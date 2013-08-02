Oesophagogastric Surgery - Print and E-Book - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702049620, 9780702057052

Oesophagogastric Surgery - Print and E-Book

5th Edition

A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice

Editors: S. Michael Griffin Simon Raimes Jonathan Shenfine
eBook ISBN: 9780702057052
eBook ISBN: 9780702049705
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 2nd August 2013
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

  • Pathology of benign, malignant and premalignant oesophageal and gastric tumours

  • Epidemiology, genetics and screening for oesophageal and gastric cancer

  • Staging of oesophageal and gastric cancer

  • Preoperative assessment and perioperative management in oesophageal
    and gastric surgery

  • Surgery for cancer of the oesophagus

  • Treatment of early oesophageal cancer and endoscopic oesophageal surgery

  • Surgery for cancer of the stomach

  • Endoscopic and surgical treatment of early gastric cancer

  • Radiotherapy and chemotherapy in treatment of oesophageal and gastric cancer

  • Palliative treatments of carcinoma of the oesophagus and stomach

  • Other oesophageal and gastric neoplasms

  • Pathophysiology and investigation of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease

  • Treatment of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease

  • Treatment of the complications of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease and failed gastro-oesophageal surgery

  • Barrett’s oesophagus

  • The management of achalasia and other motility disorders of the oesophagus

  • Paraoesophageal hernia and gastric volvulus

  • Benign ulceration of the stomach and duodenum and the complications of previous ulcer surgery

  • Oesophageal emergencies

  • Bariatric surgery

  • Index

Description

Oesophagogastric Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.

This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.

Key Features

  • The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.

  • Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.

  • Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702057052
eBook ISBN:
About the Editors

S. Michael Griffin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Northern Oesophago-gastric Unit, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Simon Raimes Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Northern Oesophago-gastric Unit, Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle, UK

Jonathan Shenfine Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant General & Oesophago-Gastric Surgeon, Department of Surgery, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia.

