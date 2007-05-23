Ocular Trauma with DVD
1st Edition
Description
Confidently evaluate and treat virtually any traumatic eye injury you may encounter in practice...from chemical injuries to blast injuries to perforating injuries. This new resource provides all the hands-on how-to's you need to stabilize an ocular trauma patient, diagnose their problem, manage it if possible, and make a referral when necessary. With its practical advice, many informative illustrations, and instructive videos on DVD, Ocular Trauma is your ideal resource for managing all forms of ocular injury.
Key Features
- Hundreds of photographs and line drawings show you what to look for and how to proceed.
- Videos on DVD demonstrate everything from handling initial presentations to performing surgical interventions to managing follow-up visits.
- Real-world case studies clarify how to overcome difficult challenges and achieve the best outcomes.
- Highly practical, focused chapters enable you to locate and apply information quickly.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction to Ocular Trauma
1. Epidemiology of Eye Trauma (James T. Banta)
2. Prevention of Eye Injuries (Paul M. Gallogly, Stephanie L. Vanderveldt, James T. Banta)
3. History and Examination of Traumatized Eyes (Alexei L. Moraczewski)
4. Definitions and Classification in Ocular Trauma (James T. Banta)
Section 2: Closed Globe Injuries
5. Ocular Surface (Kristen L. Hartley, Benjamin L. Mason, James T. Banta)
6. Anterior Chamber (Colleen M. Cebulla, Carolyn D. Quinn, James T. Banta)
7. Lens (Jennifer I. Hui, David A. Goldman)
8. Posterior Segment (John J. Miller, Krista D. Rosenberg)
9. Eyelid Lacerations (Wendy W. Lee, Kambiz K. Parsa)
10. Orbit and Optic Nerve (Vivian Schiedler, Thomas E. Johnson, Kenneth B. Krantz)
Section 3: Open Globe Injuries
11. Ruptured or Lacerated Globe (Dan M. Miller, Charles W. G. Eifrig, James T. Banta)
12. Intraocular Foreign Body (James T. Banta, Jeffrey K. Moore)
Section 4: Complications and Controversies of Ocular Trauma
13. Delayed Complications of Ocular Trauma (James T. Banta)
14. Controversies in Ocular Trauma Management (Matthew S. Benz, Andrew C. Westfall)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 23rd May 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416025597
About the Author
James Banta
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Director of Emergency Eye Care, University of Miami, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami, FL
