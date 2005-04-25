Offshore Pipelines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678476, 9780080456904

Offshore Pipelines

1st Edition

Authors: Boyun Guo Shanhong Song, Ph.D. Ali Ghalambor, PhD Tian Lin, PhD Jacob Chacko Boyun Guo Shanhong Song, Ph.D. Ali Ghalambor, PhD Jacob Chacko
eBook ISBN: 9780080456904
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750678476
Paperback ISBN: 9781493303083
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 25th April 2005
Page Count: 304
Description

Offshore Pipelines covers the full scope of pipeline development from pipeline designing, installing, and testing to operating. It gathers the authors' experiences gained through years of designing, installing, testing, and operating submarine pipelines. The aim is to provide engineers and management personnel a guideline to achieve cost-effective management in their offshore and deepwater pipeline development and operations.
The book is organized into three parts. Part I presents design practices used in developing submarine oil and gas pipelines and risers. Contents of this part include selection of pipe size, coating, and insulation. Part II provides guidelines for pipeline installations. It focuses on controlling bending stresses and pipe stability during laying pipelines. Part III deals with problems that occur during pipeline operations. Topics covered include pipeline testing and commissioning, flow assurance engineering, and pigging operations. This book is written primarily for new and experienced engineers and management personnel who work on oil and gas pipelines in offshore and deepwater. It can also be used as a reference for college students of undergraduate and graduate levels in Ocean Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.

Key Features

  • Pipeline design engineers will learn how to design low-cost pipelines allowing long-term operability and safety.

  • Pipeline operation engineers and management personnel will learn how to operate their pipeline systems in a cost effective manner.

  • Deepwater pipelining is a new technology developed in the past ten years and growing quickly.

Readership

Pipeline Design Engineers, Pipeline Operation Engineers, Students in Petroleum Engineering

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Symbols

Unit Conversion Factors

1. Introduction

Part I: Pipeline Design

2. General Design Information

3. Diameter and Wall Thickness

4. Hydrodynamic Stability of Pipelines

5. Pipeline Span

6. Operating Stresses

7. Pipeline Riser Design

8. Pipeline External Corrosion Protection

9. Pipeline Insulation

10. Introduction to Flexible Pipelines

Part II: Pipeline Installation

11. Pipeline Installation Methods

12. Installation Bending Stress Control

13. Pipeline On-Bottom Stability Control

Part III: Pipeline Commissioning and Operations

14. Pipeline Testing and Pre-commissioning

15. Flow Assurance

16. Pigging Operations

Appendices

Appendix A: Gas-Liquid Multiphase Flow in Pipeline

Appendix B: Steady and Transient Solutions for Pipeline Temperature

Appendix C: Strength De-Rating of Old Pipelines

Index

About the Author

Boyun Guo

Dr. Boyun Guo is well known for his contributions to the energy industry in multiphase flow in pipe systems and horizontal well engineering. He is currently a Professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Petroleum Engineering Department and Director of the Center for Optimization of Petroleum Systems (COPS). He has over 35 years of work experience in the oil and gas industry and academia, and has previously worked for Daqing Petroleum Administrative Bureau, New Mexico Tech, New Mexico Petroleum Recovery Research Center, and Edinburgh Petroleum Services. He holds a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Daqing Petroleum Institute of China, MS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology, and a PhD in Petroleum Engineering from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Dr. Guo has authored over a hundred papers, served on many association committees, and published 10 books of which 9 of those reside with Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA

Shanhong Song, Ph.D.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior engineer, ChevronTexaco

Ali Ghalambor, PhD

Oil and Gas Engineer at Innovative Petrotech Solutions, Inc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oil and Gas Engineer at Innovative Petrotech Solutions, Inc.

Tian Lin, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

CRC for Infrastructure and Engineering Asset Management, Queensland University of Technology

Jacob Chacko

Reviews

'"The authors are the most respected names in the area of designing, installing, testing, and operating submarine pipelines…I would recommend that if you work in the offshore pipeline industry, you have this practical reference available. " Saeid Mokhatab Chairman of Natural Gas Engineering Editorial Advisory Board'

Ratings and Reviews

