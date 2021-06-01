Offshore Projects and Engineering Management delivers a critical training tool for engineers on how to prepare cost estimates and understand the most recent management methods. Specific to the oil and gas offshore industry, the reference dives into project economics, interface management and contracts. Methods for analyzing risk, activity calculations and risk response strategies are covered for offshore, FPSO and pipelines. Supported with case studies, detailed discussions, and practical applications, this comprehensive book gives oil and gas managers a management toolbox to extend asset life, reduce costs and minimalize impact to personnel and environment.

Oil and gas assets are under constant pressure and engineers and managers need engineering management training and strategies to ensure their operations are safe and cost effective. This book helps manage the ramp up to the management of offshore structures.