Offshore Blowouts: Causes and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884155140, 9780080524078

Offshore Blowouts: Causes and Control

1st Edition

Authors: Per Holland, Ph.D.
eBook ISBN: 9780080524078
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884155140
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 11th August 1997
Page Count: 176
Description

This book, based on the SINTEF Offshore Blowout Database, thoroughly examines U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Norwegian and UK North Sea blowouts that occurred from 1980 to 1994. This book reveals the operations that were in progress at the onset of the blowouts and helps you learn from the mistakes of others.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Blowouts and Fatal Accident Rates. Blowout Barriers and Analyses. SINTEF Offshore Blowout Database. Overview of Blowout Data. Drilling Blowouts. Completion Blowouts. Workover Blowouts. Production Blowouts. Wireline Blowouts. U.S. Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf vs. North Sea Blowout Frequencies. Glossary. References.

Per Holland, Ph.D.

Per Holand, Ph.D., is senior research engineer at SINTEF Industrial Management, Trondheim, Norway, where he performs safety and reliability evaluations of technical offshore systems.

This book is based on the SINTEF Offshore Blowout Database that contains valuable information to be used for analysing risk related to offshore installations. (Journal of Canadian Petroleum Technology) ...focuses on blowout causes and parameters important when developing risk analyses... (GeoAbstracts)

