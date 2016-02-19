Offshore Installation Practice describes the main requirements and applications for safe offshore installation and operation. This book discusses the arrangements to be accepted by national and international classification and certification authorities with respect to flare systems, fuel gas and crude oil burning, fire protection, fire detection and extinction, heat exchangers, and piping design. The importance of life-support systems is also highlighted. This book is comprised of 18 chapters and begins by introducing the reader to offshore gas and oil production platforms, with emphasis on safety considerations for fixed drilling/production platforms, produced fluid systems, and the gas injection compression system. The discussion then turns to piping systems; fuel gas and crude-oil burning arrangements; flare systems; and equipment for offshore-related projects, such as storage tankers and barges, compensator systems, and floating production and storage units. The chapters that follow focus on safety shutdown systems; the design of submersibles and diving equipment; and the basic principles of fire protection systems. This book concludes by considering the regulatory requirements for the prevention of oil pollution arising from offshore oil and gas exploration. This monograph will be useful as a reference work for those engaged in the design and installation of offshore units.