Oculoplastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. John B. Holds and Guy Massry, is dedicated to Oculoplastic Surgery. This series is one of four selected each year by the series consulting editor, Dr. J. Reagan Thomas. Topics will include—but are not limited to—Brow lift: open approaches, Brow lift: endoscopic approach, Upper blepharoplasty, Blepharoptosis repair: external aponeurotic repair, Blepharoptosis repair: internal approach, Lower blepharoplasty: external approach, Canthoplasty techniques, Lower blepharoplasty: transconjunctival approach, Treatment of lower eyelid festoons, Dermal fillers as an alternative to lower blepharoplasty surgery, Misuse and complications of periocular dermal fillers, Autogenous fat transfer in revision periocular surgery, Surgical treatment of post-blepharoplasty lower eyelid retraction, and the prominent eye: what to watch-out for.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323756419
About the Editors
John Holds
MD, Practising Ophthalmologist, St Louis, Missouri.
Guy Massry
Dr. Guy Massry is in private practice and is also Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California. He has developed a reputation as an excellent educator, clinician and surgeon. As a board certified oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Massry specializes in surgical and non-surgical procedures around the eyes, forehead, eyebrows and mid-face. More specifically, he is an expert in cosmetic eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), cosmetic eyebrow and forehead lifting surgery (particularly endoscopic eyebrow lifts), and cosmetic mid-face lifts (cheeks lift, vertical facelifts). He is also skilled in non-surgical anti-aging treatments including BOTOX® and fillers. In addition to seeing patients, Dr. Massry is dedicated to advancing the field of oculoplastic surgery. To achieve this, he trains other physicians, lectures nationally and internationally, and writes textbooks and peer-reviewed articles on ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery. John B. Holds, M.D., F.A.C.S. is an Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery at Ophthalmic Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Holds obtained his college degree summa cum laude at Trinity University in 1979, went to medical school at Southwestern in Dallas Texas, where he was “top five” in his class all four years, and completed residency at Baylor College of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute where he was the chief resident from 1986-1987.
Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California
