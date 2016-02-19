Offshore Installation Practice
Offshore Installation Practice describes the main requirements and applications for safe offshore installation and operation. This book discusses the arrangements to be accepted by national and international classification and certification authorities with respect to flare systems, fuel gas and crude oil burning, fire protection, fire detection and extinction, heat exchangers, and piping design. The importance of life-support systems is also highlighted. This book is comprised of 18 chapters and begins by introducing the reader to offshore gas and oil production platforms, with emphasis on safety considerations for fixed drilling/production platforms, produced fluid systems, and the gas injection compression system. The discussion then turns to piping systems; fuel gas and crude-oil burning arrangements; flare systems; and equipment for offshore-related projects, such as storage tankers and barges, compensator systems, and floating production and storage units. The chapters that follow focus on safety shutdown systems; the design of submersibles and diving equipment; and the basic principles of fire protection systems. This book concludes by considering the regulatory requirements for the prevention of oil pollution arising from offshore oil and gas exploration. This monograph will be useful as a reference work for those engaged in the design and installation of offshore units.
1 Offshore Gas and Oil Production Installations
1.1 Fixed Drilling/Production Platforms
1.2 Produced Fluid Systems
1.3 The Gas Injection Compression System
2 Piping Systems
2.1 Mobile Units
2.2 Ballast Systems
2.3 Inclination Requirements (Emergency Pumps)
2.4 Ballast Tank Venting Arrangements
2.5 Cross-Bracings
2.6 Protection against Flooding
2.7 Copper Alloy Piping
2.8 Galvanic Corrosion
2.9 Valves
2.10 Flexible Jumper, Kill and Choke Lines
3 Fuel Gas and Crude-Oil Burning Arrangements
3.1 Methane (Fuel-Gas) Burning
3.2 Crude-Oil Burning
4 Flare Systems
4.1 Combustion Properties
5 Offshore-Related Projects
5.1 Storage Tankers and Barges
5.2 Floating Production and Storage Units
5.3 Fire
5.4 Fuel Gas
5.5 Jack-Up Units
5.6 Compensator Systems
6 Shutdown Safety Systems
6.1 Valves
6.2 Protective Shut-in Action
6.3 Guidance Notes
6.4 Compressor Units Safety/Blowdown
6.5 Compressor Blowdown
7 Piping Design
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Carbon and Low-Alloy Steels
7.3 Welded Pressure Pipes
7.4 Copper and Copper Alloys
7.5 Cast Iron
7.6 Plastics Pipes
7.7 Flexible Hoses
7.8 Hydraulic Tests on Pipes and Fittings
7.9 Guidance Notes on Metal Pipes for Water Services
7.10 Design Systems (Standards and Materials)
8 Submersibles: Diving Systems
8.1 Diving Equipment
8.2 Underwater Operations
8.3 Submersible Units
8.4 Life-Support System
8.5 Bulk Gas Storage
8.6 Heating Systems
8.7 Emergency Life-Support Systems
8.8 Ballast Systems
8.9 Emergency Release System
8.10 Diving Bells
9 Fire and Basic Principles of Protective Systems
9.1 Phenomenon of Fire and Basic Principles of Protection Systems
9.2 Statutory Requirements
9.3 Structural Fire Protection
9.4 Fire Test for Fire Main Fittings
9.5 Fire Test for Flexible Hoses
10 Fire Detection
10.1 Principles of Fire Detection
10.2 Types of Fire Detector
10.3 Choice of Fire-Detector Types
10.4 Numbers of Fire Detectors
10.5 Siting of Fire Detectors
10.6 Regulation Requirements
11 Flammable Gas Detection
11.1 Principles of Flammable Gas Detection
11.2 Techniques for Detection
11.3 Gas-Detection System Design
11.4 Regulation Requirements for Gas-Detection and Measuring Equipment
11.5 Common Features of Fire- and Gas-Detection Systems
12 Fire-Extinguishing Systems
12.1 Extinguishing Agents
12.2 Fire Pumps, Fire Mains, Water-Deluge Systems, Water Monitors and Hydrants
12.3 Automatic Sprinkler and Fire-Detection Systems
12.4 Fixed Fire-Extinguishing Systems
12.5 Helicopter Landing-Area Equipment
12.6 Portable Fire-Fighting Equipment
12.7 Plans Required for Appraisal
12.8 Diving Systems
12.9 Measures in the Event of an Accident
13 Electrical Installations
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Causes of Faults
13.3 Detection of Faults
13.4 Cable Fires
13.5 System Design
13.6 Explosion Hazards
14 Area Classification
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Definitions
14.3 Codes of Practice
14.4 Comparison between the Codes
14.5 Application of the Codes
14.6 Helifuel Tanks
15 Automation and Control Systems
15.1 Classification of Control Systems
15.2 Control Valves
16 Pumps
16.1 Weir Multi-Stage Turbo Feed Pump
16.2 Reciprocating Pump
16.3 Maintenance and Operation of Reciprocating Units
16.4 Maintenance Procedures
16.5 Centrifugal Pumps
16.6 Operation and Maintenance of Centrifugal Pumps
16.7 Mechanical Rotary Seals
16.8 Bypass Line for Closed-Valve Operation
16.9 Positive Displacement Pumps
16.10 Axial Flow Pumps
16.11 Screw Displacement Pumps
16.12 Rotary Lobe Displacement Pumps
16.13 Pumps for Special Services
16.14 Hydraulic Downhole Pumps
16.15 Fire Pumps
16.16 General Pumping Data
17 Heat Exchangers
17.1 Heat Exchanger Performance
17.2 The Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger
17.3 The Plate Heat Exchanger
18 Oil Pollution
18.1 Prevention of Pollution of the Sea by Oil
18.2 Oil Tankers Used for the Storage of Oil
Appendix: Oil Formations
A.1 Drilling Operations
Bibliography
Index
