Offshore Lending and Financing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733299, 9781845699109

Offshore Lending and Financing

1st Edition

A Practical and Legal Handbook for Lenders, Borrowers, investors and their Professional Advisers

Authors: Vaumini Amin
eBook ISBN: 9781845699109
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733299
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 5th December 1997
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
147.50
125.38
263.64
224.09
245.00
208.25
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
147.50
125.38
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written for the international banking and financial services community, their advisors and offshore companies, this is the first book comprehensively to address the principles and practice of bank lending to offshore tax haven entities. Highly practical in its analysis of lending considerations via this secretive sector, it also contains a comparative study of law and practice in key offshore jurisdictions.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Offshore centres: An introduction; Offshore centres: Foreign law concepts and terms; The legal personality of the borrower; Considerations when lending to individuals; Considerations when lending to companies; Considerations when lending to trustees; Double taxation; Considerations when taking security; Foreign law legal option. Part 2 Jersey; Guernsey; Isle of Man; Gibraltar; The British Virgin Islands; The Cayman Islands; Bermuda.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699109
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733299

About the Author

Vaumini Amin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.