structural life cycle analysis; implement maintenance plans for topsides and jackets, using non destructive testing. Under water inspection is discussed for hundreds of platforms in detail. Advanced repair methodology for scour, marine growth and damaged or deteriorating members are discussed. Risk based under water inspection techniques are covered from a practical pint of view. In addition, the book will be supported by an online modeling and simulation program with will allow designers to save time and money by verifying assumptions online.

Key Features

  • One stop guide to offshore structure design and analysis
  • Easy to understand methods for structural life cycle analysis
  • Expert advice for designing offshore platforms for all types of environments
  • Save time and money by verifying designs online

Readership

Petroleum Engineers, Structural Engineers, Production Engineers and Goetechnical Engineers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

The Author

Chapter 1. Introduction to Offshore Structures

1.1 Introduction

1.2 History of Offshore Structures

1.3 Overview of Field Development

1.4 Feed Requirements

1.5 Types of Offshore Platforms

1.6 Different Types of Offshore Structures

1.7 Minimal Offshore Structure

1.8 Preview of this Book

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Chapter 2. Offshore Structure Loads and Strength

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Gravity Loads

2.3 Wind Load

2.4 Stair Design

2.5 Offshore Loads

2.6 Design for Ultimate Limit State (ULS)

2.7 Collision Events

2.8 Fires and Explosions

2.9 Material Strength

REFERENCES

Chapter 3. Offshore Structure Platform Design

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Preliminary Dimensions

3.3 Bracing System

3.4 Jacket Design

3.5 Structure Analysis

3.6 Cylinder Member Strength

3.7 Tubular Joint Design

3.8 Topside Design

3.9 Boat Landing Design

3.10 Riser Guard

3.11 On-Bottom Stability

3.12 Bridges

3.13 Crane Loads

3.14 Lift Installation Loads

3.15 Vortex-Induced Vibrations

3.16 Helideck Design

3.17 Structure Analysis and Design Quality Control

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Chapter 4. Geotechnical Data and Pile Design

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Investigation Procedure

4.3 Soil Tests

4.4 In-Situ Testing

4.5 Soil Properties

4.6 Pile Foundations

4.7 Scour

4.8 Pile Wall Thickness

4.9 Pile Drivability Analysis

4.10 Soil Investigation Report

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Chapter 5. Fabrication and Installation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Construction Procedure

5.3 Engineering of Execution

5.4 Fabrication

5.5 Jacket Assembly and Erection

5.6 Weight Control

5.7 Loads from Transportation, Launch and Lifting Operations

5.8 Lifting Procedure and Calculations

5.9 Load-out Process

5.10 Transportation Process

5.11 Transportation Loads

5.12 Launching and Upending Forces

5.13 Installation and Pile Handling

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Chapter 6. Corrosion Protection

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coatings and Corrosion Protection of Steel Structures

6.3 Corrosion Stresses Due to the Atmosphere, Water and Soil

6.4 Cathodic Protection Design Considerations

6.5 Design Example

6.6 General Design Considerations

6.7 Anode Manufacture

6.8 Installation of Anodes

6.9 Allowable Tolerance for Anode Dimensions

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Chapter 7. Assessment of Existing Structures and Repairs

7.1 Introduction

7.2 API RP2A: Historical Background

7.3 Den/HSE Guidance Notes for Fixed Offshore Design

7.4 Historical Assessment of Environmental Loading Design Practice

7.5 Development of API RP2A Member Resistance Equations

7.6 Allowable Stresses for Cylindrical Members

7.7 Failure Due to Fire

7.8 Case Study: Platform Failure

7.9 Assessment of Platform

7.10 Case Study: Platform Decommissioning

7.11 Scour Problem

7.12 Offshore Platform Repair

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Chapter 8. Risk-Based Inspection Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 SIM Methodology

8.3 Qualitative Risk Assessment for Fleet Structures

8.4 Underwater Inspection Plan

8.5 Anode Retrofit Maintenance Program

8.6 Assessment Process

8.7 Mitigation and Risk Reduction

8.8 Occurrence of Member Failures with Time

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Index

About the Author

Mohamed El-Reedy

Mohamed El-Reedy

Mohamed A. El-Reedy’s background in structural engineering. His main area of researches is reliability of concrete and steel structure. He has provided consulting to different engineering companies and oil and gas industries in Egypt and to international companies as the International Egyptian Oil Company (IEOC) and British Petroleum (BP). Moreover, he provides different concrete and steel structure design package for residential buildings, warehouses and telecommunication towers and electrical projects with WorleyParsons Egypt. He has participated in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) projects with international engineering firms. Currently, Dr. El-Reedy is responsible for reliability, Inspection and maintenance strategy for onshore structures and offshore steel structure platforms. He has performed these tasks for hundred structures in the red sea. Dr. El-Reedy has consulted with and trained executives at many organizations, including the Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO), bp, Apachi, Shell, Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (ADMA), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and King Saudi’s Interior ministry, Qatar Telecom, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation , Saudi Arabia basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) , the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, and Qatar petrochemical Company (QAPCO), PETRONAS Malaysia, PTT Thailand. He has taught technical courses about offshore structure integrity, repair and maintenance for reinforced concrete structure, steel and offshore structures and the advanced technique in structural engineering and materials worldwide, especially in the Middle East. Dr. El-Reedy has written numerous publications and presented many papers at local and international conferences sponsored by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Concrete Institute, and the American Petroleum Institute. He is in the technical committee for OMAE conference for ten years. He has published many research papers in international technical journals and has authored many books about marine structure calculation, assessment of concrete structure, structure reliability, total quality management, advanced materials, economic management for engineering projects, and repair and protection of reinforced concrete structures. He received his bachelor’s degree from Cairo University in 1990, his master’s degree in 1995, and his Ph.D from Cairo University in 2000.

Affiliations and Expertise

Structural Consultant Engineer, Gulf Petroleum Co., Egypt

Ratings and Reviews

