Ocular Pathology
8th Edition
Description
Bridge the gap between ophthalmology and pathology with the 8th Edition of this comprehensive, easy-to-understand reference from Drs. Myron Yanoff and Joseph W. Sassani. Designed to keep you up to date with every aspect of the field, from current imaging techniques to genetics and molecular biology to clinical pearls, Ocular Pathology provides the concise yet complete information you need for board exams and clinical practice.
Table of Contents
1 Basic Principles of Pathology
2 Congenital Anomalies
3 Nongranulomatous Inflammation: Uveitis, Endophthalmitis, Panophthalmitis, and Sequelae
4 Granulomatous Inflammation
5 Surgical and Nonsurgical Trauma
6 Skin and Lacrimal Drainage System
7 Conjunctiva
8 Cornea and Sclera
9 Uvea
10 Lens
11 Neural (Sensory) Retina
12 Vitreous
13 Optic Nerve
14 Orbit
15 Diabetes Mellitus
16 Glaucoma
17 Ocular Melanocytic Tumors
18 Retinoblastoma and Simulating Lesions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 798
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 8th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547567
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547574
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323547550
About the Author
Myron Yanoff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Joseph Sassani
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology and Pathology Chief of the VA Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA, USA The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center