Ocular Pathology Case Reviews
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Ocular Pathology Case Reviews is designed to aid ophthalmologists, residents, practitioners, and optometrists alike in improving their overall understanding of eye disease. This medical reference book presents a unique combination of clinical photos and histological images in a consistent case review format, helping you better understand ophthalmic pathology and prepare for rotations and exams.
Key Features
- Focus on diagnosis, clinical descriptions, and histological features with help from a consistent case-review format that simulates an exam situation.
- Recognize a diverse range of disorders through 200 individual cases, with comprehensive coverage across six sub-specialty areas.
- Learn to connect the pathological aspects with the clinical signs/presentations of each disease.
- Pin-point key aspects of every image and eliminate room for error with help from arrows, leader lines, and labels accompanying each image.
- Access the fully searchable text online at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Dedication
Chapter 1: Eyelid
Chapter 2: Orbit and optic nerve
Chapter 3: Cornea and conjunctiva
Chapter 4: Uveal tract tumors
Chapter 5: Retina and Vitreous
Chapter 6: Glaucoma and other disorders
Index of Cases
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 29th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287968
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340700
About the Author
Amir Azari
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Wills Eye Institute, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Daniel Albert
Affiliations and Expertise
F.A. Davis Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; Founding Director, University of Wisconsin McPherson Eye Research Institute, Madison, WI, USA