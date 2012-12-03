Office Procedures in Laryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 46-1

Information on office-based procedures in laryngology provides Otolaryngologists and other surgeons information on Patient selection, Topicals and anesthesia, Surgical approaches and techniques, and Risks and complications. Each procedure discussed provides key points and technique summaries. Topics include: Anesthesia for office procedures including the role of monitoring, Stroboscopy and other diagnostic tools including high speed larygoscopy, Transnasal esophagoscopy including biopsy, dilation, Bravo, TEP, etc, FEES and FEESST, Office-based laryngeal injections, and Office based procedures that includes biopsy and laser therapy.