Oculoplastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

Dr. Guy Massry is in private practice and is also Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California. He has developed a reputation as an excellent educator, clinician and surgeon. As a board certified oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Massry specializes in surgical and non-surgical procedures around the eyes, forehead, eyebrows and mid-face. More specifically, he is an expert in cosmetic eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), cosmetic eyebrow and forehead lifting surgery (particularly endoscopic eyebrow lifts), and cosmetic mid-face lifts (cheeks lift, vertical facelifts). He is also skilled in non-surgical anti-aging treatments including BOTOX® and fillers. In addition to seeing patients, Dr. Massry is dedicated to advancing the field of oculoplastic surgery. To achieve this, he trains other physicians, lectures nationally and internationally, and writes textbooks and peer-reviewed articles on ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery. John B. Holds, M.D., F.A.C.S. is an Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery at Ophthalmic Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Holds obtained his college degree summa cum laude at Trinity University in 1979, went to medical school at Southwestern in Dallas Texas, where he was “top five” in his class all four years, and completed residency at Baylor College of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute where he was the chief resident from 1986-1987.