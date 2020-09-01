Odorant Binding and Chemosensory Proteins, Volume 642
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Genome mining and sequence analysis
Julio Rozas
2. Sequences of OBPs and CSPs from ancient DNA
Michael Hofreiter
3. Genome analysis and phylogeny of OBPs and CSPs
Jean-Francois Picimbon
4. Proteomic analysis
Francesca Romana Dani
5. Post-translational modifications of OBPs and CSPs
Andrea Scaloni
6. Expression and purification of OBPs
Loic Briand
7. Structure of OBPs by X-ray crystallography
Christian CAMBILLAU
8. Solution structure of OBPs by NMR
Delia Picone
9. Ligand binding assays
Paolo Pelosi
10. Localization of OBPs by immunocytochemistry
Alexander Steinbrecht
11. Effect of OBPs on the response of olfactory receptors
Guirong Wang
12. Site-directed mutagenesis of OBPs
Paolo Pelosi
13. Silencing and insertion of OBP genes
Takeshi Sakurai
14. Electrochemical biosensors
Sabine Szunerits
15. Electronic biosensors, based on graphene FETs
Wolfgang Knoll
16. Electronic biosensors based on EGOFETs
Mohammad Yusuf Shafi Mulla
17. Gravimetric biosensors
Krishna Persaud
18. Optical sensors for monitoring odorant binding
Jakub Dostalek
Description
This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211571
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paolo Pelosi Serial Volume Editor
Paolo Pelosi is at AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH, Austria
Affiliations and Expertise
AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH, Austria
Wolfgang Knoll Serial Volume Editor
Wolfgang Knoll is at AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH, Austria
Affiliations and Expertise
AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH, Austria