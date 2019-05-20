Office-Based Surgery in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678469, 9780323678476

Office-Based Surgery in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-3

1st Edition

Authors: Melissa A Pynnonen Cecelia E Schmalbach
eBook ISBN: 9780323678476
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678469
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th May 2019
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Melissa A. Pynnonen and Cecelia E. Schmalbach, is devoted to Office-Based Surgery in Otolaryngology. Articles in this important issue include: Introduction to Office-Based Surgery in Otolaryngology; Office-based Cosmetic Procedures in Otolaryngology; Mohs Reconstruction and Scar Revision; Office-based Sinus Procedures; In-office Functional Nasal Surgery; Office-based Otology Procedures; In-office Eustachian Tuboplasty; In-office Laryngology Injectables; Office-based Management of Laryngeal Neoplasms; Ultrasound of the Thyroid and Neck; In-office Evaluation and Management of Dysphagia; Patient Safety and Regulatory Considerations; Instrument Sterilization in Otolaryngology; and Facility Accreditation and Coding for Otolaryngology Office Procedures.

About the Authors

Melissa A Pynnonen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery,University of Michigan

Cecelia E Schmalbach Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Indiana University School of Medicine

