Ocular Pathology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323547550, 9780323547567

Ocular Pathology

8th Edition

Authors: Myron Yanoff Joseph Sassani
eBook ISBN: 9780323547567
eBook ISBN: 9780323547574
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323547550
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th February 2019
Page Count: 798
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Bridge the gap between ophthalmology and pathology with the 8th Edition of this comprehensive, easy-to-understand reference from Drs. Myron Yanoff and Joseph W. Sassani. Designed to keep you up to date with every aspect of the field, from current imaging techniques to genetics and molecular biology to clinical pearls, Ocular Pathology provides the concise yet complete information you need for board exams and clinical practice.

Table of Contents

1 Basic Principles of Pathology
2 Congenital Anomalies
3 Nongranulomatous Inflammation: Uveitis, Endophthalmitis, Panophthalmitis, and Sequelae
4 Granulomatous Inflammation
5 Surgical and Nonsurgical Trauma
6 Skin and Lacrimal Drainage System
7 Conjunctiva
8 Cornea and Sclera
9 Uvea
10 Lens
11 Neural (Sensory) Retina
12 Vitreous
13 Optic Nerve
14 Orbit
15 Diabetes Mellitus
16 Glaucoma
17 Ocular Melanocytic Tumors
18 Retinoblastoma and Simulating Lesions

Details

No. of pages:
798
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323547567
eBook ISBN:
9780323547574
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323547550

About the Author

Myron Yanoff

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Joseph Sassani

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Pathology Chief of the VA Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA, USA The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.