Offshore Electrical Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Offshore Electrical Engineering is written based on the author's 20 years electrical engineering experience of electrical North Sea oil endeavor. The book has 14 chapters and five important appendices.
The book starts with designing for electrical power offshore application, especially with aspects that are different from land based structures, such as space and weight limitations, safety hazards at sea, and corrosive marine environment. The criteria for selecting prime movers and generators, for example, gas turbines and reciprocating engines, depending on the type of applications, are examined. The machinery drives are then discussed whereby the different offshore electric motor ratings are considered. As in any electrical system, the use of ergonomically designed controls is important. Distribution switchgear, transformers, and cables are described. The book also explains the environmental considerations, power system disturbances, and protection. In an offshore structure, lighting requirements and subsea power supplies, diving life support system, and equipment protection are emphasized. A reliability analysis is also included to ensure continuance of service from the equipment. A general checklist to be used when preparing commissioning workscopes is included, and due to space and weight limitations on offshore installation, the rationale of maintenance and logistics options are explained. The appendices can be used as guides to descriptions offshore installations, typical commissioning test sheets, computerized calculations program, and a comparison of world hazardous area equipment.
The text is a suitable reading for offshore personnel, oil-rig administrators, and for readers from all walks of life interested in some technical aspects of offshore structures.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction: Offshore Power Requirements
1.1 Hazards Offshore
1.2 Electrical System Design Criteria
1.3 Main Prime Movers
1.4 Key Services or Submain Generators
1.5 Medium-Voltage Distribution
1.6 Low-Voltage Distribution
1.7 Emergency or Basic Services Switchboard
1.8 Fire Pumps
1.9 Secure AC and DC Power Supplies
1.10 Drilling Supplies
2 Electrical System General Requirements
2.1 Safety
2.2 Isolated Situation
2.3 Environment
2.4 Water Hazards
2.5 Hydrocarbon Hazards
2.6 Distribution Configuration
2.7 Modular Construction
2.8 Subsea Cable Versus Onboard Generation
3 Prime Mover and Generator Selection
3.1 Gas Turbines
3.2 Gas Turbine Application
3.3 Reciprocating Engines
3.4 Load Profiles
3.5 Choice of Fuel
3.6 Main Generation
3.7 Cooling Systems
3.8 Lube Oil Systems
3.9 Governors
3.10 Alternators and Excitation Systems
3.11 Neutral Earthing
3.12 Starting Requirements
3.13 Emergency Generation
3.14 Key Services Generation
4 Process Drives and Starting Requirements
4.1 Voltage Levels
4.2 Starting
4.3 Speed
4.4 Pole Configuration
4.5 Cooling and Ingress Protection
4.6 Special Applications
5 Control and Monitoring Systems
5.1 Generator Controls
5.2 Load Sharing Systems
5.3 Load Shedding Systems
5.4 Power Management Systems
5.5 Fire and Gas Considerations
5.6 Process Shutdown Considerations
5.7 Effects of ESD System On Electrical Systems
5.8 Uninterruptible and Secure Power Supplies
5.9 DC Supplies
5.10 AC Supplies
5.11 Selection of Voltage Tolerances
5.12 Batteries
6 Generation and Distribution Switchgear and Transformers
6.1 General Requirements
6.2 The Mechanism of Short-Circuit Current Interruption
6.3 Types of Interrupter
6.4 Switchboard Construction
6.5 Drilling Supplies
6.6 Living Quarters Supplies
6.7 Process Area Distribution
6.8 Transformers
7 Cabling Systems and Equipment Installation
7.1 Technical Organization of the Design Programme
7.2 Material and Equipment Handling and Storage
7.3 Erection Procedure
7.4 Switchgear and Motor Control Centers
7.5 Distribution Transformers
7.6 Motors and Generators
7.7 Lighting and Small Power
7.8 Secure Power Supply Systems
7.9 Communications
7.10 Cable Support Systems
7.11 Cables
7.12 Bus Ducting
7.13 Control Stations, Junction Boxes and Distribution Boards
7.14 Earthing
7.15 Installation In Hazardous Areas
8 Environmental Topics
8.1 Weather and Sea Protection
8.2 Enclosure Ingress Protection
8.3 Hazardous Area Applications
8.4 Ventilation
8.5 Logic of Area Classification
8.6 Selection of Motors
8.7 Selection of Other Equipment
8.8 Structural Considerations
8.9 Noise Control
9 Power System Disturbances: Prediction and Protection
9.1 Alternator Faults and Protection Devices
9.2 Transformer Faults and Protection Devices
9.3 Motor Faults and Protection
9.4 Busbar Protection
9.5 Feeder Protection
9.6 Sizing of Conductors
9.7 Worked Example: Fault Calculation
9.8 Worked Example: Relay Setting of Typical MV Platform Scheme
9.9 Worked Example: Setting Voltage Controlled Overcurrent Relays
10 Offshore Lighting
10.1 Lighting Calculations
10.2 Calculation Procedure
10.3 Floodlighting
10.4 Accommodation Lighting
10.5 Process Area Lighting
10.6 Drilling Areas
10.7 Laydown Areas
10.8 Helidecks
10.9 Jacket and Leg Lighting
10.10 Navigational Lighting
10.11 Walkways, Catwalks and Stairways
10.12 Emergency Access Lighting
10.13 Routine Maintenance
11 Subsea Supplies
11.1 Subsea Power Supplies
11.2 Diver's Life Support Equipment
11.3 Diving Chambers
11.4 Inductive Couplers
11.5 Subsea Umbilicals and Power Cables
11.6 Cathodic Protection
11.7 Types of System
11.8 Cathodic Protection Calculations
12 Reliability
12.1 Duplication and Redundancy
12.2 Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis (FMECA)
12.3 Fault Trees
12.4 Reliability Block Diagrams
12.5 Confidence Limits
13 Commissioning
13.1 Generators
13.2 Switchgear
13.3 Protection Schemes: General Procedures
13.4 Voltage Transformers
13.5 Current Transformers
13.6 Protection Relays
13.7 Motor Commissioning Tests
14 Maintenance and Logistics
14.1 Rationalization of Spares
14.2 Accessibility and Communications
14.3 Maintenance Intervals and Equipment Specification
14.4 Scaffolding
14.5 Transport, Accommodation and POB Problems
Appendix A Guide To Offshore Installations
Appendix B Typical Commissioning Test Sheets
Appendix C Simple Three-Phase Fault Calculation Program
Appendix D Commercial Programs for Load Flow, Fault and Transient Stability
Appendix E Comparison of World Hazardous Area Equipment
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 6th July 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163260
About the Author
Geoff MacAngus-Gerrard
Geoff MacAngus-Gerrard is currently on the Supply Lecturer Register for the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), Scotland. He was a chartered electrical engineer who is particularly experienced in conceptual design of electrical power systems and the solving of problems associated with reliability and safety related to the security and survivability of power systems on offshore and petrochemical installations. He has worked primarily on offshore-related projects for the last 24 years, at a marine consultancy for 3 years and in various petrochemical projects for 5 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Supply Lecturer Register, University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), Scotland, UK