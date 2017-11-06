Offshore Electrical Engineering Manual
2nd Edition
Description
Offshore Electrical Engineering Manual, Second Edition, is for electrical engineers working on offshore projects who require detailed knowledge of an array of equipment and power distribution systems. The book begins with coverage of different types of insulation, hot-spot temperatures, temperature rise, ambient air temperatures, basis of machine ratings, method of measurement of temperature rise by resistance, measurement of ambient air temperature. This is followed by coverage of AC generators, automatic voltage regulators, AC switchgear transformers, and programmable electronic systems.
The emphasis throughout is on practical, ready-to-apply techniques that yield immediate and cost-effective benefits. The majority of the systems covered in the book operate at a nominal voltage of 24 y dc and, although it is not necessary for each of the systems to have separate battery and battery charger systems, the grouping criteria require more detailed discussion.
The book also provides information on equipment such as dual chargers and batteries for certain vital systems, switchgear tripping/closing, and engine start batteries which are dedicated to the equipment they supply. In the case of engines which drive fire pumps, duplicate charges and batteries are also required.
Packed with charts, tables, and diagrams, this work is intended to be of interest to both technical readers and to general readers. It covers electrical engineering in offshore situations, with much of the information gained in the North Sea. Some topics covered are offshore power requirements, generator selection, process drivers and starting requirements, control and monitoring systems, and cabling and equipment installation
Key Features
- Discusses how to perform inspections of electrical and instrument systems on equipment using appropriate regulations and specifications
- Explains how to ensure electrical systems/components are maintained and production is uninterrupted
- Demonstrates how to repair, modify, and install electrical instruments ensuring compliance with current regulations and specifications
- Covers specification, management, and technical evaluation of offshore electrical system design
- Features evaluation and optimization of electrical system options including DC/AC selection and offshore cabling designs
Readership
Rig Supervisors and Managers, Electrical Engineers, Electrical Engineering Technicians, Mechanical Engineers, and Maintenance Engineers
Table of Contents
- Introduction of Offshore Power Requirements
2. Electrical Systems General Requirements
3. Prime Movers and Generator Selection
4. Process Drivers and Starting Requirements
5. Control and Monitoring Systems
6. Generation and Distribution Switchgear and Transformers
7. Cabling Systems and Equipment Installation
8. Environmental Topics
9. Power System Disturbances: Prediction and Protection
10. Offshore Lighting
11. Subsea Supplies
12. Reliability
13. Commissioning
14. Maintenance and Logistics
Appendix A: Guide to Offshore Installations
Appendix B: Typical Commissioning Test Sheets
Appendix C: Simple Three-Phase Fault Calculations Program
Appendix D: Commercial Programs for Load Flow, Fault and Transient Stability
Appendix E: Comparison of World Hazardous Area Equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 6th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123854995
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123854988
About the Author
Geoff MacAngus-Gerrard
Geoff MacAngus-Gerrard is currently on the Supply Lecturer Register for the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), Scotland. He was a chartered electrical engineer who is particularly experienced in conceptual design of electrical power systems and the solving of problems associated with reliability and safety related to the security and survivability of power systems on offshore and petrochemical installations. He has worked primarily on offshore-related projects for the last 24 years, at a marine consultancy for 3 years and in various petrochemical projects for 5 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Supply Lecturer Register, University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), Scotland, UK