Offshore Installation Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408014830, 9781483163192

Offshore Installation Practice

1st Edition

Authors: J. Crawford
eBook ISBN: 9781483163192
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st December 1987
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Offshore Installation Practice describes the main requirements and applications for safe offshore installation and operation. This book discusses the arrangements to be accepted by national and international classification and certification authorities with respect to flare systems, fuel gas and crude oil burning, fire protection, fire detection and extinction, heat exchangers, and piping design. The importance of life-support systems is also highlighted. This book is comprised of 18 chapters and begins by introducing the reader to offshore gas and oil production platforms, with emphasis on safety considerations for fixed drilling/production platforms, produced fluid systems, and the gas injection compression system. The discussion then turns to piping systems; fuel gas and crude-oil burning arrangements; flare systems; and equipment for offshore-related projects, such as storage tankers and barges, compensator systems, and floating production and storage units. The chapters that follow focus on safety shutdown systems; the design of submersibles and diving equipment; and the basic principles of fire protection systems. This book concludes by considering the regulatory requirements for the prevention of oil pollution arising from offshore oil and gas exploration. This monograph will be useful as a reference work for those engaged in the design and installation of offshore units.

Table of Contents


1 Offshore Gas and Oil Production Installations

1.1 Fixed Drilling/Production Platforms

1.2 Produced Fluid Systems

1.3 The Gas Injection Compression System

2 Piping Systems

2.1 Mobile Units

2.2 Ballast Systems

2.3 Inclination Requirements (Emergency Pumps)

2.4 Ballast Tank Venting Arrangements

2.5 Cross-Bracings

2.6 Protection against Flooding

2.7 Copper Alloy Piping

2.8 Galvanic Corrosion

2.9 Valves

2.10 Flexible Jumper, Kill and Choke Lines

3 Fuel Gas and Crude-Oil Burning Arrangements

3.1 Methane (Fuel-Gas) Burning

3.2 Crude-Oil Burning

4 Flare Systems

4.1 Combustion Properties

5 Offshore-Related Projects

5.1 Storage Tankers and Barges

5.2 Floating Production and Storage Units

5.3 Fire

5.4 Fuel Gas

5.5 Jack-Up Units

5.6 Compensator Systems

6 Shutdown Safety Systems

6.1 Valves

6.2 Protective Shut-in Action

6.3 Guidance Notes

6.4 Compressor Units Safety/Blowdown

6.5 Compressor Blowdown

7 Piping Design

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbon and Low-Alloy Steels

7.3 Welded Pressure Pipes

7.4 Copper and Copper Alloys

7.5 Cast Iron

7.6 Plastics Pipes

7.7 Flexible Hoses

7.8 Hydraulic Tests on Pipes and Fittings

7.9 Guidance Notes on Metal Pipes for Water Services

7.10 Design Systems (Standards and Materials)

8 Submersibles: Diving Systems

8.1 Diving Equipment

8.2 Underwater Operations

8.3 Submersible Units

8.4 Life-Support System

8.5 Bulk Gas Storage

8.6 Heating Systems

8.7 Emergency Life-Support Systems

8.8 Ballast Systems

8.9 Emergency Release System

8.10 Diving Bells

9 Fire and Basic Principles of Protective Systems

9.1 Phenomenon of Fire and Basic Principles of Protection Systems

9.2 Statutory Requirements

9.3 Structural Fire Protection

9.4 Fire Test for Fire Main Fittings

9.5 Fire Test for Flexible Hoses

10 Fire Detection

10.1 Principles of Fire Detection

10.2 Types of Fire Detector

10.3 Choice of Fire-Detector Types

10.4 Numbers of Fire Detectors

10.5 Siting of Fire Detectors

10.6 Regulation Requirements

11 Flammable Gas Detection

11.1 Principles of Flammable Gas Detection

11.2 Techniques for Detection

11.3 Gas-Detection System Design

11.4 Regulation Requirements for Gas-Detection and Measuring Equipment

11.5 Common Features of Fire- and Gas-Detection Systems

12 Fire-Extinguishing Systems

12.1 Extinguishing Agents

12.2 Fire Pumps, Fire Mains, Water-Deluge Systems, Water Monitors and Hydrants

12.3 Automatic Sprinkler and Fire-Detection Systems

12.4 Fixed Fire-Extinguishing Systems

12.5 Helicopter Landing-Area Equipment

12.6 Portable Fire-Fighting Equipment

12.7 Plans Required for Appraisal

12.8 Diving Systems

12.9 Measures in the Event of an Accident

13 Electrical Installations

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Causes of Faults

13.3 Detection of Faults

13.4 Cable Fires

13.5 System Design

13.6 Explosion Hazards

14 Area Classification

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Definitions

14.3 Codes of Practice

14.4 Comparison between the Codes

14.5 Application of the Codes

14.6 Helifuel Tanks

15 Automation and Control Systems

15.1 Classification of Control Systems

15.2 Control Valves

16 Pumps

16.1 Weir Multi-Stage Turbo Feed Pump

16.2 Reciprocating Pump

16.3 Maintenance and Operation of Reciprocating Units

16.4 Maintenance Procedures

16.5 Centrifugal Pumps

16.6 Operation and Maintenance of Centrifugal Pumps

16.7 Mechanical Rotary Seals

16.8 Bypass Line for Closed-Valve Operation

16.9 Positive Displacement Pumps

16.10 Axial Flow Pumps

16.11 Screw Displacement Pumps

16.12 Rotary Lobe Displacement Pumps

16.13 Pumps for Special Services

16.14 Hydraulic Downhole Pumps

16.15 Fire Pumps

16.16 General Pumping Data

17 Heat Exchangers

17.1 Heat Exchanger Performance

17.2 The Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger

17.3 The Plate Heat Exchanger

18 Oil Pollution

18.1 Prevention of Pollution of the Sea by Oil

18.2 Oil Tankers Used for the Storage of Oil

Appendix: Oil Formations

A.1 Drilling Operations

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163192

About the Author

J. Crawford

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.