Ocular Pathology Case Reviews - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323287951, 9780323287968

Ocular Pathology Case Reviews

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Amir Azari Daniel Albert
eBook ISBN: 9780323287968
eBook ISBN: 9780323340700
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th May 2014
Page Count: 424
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ocular Pathology Case Reviews is designed to aid ophthalmologists, residents, practitioners, and optometrists alike in improving their overall understanding of eye disease. This medical reference book presents a unique combination of clinical photos and histological images in a consistent case review format, helping you better understand ophthalmic pathology and prepare for rotations and exams.

Key Features

  • Focus on diagnosis, clinical descriptions, and histological features with help from a consistent case-review format that simulates an exam situation.

  • Recognize a diverse range of disorders through 200 individual cases, with comprehensive coverage across six sub-specialty areas.

  • Learn to connect the pathological aspects with the clinical signs/presentations of each disease.

  • Pin-point key aspects of every image and eliminate room for error with help from arrows, leader lines, and labels accompanying each image.

  • Access the fully searchable text online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

Dedication

Chapter 1: Eyelid

Chapter 2: Orbit and optic nerve

Chapter 3: Cornea and conjunctiva

Chapter 4: Uveal tract tumors

Chapter 5: Retina and Vitreous

Chapter 6: Glaucoma and other disorders

Index of Cases

Index

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323287968
eBook ISBN:
9780323340700

About the Author

Amir Azari

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Wills Eye Institute, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Daniel Albert

Affiliations and Expertise

F.A. Davis Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; Founding Director, University of Wisconsin McPherson Eye Research Institute, Madison, WI, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.