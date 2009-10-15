OFDM for Optical Communications
1st Edition
- The first book on optical OFDM by the leading pioneers in the field
- The only book to cover error correction codes for optical OFDM
- Gives applications of OFDM to free-space communications, optical access networks, and metro and log haul transports show optical OFDM can be implemented
- Contains introductions to signal processing for optical engineers and optical communication fundamentals for wireless engineers
This book gives a coherent and comprehensive introduction to the fundamentals of OFDM signal processing, with a distinctive focus on its broad range of applications. It evaluates the architecture, design and performance of a number of OFDM variations, discusses coded OFDM, and gives a detailed study of error correction codes for access networks, 100 Gb/s Ethernet and future optical networks.
The emerging applications of optical OFDM, including single-mode fiber transmission, multimode fiber transmission, free space optical systems, and optical access networks are examined, with particular attention paid to passive optical networks, radio-over-fiber, WiMAX and UWB communications.
Written by two of the leading contributors to the field, this book will be a unique reference for optical communications engineers and scientists. Students, technical managers and telecom executives seeking to understand this new technology for future-generation optical networks will find the book invaluable.
William Shieh is an associate professor and reader in the electrical and electronic engineering department, The University of Melbourne, Australia. He received his M.S. degree in electrical engineering and Ph.D. degree in physics both from University of Southern California.
Ivan Djordjevic is an Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Arizona, Tucson, where he directs the Optical Communications Systems Laboratory (OCSL). His current research interests include optical networks, error control coding, constrained coding, coded modulation, turbo equalization, OFDM applications, and quantum error correction.
"This wonderful book is the first one to address the rapidly emerging optical OFDM field. Written by two leading researchers in the field, the book is structured to comprehensively cover any optical OFDM aspect one could possibly think of, from the most fundamental to the most specialized. The book adopts a coherent line of presentation, while striking a thoughtful balance between the various topics, gradually developing the optical-physics and communication-theoretic concepts required for deep comprehension of the topic, eventually treating the multiple optical OFDM methods, variations and applications. In my view this book will remain relevant for many years to come, and will be increasingly accessed by graduate students, accomplished researchers as well as telecommunication engineers and managers keen to attain a perspective on the emerging role of OFDM in the evolution of photonic networks." -- Prof. Moshe Nazarathy, EE Dept., Technion, Israel Institute of Technology
R&D optical communications engineers developing next generation optical components, systems and networks; wireless and signal processing engineers working in optical communications; graduates and academic researchers.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Historical Perspective of Optical Communications
1.2 Trends in Optical Communications
1.3 Moore's Law and Its Effect on Digital Signal Processing
1.4 Single-Carrier or Multicarrier Transmission: An Optical Debate
1.5 The Difference between RF OFDM and Optical OFDM Systems
1.6 What Does OFDM Bring to the 'Game'?
1.7 Channel Coding and OFDM
1.8 Overview of the Book
Chapter 2. OFDM Principles
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Historical Perspective of OFDM
2.3 OFDM Basics
2.4 Peak-to-Average Power Ratio of OFDM Signals
2.5 Frequency Offset and Phase Noise Sensitivity
Chapter 3. Optical Communication Fundamentals
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Key Optical Components
3.3 Noise Sources
3.4 Channel Impairments
3.5 Transmission System Performance Assessment and System Design
3.6 Summary
Chapter 4. Signal Processing for Optical OFDM
4.1 Introduction
4.2 End-to-End OFDM Signal Processing
4.3 DFT Window Synchronization
4.4 Frequency Offset Synchronization
4.5 Subcarrier Recovery: Channel Estimation and Phase Estimation
4.6 Channel Estimation
4.7 ADC/DAC Impact
4.8 MIMO-OFDM Perspective
Chapter 5. Polarization Effects in Optical Fiber
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Polarization Dispersion Effect in Optical Fiber
5.3 Polarization-Dependent Loss
5.4 Theoretical Model for Coherent Optical MIMO-OFDM Signals in the Presence of Polarization Effects
5.5 Simulation and Experimental Study of MIMO-OFDM Systems
5.6 Nonlinear Polarization Effects
Chapter 6. Coding for Optical OFDM Systems
6.1 Standard FEC Schemes
6.2 Codes on Graphs
6.3 M-ary QAM and M-ary PSK
6.4 Coded Modulation
6.5 Coded OFDM in Fiber-Optics Communication Systems with Direct Detection
6.6 Coded OFDM in Fiber-Optics Communication Systems with Coherent Detection
6.7 Summary
Chapter 7. Various Types of Optical OFDM
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coherent Optical OFDM
7.3 Direct Detection Optical OFDM
Chapter 8. Spectrally Efficient High-Speed Coherent OFDM System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Orthogonal Band Multiplexed OFDM
8.3 111 Gb/s No-Guard Interval CO-OFDM Transmission
8.4 Simulation of 100 Gb/s CO-OFDM Transmission
8.5 High Spectral Efficiency CO-OFDM Systems
Chapter 9. OFDM for Multimode Fiber Systems
9.1 Multimode Fibers
9.2 Optical OFDM in MMF Links
9.3 The Use of Optical OFDM in MMF Links for beyond Short-Reach Applications
9.4 Optical OFDM in Broadcast MIMO Signaling over MMF Links
9.5 Summary
Chapter 10. OFDM in Free-Space Optical Communication Systems
10.1 Introduction
10.2 FSO-OFDM Transmission System
10.3 Atmospheric Turbulence Channel Modeling
10.4 Soft Iterative Decoding
10.5 Performance Assessment of Coded FSO-OFDM Systems with Direct Detection
10.6 OFDM in Hybrid Optical Networks
10.7 Summary
Chapter 11. OFDM Applications in Access Optical Networks
11.1 OFDM in Radio-over-Fiber Systems
11.2 OFDM in Passive Optical Networks
11.3 Ultra Wideband Signals and Optical OFDM
11.4 Coded-OFDM over Plastic Optical Fibers
11.4.1 Performance Analysis of LDPC-Coded OFDM over POFs
11.5 Indoor Optical Wireless Communications and OFDM
11.6 Summary
Chapter 12. Future Research Directions
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Optical OFDM for 1 Tb/s Ethernet Transport
12.3 Multimode Fiber for High Spectral Efficiency Long-Haul Transmission
12.4 Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits for Optical OFDM
12.5 Adaptive Coding in Optical OFDM
12.6 Optical OFDM-Based Access Networks
12.7 Standardization Aspects of Optical OFDM
12.8 Conclusions
William Shieh
Ivan Djordjevic
Dr. Djordjevic is an Associate Professor (as of July 2012) in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of College of Engineering, with a joint appointment in the College of Optical Sciences. Prior to this appointment, he was with University of Arizona, Tucson, USA (as an Assistant Professor and a Research Assistant Professor); University of the West of England, Bristol, UK; University of Bristol, Bristol, UK; Tyco Telecommunications, Eatontown, USA; National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece; and State Telecommunication Company Telecom Serbia, Nis, Serbia. His current research interests include optical networks, error control coding, constrained coding, coded modulation, turbo equalization, OFDM applications, and quantum error correction. He presently directs the Optical Communications Systems Laboratory (OCSL) within the ECE Department at the University of Arizona.
Dr. Djordjevic is an author/co-author of three books: (i) Quantum Information Processing and Quantum Error Correction: An Engineering Approach, Elsevier/Academic Press, Mar. 2012; (ii) Coding for Optical Channels, Springer, Mar. 2010; and (iii) OFDM for Optical Communications, Elsevier/Academic Press, Oct. 2009. Dr. Djordjevic is also an author of almost 140 international journal publications and over 160 international conference papers. Dr. Djordjevic serves as an Associate Editor for Frequenz and as an Associate Editor for International Journal of Optics. Dr. Djordjevic is an IEEE Senior Member and an OSA Member.
Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Arizona, Tucson.
"This wonderful book is the first one to address the rapidly emerging optical OFDM field. Written by two leading researchers in the field, the book is structured to comprehensively cover any optical OFDM aspect one could possibly think of, from the most fundamental to the most specialized. The book adopts a coherent line of presentation, while striking a thoughtful balance between the various topics, gradually developing the optical-physics and communication-theoretic concepts required for deep comprehension of the topic, eventually treating the multiple optical OFDM methods, variations and applications. In my view this book will remain relevant for many years to come, and will be increasingly accessed by graduate students, accomplished researchers as well as telecommunication engineers and managers keen to attain a perspective on the emerging role of OFDM in the evolution of photonic networks." -- Prof. Moshe Nazarathy, EE Dept., Technion, Israel Institute of Technology
"Orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing is one of the enabling transmission technologies with a range of traditional and newly emerging applications. This is the first book that comprehensively and coherently covers the escalating field of optical OFDM. This is an excellent book that can serve both as an introduction for graduate students and also as a reference book for researchers and engineers interested in the current state-of-the-art in this field." -- Prof. Sergei K. Turitsyn, Photonics Research Group, Aston University