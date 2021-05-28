Oculoplastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323756419

Oculoplastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Editors: John Holds Guy Massry
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323756419
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. John B. Holds and Guy Massry, is dedicated to Oculoplastic Surgery. This series is one of four selected each year by the series consulting editor, Dr. J. Reagan Thomas. Topics will include—but are not limited to—Brow lift: open approaches, Brow lift: endoscopic approach, Upper blepharoplasty, Blepharoptosis repair: external aponeurotic repair, Blepharoptosis repair: internal approach, Lower blepharoplasty: external approach, Canthoplasty techniques, Lower blepharoplasty: transconjunctival approach, Treatment of lower eyelid festoons, Dermal fillers as an alternative to lower blepharoplasty surgery, Misuse and complications of periocular dermal fillers, Autogenous fat transfer in revision periocular surgery, Surgical treatment of post-blepharoplasty lower eyelid retraction, and the prominent eye: what to watch-out for.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th May 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323756419

About the Editors

John Holds

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Practising Ophthalmologist, St Louis, Missouri.

Guy Massry

Dr. Guy Massry is in private practice and is also Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California. He has developed a reputation as an excellent educator, clinician and surgeon. As a board certified oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Massry specializes in surgical and non-surgical procedures around the eyes, forehead, eyebrows and mid-face. More specifically, he is an expert in cosmetic eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), cosmetic eyebrow and forehead lifting surgery (particularly endoscopic eyebrow lifts), and cosmetic mid-face lifts (cheeks lift, vertical facelifts). He is also skilled in non-surgical anti-aging treatments including BOTOX® and fillers. In addition to seeing patients, Dr. Massry is dedicated to advancing the field of oculoplastic surgery. To achieve this, he trains other physicians, lectures nationally and internationally, and writes textbooks and peer-reviewed articles on ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery. John B. Holds, M.D., F.A.C.S. is an Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery at Ophthalmic Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Holds obtained his college degree summa cum laude at Trinity University in 1979, went to medical school at Southwestern in Dallas Texas, where he was “top five” in his class all four years, and completed residency at Baylor College of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute where he was the chief resident from 1986-1987.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.