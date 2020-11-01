COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
ODE/PDE Analysis of Antibiotic/Antimicrobial Resistance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128240021

ODE/PDE Analysis of Antibiotic/Antimicrobial Resistance

1st Edition

Programming in R

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: William Schiesser
Paperback ISBN: 9780128240021
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
148.00
170.00
144.50
130.00
272.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mathematical models for antibiotic/antimicrobial resistance based on ordinary and partial differential equations (ODE/PDEs) are presented in this book, starting with a basic ODE model in Chapter 1, and concluding with a detailed PDE model in Chapters 4 and 5 that gives the spatiotemporal distribution of four dependent variable components: (1) susceptible bacteria population density, (2) resistant bacteria population density, (3) plasmid number, and (4) antibiotic concentration.

The computer-based implementation of the example models is presented through routines coded (programmed) in R, a quality, open-source scientific computing system that is readily available from the Internet. Formal mathematics is minimized, e.g., no theorems and proofs. Rather, the presentation is through detailed examples that the reader/researcher/analyst can execute on modest computers. The PDE analysis is based on the method of lines (MOL), an established general algorithm for PDEs, implemented with finite differences.

The routines are available from a download link so that the example models can be executed without having to first study numerical methods and computer coding. The routines can then be applied to variations and extensions of the antibiotic/antimicrobial models, such as changes in the ODE/PDE parameters (constants) and the form of the model equations.

Key Features

  • Includes PDE routines based on the method of lines (MOL) for computer-based implementation of PDE models
  • Offers transportable computer source codes for readers in R, with line-by-line code descriptions as it relates to the mathematical model and algorithms
  • Authored by a leading researcher and educator in PDE models

Readership

Biomedical engineers, researchers, and clinicians in biology, neuroscience, biophysics, biochemistry, and applied mathematics

Table of Contents

1. Introductory ODE model
2. Analysis of the ODE model equations
3.ODE analysis of antibiotic/antimicrobial resistance
4. Introductory PDE model
5. Parameter analysis of the PDE model
6. Parameter time variation

The R routines discussed in the book are available from a download link [1] so that the example models can be executed without having to first study numerical methods and computer coding. The routines can then be applied to variations and extensions of the antibiotic/antimicrobial models, such as changes in the ODE/PDE parameters (constants) and the form of the model equations.
[1] http://www.lehigh.edu/~wes1/amr_download

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128240021

About the Author

William Schiesser

Dr. William E. Schiesser is Emeritus McCann Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Professor of Mathematics at Lehigh University. He holds a PhD from Princeton University and a ScD (hon) from the University of Mons, Belgium. His research is directed toward numerical methods and associated software for ordinary, differential-algebraic and partial differential equations (ODE/DAE/PDEs), and the development of mathematical models based on ODE/DAE/PDEs. He is the author or coauthor of more than 16 books, and his ODE/DAE/PDE computer routines have been accessed by some 5,000 colleges and universities, corporations and government agencies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus R. L. McCann Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Professor of Mathematics, Technical Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.