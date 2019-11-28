1. Introduction

Krishna Jain



Section 1. Regulations

2. State

Deepak Nair

3. Legal issues

Jeff Smith and Matthew Keuten



Section 2. Opening a Center

4. Business Plan

Sam Ahn

5. Building Plan

Sam Ahn

6. Capital Equipment

Krishna Jain

7. Supplies

Sam Ahn

8. Data, analytics and Information Management for the Office-Based Endovascular Centers

Romi Chopra

9. From Hospital Employed Model to Independence

Krishna Jain



Section 3. Running a Center

10. Policies and Procedures

Krishna Jain

11. Billing and Coding

Sean Peter Roddy

12. Anesthesia

Deepak Nair

13. Quality Control

Krishna Jain

14. Management of Complications

Krishna Jain

15. Radiation Safety and Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Enrico Ascher and Albert Pavalonis

16. Role of IVUS in arterial and venous procedures

Elizabeth Gagne

17. Management of periprocedural anticoagulation

Shikha Jain

18. Patient Satisfaction

Krishna Jain

19. Registry

Bob Tahara and Jeff Carr

20. Marketing

Elias Kassab



Section 4. Specialty Specific Center

21. Interventional Cardiologist’s Perspective

Elias Kassab

22. Interventional Radiologist’s Perspective

David C. Sperling



Section 5. Various Models

23. Models for Structuring Office Based Endovascular Labs

Nick Jurkowitz and Krishna Jain

24. Opening a Center in a University

John Blebea

25. Opening a Center in Private Practice

Daniel Gorin

26. Joint Venture with Hospital

Bhagwan Satiani

27. Wound Care and Vascular Center

Charles E. Ananian

28. Limb Preservation Center

Krishna Jain



Section 6. Types of Procedures

29. Management of Superficial Venous Disease

Edward G. Mackay

30. Management of Deep Venous Diseases

Jose I. Almeida

31. Management of Limb Ischemia

Nagarsheth H. Khanjan

32. Management of Dialysis Access

Azher Iqbal and Asad Baig

33. Intra Caval Filters and Ports

Anil Hingorani and Jesse Chait

34. Other Endovascular Procedures and Embolization

David C. Sperling

35. Cardiac Procedures

Jeff Carr



Secion 7 Other Important Considerations

36. Certification/Accreditation

Krishna Jain

37. Advocacy

Jeff Carr

38. Conducting Research in the center

Laura D. Bauler