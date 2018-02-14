ODE/PDE α-synuclein Models for Parkinson’s Disease

ODE/PDE Alpha-Synuclein Models for Parkinson’s Disease discusses a mechanism for the evolution of Parkinson’s Disease (PD) based on the dynamics of the protein α-synuclein, a monomer that has been implicated in this disease. Specifically, α-synuclein morphs and aggregates into a polymer that can interfere with functioning neurons and lead to neurodegenerative pathology. This book first demonstrates computer-based implementation of a prototype ODE/PDE model for the dynamics of the α-synuclein monomer and polymer, and then details the methodology for the numerical integration of ODE/PDE systems which can be applied to computer-based analyses of alternative models based on the reader's interest.

This book facilitates immediate computer use for research without the necessity to first learn the basic concepts of numerical analysis for ODE/PDEs and programming algorithms