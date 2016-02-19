Off-Flavors in Foods and Beverages, Volume 28

This book, volume 28 in the Developments in Food Science Series, reviews the latest information and up-to-date concepts concerning a great number of aspects of flavor quality. Particular attention has been afforded to provide a balance between food and beverage chemistry, biochemistry, microbiology, nutritional, processing, packaging, storage, computer applications, and chemometrics.

Twenty six specialists were invited to discuss the present state of knowledge in their particular fields. Together with their co-workers (totalling over sixty well known researchers) the authors were drawn from the international spectrum of academia, government institutes, and industry. Their presentations included original research results, background reviews, and comprehensive bibliographies.

This informative and well documented book goes a long way to improving the current knowledge in a complex area and certainly increase understanding of taste and odor, flavors and off-flavors of high quality foods and beverages.