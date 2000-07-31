Ode to a Quantum Physicist
A Festschrift in honor of Marlan O. Scully
Ode to a Quantum Physicist celebrates the scientific achievements of Marlan O. Scully on the occasion of his sixtieth birthday. It combines personal reminiscences from other renowned physicists who have known and worked with him over the years and 60+ scientific articles from the frontiers of Quantum Optics inspired by the work of M. O. Scully. The topics of these articles, published in the special volume 179 of Optics Communications, range from classical optics via atomic physics and quantum mechanics to non-linear optics.
The book opens with special greetings from Tony Siegman, the former president of the Optical Society of America and Benjamin Bederson, the Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Physical Review. A long time friend, Ali Javan, dating back to Marlan's MIT days, highlights some of Marlan's scientific contributions. Heidi Fearn's poems humanize physical phenomena and set the stage for the more personal reminiscences to come.
Friends and colleagues of Marlan from the various stages of his scientific life shed some light on his human side. These stories reflect the admiration and respect the quantum physics community holds for Marlan and bring out many humorous anecdotes of their interactions with him. Judy Scully, his wife, takes us through Marlan's youth and college years in Wyoming. Leon Cohen illuminates the Yale days and Marlan's interactions with Willis E. Lamb. Pierre Meystre describes his arrival in Tucson from Switzerland for his first postdoctoral position with Marlan. The move from Tucson to Albuquerque is one of Suhail Zubairy's memories. Herbert Walther shines light on the impact of the multi-national Marlan and in particular, on the Max-Planck-Institut fü Quantenoptik. Wolfgang Schleich looks at his mentor Marlan from a graduate student's point of view and opens the arena for Reesor Woodling's description of Marlan's cattle business. We conclude the trail by the article of Thomas Walther, Ed Fry and George Welsch, who bring us up to date with Marlan's activities in Texas A & M.
The actual birthday party and scientific celebration took place as a special two-day colloquium on Modern Trends in Quantum Optics at the Max-Planck-Institut für Quantenoptic in Garching, Germany on June 29-30, 1999. Included in this book is the program of this meeting, as wel as some excerpts from the celebration, such as, the after dinner speech by Roy J. Glauber followed by a photo album of Marlan's life. The poems by Olga Kocharovskaya poetically describe Marlan's scientific achievements. The concluding talk by Bruce Shore, given at this meeting, begins the connection to the papers by Don Kobe, Danny Greenberger and Mark Hillary, and Shi-Yao Zhu et al. covering topics from gauge invariance via unbreakable codes to photonic band gaps. The articles from the special issue of Optics Communications conclude this Festschrift.
Preface. (W.P. Schleich, H. Walther, W.E. Lamb). Special notes. Personal notes for Marlan (T. Siegman). Marlan Scully: an appreciation (B. Bederson). On knowing Marlan (A. Javan). Four poems on physics (H. Fearn). On the trial. The Wyoming years (J. Scully). Marlan as a graduate student (L. Cohen). The Tucson years (P. Meystre). My time with Marlan (M. Suhail Zubairy). Marlan Scully and the Max-Planck-Institute for Quantum Physics (H. Walther). Always joke in the positive (W.P. Schleich). Raising cattle, Cain and questions (R. Woodling). Marlan's years at Texas A & M University 1992-present (T. Walther, E. Fry, G. Welch). Excerpts from the Colloquium. Programs of the colloquium. After dinner speech (R. Glauber). Photo album of Marlan. Ahead of the light: Marlan's Quantum Album (O. Kocharovskaya). Universal variational principles and the legacy of Jeremy Bentham (B. Shore). Additional articles. A primer on gauge invariance in quantum mechanics (D. Kobe). Unbreakable codes and perfect eavesdropping (D. Greenberger, M. Hillery). Time delay of propagation through one-dimensional photonic band-gap structures with a defect (S.Y. Zhu, N.H. Liu, H. Zheng, H. Chen). Articles from the Special Issue. Optics Communications. Volume 179, 25 May 2000
Propation and scattering. Focusing light to a tighter spot (S. Quabis, et al.). Atomic and molecular physics. Experiments dependent on neutron spin transitions (N.F. Ramsey). Identification of nonclassical states in neutron spin precession experiments (G. Badurek, H. Rauch, M. Suda, H. Weinfurter). Theory of pump-probe spectroscopy using an amplitude approach (P.R. Berman, G. Khitrova). The Wigner function for tunneling in a uniform static electric field (A. Czirjak, et al.). Quantum path analysis of high-order above-threshold ionization (R.Kopold, W. Becker, M. Kleber). Superradiant amplification in an optically dense three-level cascade system (J.T. Manassah, I. Gladkova). Cooperativities in two-level systems (C.M. Bowden, M.E. Crenshaw). Measuring a coherent superposition (N.V. Vitanov, et al.). Ultrashort pulses in phaseonium: the interplay between SIT and EIT (V.V. Kozlov, J.H. Eberly). Laser field induced birefringence and enhancement of magneto-optical rotation (A.K. Patnaik, G.S. Agarwal). Experimental demonstration of negative dispersion without absorption (A. Wicht, et al.). A bouncing wavepacket: finite-wall and resonance effect (J. Gea-Banacloche). The effect of the van der Waals interaction on the excited state for atom guiding in metal-coated, hollow-core optical fibers (H.S. Piloff). Requirements for coherent atom channeling (C. Keller, J. Schmiedmayer, A. Zeilinger). Ballistic peaks at quantum resonance (W.H. Oskay, D.A. Steck, A. Zeilinger). Dissipative dynamics of an open Bose Einstein condenstate (F.T. Arecchi, J. Bragard, L.M. Castellano). Condensed Matter. Bogoliubov dispersion relation for a photon fluid: is this a superfluid? (R.Y Chiao). Optics in the multipole approximation: from atomic systems to solids (A. Knorr, S.W. Koch, W.W. Chow). Electromagnetically induced transparency with two dimensional electron spins (A. Imamoglu). Quantum optics. Quantum effects and optimization of heterodyne lection (M.A. Johnson, C.H. Towner). Measuring quantum state overlaps of traveling optical fields (J. Clausen, et al.). Higher-power coherent and squeezed states (M.M. Nieto, D.R. Truax). Interference, Schrodinger cat and quantum blurring (K. Wodkiewicz). The uncertainty principles of windowed wave functions (L. Cohen). A new operational defined representation of the Wigner function of an optical field (Th. Richter). The Wigner functional of the electromagnetic field (I. Bialynicki-Birula). How to see a ghost (S. Stenholm). Spontaneous emission properties of a quasi-continuum (E. Paspalakis, P.L. Knight). Cavity engineering of quantum interference (P. Zhou, S. Swain). Observing the quantum interference using phase-sensitive amplification (M.S. Zubairy, S. Qumar). Preparing a GHZ state, or an EPR state, with the one-atom maser (B.-G. Englert, H. Walther). Pump-coupled micromasers: coherent and incoherent coupling (J.A. Bergou, M. Hillery, P. Bogar). Phonon-photon translator (E. Massoni, M. Orszag). Complementary and quantum erasure in an atom interferometer (S. Durr, G. Rempe). Quantitative quantum erasure (B.-G. Englert, J.A. Bergou). Quantum entanglement: from Popper's experiment to quantum eraser (Y. Shih, Y.-H. Kim). Control by interfering quantum evolutions or Welcher-Weg in history (G. Kurizki, A. Kozhekin, G. Harel). Influence of statistics on decoherence and quantum Zeno dynamics (U. Herzog). How to trap photons? Storing single-photon quantum states in collective atomic excitation (M. Fleischhauer, S.F. Yelin, M.D. Lukin). Long-lived quantum coherence between macroscopically distinct states in superradiance (D. Braun, P.A. Braun, F. Haake). A quantum trajectory unraveling of the superradiance master equation (H.J. Carmichael, K. Kim). Entanglement of distant atoms by a continuous supply of quantum correlated photons (K. Molmer). Qutrit entanglement (C.M. Caves, G.J. Milburn). Note on separability of the Werner states in arbitrary dimensions (A.O. Pittenger, M.H. Rubin). Driven systems and the Lax formula (G.W. Ford, R.F. O'Connell). The Lax-Onsager regression 'theorem' revisited (M. Lax). Comment on "The Lax-Onsager Regression "Theorem" revisited" (G.W. Ford, R.F. O'Connell). A purely kinematical derivation of the Lorentz group (G. Sussmann) Laser physics and laser sources. Frequency spectra and waveguding of a family of daisy modes in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (S.F. Pereira, et al.). Elimination of quanutm noise in the beat note of a laser (K. Abich, P.E. Toschek). Four-level atomic coherence and cw VUV lasers (E.W. Fry, et al.). Coherence-drive gain and its possible measurements in pump-probe experiments (F.B. de Jong, et al.). Amplification without inversion in tailored vacua (M. Erhard, C.H Keitel). Gain without inversion for gamma radiation (R.N. Shakhmuratov, G. Kozyreff, et al.). Laser control of Mossbauer spectra as a way to gamma-ray lasing (R. Kolesov, Y. Rostovtsev, O. Kocharovskaya). Cavity atom optics and the "free atom laser" (J. Heurich, M.G. Moore, P. Meystre). Recoil-induced effects in passive and active atomic systems (R. Bonifacio, et al.). The linewidth of a non-Markovian atom laser (J.J. Hope, et al.). Non-linear optics. Intrinsic optical bistability in a thin layer on nonlinear optical material by means of local field effects (Y.K. Yoon, et al.). Schroedinger cat states and optimum universal quantum cloning by entangled parametric amplification (F. DeMartini, V. Mussi, F. Bovino). Investigation of spatial Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen aspects in the degenerate optical parametric oscillator (A. Gatti, et al.). Quantum noise of damped N-solitons (E. Schmidt, L. Knoll, D.G. Welsch).
- 700
- English
- © North Holland 2000
- 31st July 2000
- North Holland
- 9780080929477
- 9780444505385
H. Walther
Luwid-Maximilians-University, Germany
W. Schleich
University of Ulm, Germany
W.E. Lamb
University of Arizona, USA