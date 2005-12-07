Office Orthopedics for Primary Care: Diagnosis
1st Edition
Description
This new companion to Office Orthopedics for Primary Care, 3rd Edition, provides straightforward, in-depth, full-color guidance on the diagnosis of 52 of the most common musculoskeletal problems seen in today's clinical settings. It spells out exactly what to look for during the physical examination and in what sequence, providing readers with the knowledge they need to effectively diagnose these problems. Lavish, full-color photographs and line drawings enhance the text and make concepts easier to understand.
Key Features
- Features the expertise of Dr. Bruce Carl Anderson, a world authority on orthopedic practice in primary care.
- Presents proven "how-to's" of diagnosis for the 52 most common orthopedic problems.
- Features detailed descriptions and lavish illustrations—with hundreds of color photographs—to show every aspect of proper diagnosis.
- Provides comprehensive treatment reference tables that list best-practice treatments, procedures, and equipment, such as supports, braces, and casts.
- Gives cross-references to the companion volume, Office Orthopedics for Primary Care, 3rd Edition.
- Includes many at-a-glance tables showing diagnostic tips and features, clinical pearls, and differential diagnoses.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section I The 52 Most Common Outpatient Orthopedic Conditions
Chapter 1 Neck
Chapter 2 Shoulder
Chapter 3 Elbow
Chapter 4 Wrist
Chapter 5 Hand
Chapter 6 Chest
Chapter 7 Back
Chapter 8 Hip
Chapter 9 Knee
Chapter 10 Ankle
Chapter 11 Foot
Section II Fractures
Chapter 12 Fractures Frequently Encountered in Primary Care
Section III Exercise Instruction Sheets
Chapter 13 Exercise Instructions for Home Physical Therapy
Section IV Supports, Braces, and Casts
Chapter 14 The Most Commonly Used Supports, Braces, and Casts
Appendix
Fractures, Medications, Lab Values
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 7th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710465
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416022077
About the Author
Bruce Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR; Director, Medical Orthopedic Department, Sunnyside Medical Center, Portland, OR