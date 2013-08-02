Oesophagogastric Surgery - Print and E-Book
5th Edition
A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice
Table of Contents
- Pathology of benign, malignant and premalignant oesophageal and gastric tumours
- Epidemiology, genetics and screening for oesophageal and gastric cancer
- Staging of oesophageal and gastric cancer
- Preoperative assessment and perioperative management in oesophageal
and gastric surgery
- Surgery for cancer of the oesophagus
- Treatment of early oesophageal cancer and endoscopic oesophageal surgery
- Surgery for cancer of the stomach
- Endoscopic and surgical treatment of early gastric cancer
- Radiotherapy and chemotherapy in treatment of oesophageal and gastric cancer
- Palliative treatments of carcinoma of the oesophagus and stomach
- Other oesophageal and gastric neoplasms
- Pathophysiology and investigation of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease
- Treatment of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease
- Treatment of the complications of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease and failed gastro-oesophageal surgery
- Barrett’s oesophagus
- The management of achalasia and other motility disorders of the oesophagus
- Paraoesophageal hernia and gastric volvulus
- Benign ulceration of the stomach and duodenum and the complications of previous ulcer surgery
- Oesophageal emergencies
- Bariatric surgery
- Index
Description
Oesophagogastric Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.
This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.
Key Features
- The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.
- Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.
- Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057052
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049705
About the Editors
S. Michael Griffin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Northern Oesophago-gastric Unit, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
Simon Raimes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Northern Oesophago-gastric Unit, Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle, UK
Jonathan Shenfine Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant General & Oesophago-Gastric Surgeon, Department of Surgery, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia.