Office Orthopedics for Primary Care: Diagnosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416022077, 9781437710465

Office Orthopedics for Primary Care: Diagnosis

1st Edition

Authors: Bruce Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9781437710465
Paperback ISBN: 9781416022077
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th December 2005
Page Count: 320
Description

This new companion to Office Orthopedics for Primary Care, 3rd Edition, provides straightforward, in-depth, full-color guidance on the diagnosis of 52 of the most common musculoskeletal problems seen in today's clinical settings. It spells out exactly what to look for during the physical examination and in what sequence, providing readers with the knowledge they need to effectively diagnose these problems. Lavish, full-color photographs and line drawings enhance the text and make concepts easier to understand.

Key Features

  • Features the expertise of Dr. Bruce Carl Anderson, a world authority on orthopedic practice in primary care.
  • Presents proven "how-to's" of diagnosis for the 52 most common orthopedic problems.
  • Features detailed descriptions and lavish illustrations—with hundreds of color photographs—to show every aspect of proper diagnosis.
  • Provides comprehensive treatment reference tables that list best-practice treatments, procedures, and equipment, such as supports, braces, and casts.
  • Gives cross-references to the companion volume, Office Orthopedics for Primary Care, 3rd Edition.
  • Includes many at-a-glance tables showing diagnostic tips and features, clinical pearls, and differential diagnoses.

Table of Contents

Introduction


Section I The 52 Most Common Outpatient Orthopedic Conditions

Chapter 1 Neck

Chapter 2 Shoulder

Chapter 3 Elbow

Chapter 4 Wrist

Chapter 5 Hand

Chapter 6 Chest

Chapter 7 Back

Chapter 8 Hip

Chapter 9 Knee

Chapter 10 Ankle

Chapter 11 Foot

Section II Fractures

Chapter 12 Fractures Frequently Encountered in Primary Care

Section III Exercise Instruction Sheets

Chapter 13 Exercise Instructions for Home Physical Therapy

Section IV Supports, Braces, and Casts

Chapter 14 The Most Commonly Used Supports, Braces, and Casts

Appendix

Fractures, Medications, Lab Values

References

Index

Details

About the Author

Bruce Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR; Director, Medical Orthopedic Department, Sunnyside Medical Center, Portland, OR

