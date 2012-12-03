Office Procedures in Laryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749256, 9781455747467

Office Procedures in Laryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 46-1

1st Edition

Authors: Milan Amin
eBook ISBN: 9781455747467
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749256
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Information on office-based procedures in laryngology provides Otolaryngologists and other surgeons information on Patient selection, Topicals and anesthesia, Surgical approaches and techniques, and Risks and complications. Each procedure discussed provides key points and technique summaries. Topics include: Anesthesia for office procedures including the role of monitoring, Stroboscopy and other diagnostic tools including high speed larygoscopy, Transnasal esophagoscopy including biopsy, dilation, Bravo, TEP, etc, FEES and FEESST, Office-based laryngeal injections, and Office based procedures that includes biopsy and laser therapy.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455747467
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749256

About the Authors

Milan Amin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University

