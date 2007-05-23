Ocular Trauma with DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416025597

Ocular Trauma with DVD

1st Edition

Author: James Banta
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416025597
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd May 2007
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Confidently evaluate and treat virtually any traumatic eye injury you may encounter in practice...from chemical injuries to blast injuries to perforating injuries. This new resource provides all the hands-on how-to's you need to stabilize an ocular trauma patient, diagnose their problem, manage it if possible, and make a referral when necessary. With its practical advice, many informative illustrations, and instructive videos on DVD, Ocular Trauma is your ideal resource for managing all forms of ocular injury.

Key Features

  • Hundreds of photographs and line drawings show you what to look for and how to proceed.
  • Videos on DVD demonstrate everything from handling initial presentations to performing surgical interventions to managing follow-up visits.
  • Real-world case studies clarify how to overcome difficult challenges and achieve the best outcomes.
  • Highly practical, focused chapters enable you to locate and apply information quickly.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction to Ocular Trauma

1. Epidemiology of Eye Trauma (James T. Banta)

2. Prevention of Eye Injuries (Paul M. Gallogly, Stephanie L. Vanderveldt, James T. Banta)

3. History and Examination of Traumatized Eyes (Alexei L. Moraczewski)

4. Definitions and Classification in Ocular Trauma (James T. Banta)

Section 2: Closed Globe Injuries

5. Ocular Surface (Kristen L. Hartley, Benjamin L. Mason, James T. Banta)

6. Anterior Chamber (Colleen M. Cebulla, Carolyn D. Quinn, James T. Banta)

7. Lens (Jennifer I. Hui, David A. Goldman)

8. Posterior Segment (John J. Miller, Krista D. Rosenberg)

9. Eyelid Lacerations (Wendy W. Lee, Kambiz K. Parsa)

10. Orbit and Optic Nerve (Vivian Schiedler, Thomas E. Johnson, Kenneth B. Krantz)

Section 3: Open Globe Injuries

11. Ruptured or Lacerated Globe (Dan M. Miller, Charles W. G. Eifrig, James T. Banta)

12. Intraocular Foreign Body (James T. Banta, Jeffrey K. Moore)

Section 4: Complications and Controversies of Ocular Trauma

13. Delayed Complications of Ocular Trauma (James T. Banta)

14. Controversies in Ocular Trauma Management (Matthew S. Benz, Andrew C. Westfall)


Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
23rd May 2007
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416025597

About the Author

James Banta

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Director of Emergency Eye Care, University of Miami, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami, FL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.