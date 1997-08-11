Offshore Blowouts: Causes and Control
1st Edition
Description
This book, based on the SINTEF Offshore Blowout Database, thoroughly examines U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Norwegian and UK North Sea blowouts that occurred from 1980 to 1994. This book reveals the operations that were in progress at the onset of the blowouts and helps you learn from the mistakes of others.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Blowouts and Fatal Accident Rates. Blowout Barriers and Analyses. SINTEF Offshore Blowout Database. Overview of Blowout Data. Drilling Blowouts. Completion Blowouts. Workover Blowouts. Production Blowouts. Wireline Blowouts. U.S. Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf vs. North Sea Blowout Frequencies. Glossary. References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 11th August 1997
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524078
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884155140
About the Author
Per Holland, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
Per Holand, Ph.D., is senior research engineer at SINTEF Industrial Management, Trondheim, Norway, where he performs safety and reliability evaluations of technical offshore systems.
Reviews
This book is based on the SINTEF Offshore Blowout Database that contains valuable information to be used for analysing risk related to offshore installations. (Journal of Canadian Petroleum Technology) ...focuses on blowout causes and parameters important when developing risk analyses... (GeoAbstracts)