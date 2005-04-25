Offshore Pipelines
1st Edition
Description
Offshore Pipelines covers the full scope of pipeline development from pipeline designing, installing, and testing to operating. It gathers the authors' experiences gained through years of designing, installing, testing, and operating submarine pipelines. The aim is to provide engineers and management personnel a guideline to achieve cost-effective management in their offshore and deepwater pipeline development and operations.
The book is organized into three parts. Part I presents design practices used in developing submarine oil and gas pipelines and risers. Contents of this part include selection of pipe size, coating, and insulation. Part II provides guidelines for pipeline installations. It focuses on controlling bending stresses and pipe stability during laying pipelines. Part III deals with problems that occur during pipeline operations. Topics covered include pipeline testing and commissioning, flow assurance engineering, and pigging operations. This book is written primarily for new and experienced engineers and management personnel who work on oil and gas pipelines in offshore and deepwater. It can also be used as a reference for college students of undergraduate and graduate levels in Ocean Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.
Key Features
Pipeline design engineers will learn how to design low-cost pipelines allowing long-term operability and safety.
Pipeline operation engineers and management personnel will learn how to operate their pipeline systems in a cost effective manner.
Deepwater pipelining is a new technology developed in the past ten years and growing quickly.
Readership
Pipeline Design Engineers, Pipeline Operation Engineers, Students in Petroleum Engineering
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Symbols
Unit Conversion Factors
1. Introduction
Part I: Pipeline Design
2. General Design Information
3. Diameter and Wall Thickness
4. Hydrodynamic Stability of Pipelines
5. Pipeline Span
6. Operating Stresses
7. Pipeline Riser Design
8. Pipeline External Corrosion Protection
9. Pipeline Insulation
10. Introduction to Flexible Pipelines
Part II: Pipeline Installation
11. Pipeline Installation Methods
12. Installation Bending Stress Control
13. Pipeline On-Bottom Stability Control
Part III: Pipeline Commissioning and Operations
14. Pipeline Testing and Pre-commissioning
15. Flow Assurance
16. Pigging Operations
Appendices
Appendix A: Gas-Liquid Multiphase Flow in Pipeline
Appendix B: Steady and Transient Solutions for Pipeline Temperature
Appendix C: Strength De-Rating of Old Pipelines
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 25th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456904
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750678476
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303083
About the Author
Boyun Guo
Dr. Boyun Guo is well known for his contributions to the energy industry in multiphase flow in pipe systems and horizontal well engineering. He is currently a Professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Petroleum Engineering Department and Director of the Center for Optimization of Petroleum Systems (COPS). He has over 35 years of work experience in the oil and gas industry and academia, and has previously worked for Daqing Petroleum Administrative Bureau, New Mexico Tech, New Mexico Petroleum Recovery Research Center, and Edinburgh Petroleum Services. He holds a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Daqing Petroleum Institute of China, MS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology, and a PhD in Petroleum Engineering from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Dr. Guo has authored over a hundred papers, served on many association committees, and published 10 books of which 9 of those reside with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA
Shanhong Song, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior engineer, ChevronTexaco
Ali Ghalambor, PhD
Oil and Gas Engineer at Innovative Petrotech Solutions, Inc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oil and Gas Engineer at Innovative Petrotech Solutions, Inc.
Tian Lin, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
CRC for Infrastructure and Engineering Asset Management, Queensland University of Technology
Jacob Chacko
Reviews
'"The authors are the most respected names in the area of designing, installing, testing, and operating submarine pipelines…I would recommend that if you work in the offshore pipeline industry, you have this practical reference available. " Saeid Mokhatab Chairman of Natural Gas Engineering Editorial Advisory Board'