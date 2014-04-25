Odor Memory and Perception, Volume 208
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- PART 1: INVERTEBRATE MODELS OF ODOR MEMORY AND PERCEPTION
- Chapter 1: Olfactory Habituation in Drosophila—Odor Encoding and its Plasticity in the Antennal Lobe
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Architecture of the Drosophila Olfactory System
- 3 Layers of Odor Information Processing
- 4 Olfactory Coding of Different Properties of an Odor Stimulus
- 5 Olfactory Habituation in Drosophila
- 6 Potential Mechanisms of Olfactory Habituation in Drosophila
- 7 Comparison of Olfactory Habituation in Mammals and Drosophila
- 8 Interactions with Neuromodulatory Systems
- 9 Relevance to Other Forms of Learning
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Active Forgetting of Olfactory Memories in Drosophila
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Psychological Models of Forgetting
- 2 Forming Odor Memories in Drosophila
- 3 Dopamine and Forgetting in Drosophila
- 4 Forgetting is Regulated by Rac and the Cytoskeleton in the MBs
- 5 Future Forgetting Studies in Drosophila
- 6 Forgetting as a Virtue
- Chapter 3: Mixture Processing and Odor-Object Segregation in Insects
- Abstract
- 1 Information Content of Odorant Mixtures
- 2 Odor Information Processing Along the Olfactory Pathway
- 3 Neural Representations of Odorant Mixtures
- 4 Perception of One-Source Mixtures
- 5 Perception of Multiple-Source Mixtures
- 6 Neural Correlates of Odor-Object Segregation
- 7 Methodological Considerations
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- PART 2: VERTEBRATE MODELS OF ODOR MEMORY AND PERCEPTION
- Chapter 4: Visualizing Olfactory Learning Functional Imaging of Experience-Induced Olfactory Bulb Changes
- Abstract
- 1 Olfactory Bulb Functional Anatomy
- 2 Optical Imaging of Olfactory Bulb Odor Coding
- 3 Experience-Induced Olfactory Bulb Plasticity
- 4 Imaging of Olfactory Bulb Plasticity
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Mechanisms Underlying Early Odor Preference Learning in Rats
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Olfactory Bulb
- 3 Anterior Piriform Cortex—An Overview
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6: Adult Neurogenesis in the Olfactory System Shapes Odor Memory and Perception
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Early Stages in the Olfactory System
- 3 Adult Neurogenesis in the Olfactory Bulb
- 4 Dead or Alive: A Matter of Choice
- 5 The Potential Functions of Olfactory Bulb Adult Neurogenesis
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: Construction of Odor Representations by Olfactory Bulb Microcircuits
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Olfactory Transduction and Convergence
- 3 Odor Representations
- 4 Similarity Spaces
- 5 Glomerular Layer Computations
- 6 Deep-Layer Computations
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Coding Odor Identity and Odor Value in Awake Rodents
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Odors Induce Substantial Glomerular Activity with Differential Timing of Activation as Input to the OB
- 3 Odors Induce Substantial Changes in Mitral Cell Firing Rate in the Anesthetized Animal
- 4 Odor-Induced Firing of Mitral Cells is High in Anesthetized Animals and Substantially Decreased in Awake Animals Because of Increased Inhibition by GCs
- 5 There is a Lack of Overall Odor-Induced Changes in Firing Rate in Mitral Cells in a Subset of Awake Animals
- 6 Neural Representation of Input to OB Can Be Shaped by Sniff
- 7 Sniff-Locked MTs Firing Provides Odor Information
- 8 Sniff and Local Field Potentials
- 9 Sniff and Olfactory Afterimage
- 10 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 9: Circuit Oscillations in Odor Perception and Memory
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The LFP in the Mammalian Olfactory System
- 3 Oscillatory Bands in the Olfactory System
- 4 Summary and Conclusion
- Chapter 10: Neural Mechanisms of Odor Rule Learning
- Abstract
- 1 Rule Learning
- 2 OD Learning in Rodents as a Model for Rule Learning
- 3 Learning-Induced Reduction in Postburst AHP Is Mediated by Reduction in the Conductance of the Calcium-Dependent Potassium Current
- 4 Role of Second Messenger Systems in Maintaining Prolonged AHP Reduction
- 5 Learning-Induced Modulation of Noradrenaline’s Effect on Neuronal Excitability
- 6 Learning-Induced Modulation of Synaptic Transmission
- 7 Enhancement of AMPAR-Mediated Synaptic Currents
- 8 Enhancement of GABAA-Mediated Unitary Synaptic Currents
- 9 Olfactory Rule Learning-Induced Cellular Modifications in Other Brain Areas
- 10 Rule Learning-Induced Modulation of Intrinsic Neuronal Excitability in the Hippocampus and Amygdala
- 11 Rule Learning-Induced Modulation in Synaptic Connectivity Between the OFC and the Piriform Cortex
- 12 Rule Learning-Induced Modulation in Synaptic Connectivity Between the Piriform Cortex and the Olfactory Bulb
- Chapter 11: Cortical Odor Processing in Health and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Role of the Olfactory Cortex in Odor Perception
- 3 Olfactory Cortex and Pathology
- 4 Summary
- PART 3: HUMAN ODOR MEMORY AND PERCEPTION
- Chapter 12: Olfactory Insights into Sleep-Dependent Learning and Memory
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sleep: A Brief Overview
- 3 The Interaction Between Smells and Sleep: Human Studies
- 4 The Neurobiological Interface Between Smells and Sleep: Animal Studies
- 5 Olfactory Cues can Modulate Cognitive Processes During Sleep
- 6 Forms of Olfactory Homeostasis During Sleep
- 7 Conclusions
- Index
- Other volumes in PROGRESS IN BRAIN RESEARCH
Description
This well-established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within neuroscience, as well as emerging and promising subfields. This volume explores interdisciplinary research on invertebrate and vertebrate models of odor memory and perception, as well as human odor memory and perception. This book brings together a collection of authors that cut across model systems, techniques, levels of analysis and questions to highlight important and exciting advances in the area of olfactory memory and perception. The chapters highlight the unique aspects of olfactory system anatomy, local circuit function, odor coding and plasticity. The authors are leading authorities in the field.
Key Features
- Written by the leading researchers in the field of olfactory perception and memory
- Includes diverse models systems from invertebrates to humans
- Includes diverse technical approaches to the study of olfactory memory and perception Includes overview of the most recent research advances in this field
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists. The volume will serve as an outstanding reference for both those just entering the field and experts seeking an update on this fast moving area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 25th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444633521
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444633507
About the Serial Volume Editors
Edi Barkai Serial Volume Editor
Edi Barkai, Ph.D. - I received my doctorate from Ben-Gurion University in Israel and post-doctoral training at the psychology department at Harvard. I am currently Professor of physiology and Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the University of Haifa, Israel. My primary interest is the cellular mechanisms underlying learning and memory in the mammalian brain. In particular, I have been studying the biological bases of higher-skill learning. To that aim, I adopted a complex olfactory-discrimination task. Training rats in this particularly difficult task results with acquisition of superb capabilities to perform complex tasks, termed ‘rule learning’ or ‘learning set. The long-term modifications at the cellular, sub cellular and network levels that enable 'rule learning' acquisition and maintenance have been the subject of our research. We have been focusing on several key questions; what are the physiological, morphological and molecular mechanisms that enable the induction and long-term maintenance of enhanced learning capabilities? What roles do different brain areas have in these enhanced capabilities? How is the balanced activity maintained in the relevant neuronal networks in face of such multiple changes? We showed that at the cellular level learning-induced long-term modifications occur in the three components controlling neurons activation; the excitatory synaptic, the intrinsic neuronal excitability, and synaptic inhibition. Such modifications are maintained by persistent activation of key second messenger systems. Based on our result, we have been also engaged in developing a cognitive enhancer that will compensate for aging-induced and neurodegeneration-induced decline in cognitive capabilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Haifa, Israel
Donald Wilson Serial Volume Editor
Donald A. Wilson, Ph.D. - I received my doctorate from McMaster University in Ontario Canada and post-doctoral training at the University of California at Irvine. My first faculty position was at the University of Oklahoma where I rose to Professor. I am currently Professor of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Neuroscience & Physiology at New York University Langone School of Medicine and Senior Research Scientist in the Emotional Brain Institute at the Nathan Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research. My lab and I are interested in how the mammalian brain processes and remembers information. As a model system we focus on rodent (rats and mice) discrimination and memory for odors. Using electrophysiological, behavioral, genetic, neuroanatomical and pharmacological approaches we explore the neurobiology of memory and the role of experience in sensory system function. The underlying hypothesis of much of our work is that memory plays a critical role in even basic sensory discrimination. That is, your perception of the world is not static but reflects your past experiences. Some specific questions we are addressing include: how does sensory experience shape odor discrimination?; how does sensory encoding reflect hedonic/emotional associations of odors?; what role does sleep play in olfactory perceptual learning?; how do local neural circuits and larger regional networks interact to shape perception and memory? In addition, we are interested in how experience early in life (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder), or aging and dementia (Alzheimer's disease) can influence sensory system function.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nathan Kline Institute, NY, USA