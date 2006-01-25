Ocular Inflammatory Disease
1st Edition
Description
Highly Commended in the British Medical Association Book Awards 2007
This is a succinct and practical guide that provides a clear overview of ocular inflammatory diseases. The text has been richly illustrated with clinical details and examples. A description of the diagnostic features, investigations, differential diagnosis and management of each condition is presented. The book is primarily intended for trainee ophthalmologists at all levels and should also be of interest to optometrists.
Key Features
- Covers all inflammatory conditions of the anterior segment of the eye and intraocular inflammation
- Chronological descriptions of disease processes
- Virtually every condition is illustrated by a full color image
- Special emphasis on management of complications such as cataract, glaucoma and macular edema
- Written in a very readable, lucid style that enhances easy memory of clinical facts
- Provides a comprehensive and practical approach to diagnosis and management of ocular inflammatory disease
- Features over 720 full-color illustrations—more than 900 in all—that offer easy recognition of all ocular inflammatory diseases.
- Clinical pearls included throughout
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Blepharitis
Anatomy
Chronic marginal blepharitis
Miscellaneous blepharitis
Chapter 2 Dry Eye Disorders
Introduction
Diagnosis
Treatment
Chapter 3 Conjunctivitis
Introduction
Bacterial conjunctivitis
Viral conjunctivitis
Allergic conjunctivitis
Cicatrizing conjunctivitis
Miscellaneous conjunctivitis
Chapter 4 Keratitis
Introduction
Suppurative bacterial keratitis
Herpes simplex keratitis
Herpes zoster ophthalmicus
Interstitial keratitis
Protozoan keratitis
Bacterial hypersensitivity-mediated corneal diseases
Rosacea
Severe peripheral corneal melting
Neurotrophic and exposure keratitis
Contact lens-related keratitis
Corneal allograft rejection and diffuse lamellar keratitis
Miscellaneous keratitis
Chapter 5 Episcleritis and scleritis
Applied anatomy
Episcleritis
Scleritis
Chapter 6 Uveitis
Definitions
Investigations
Principles of Treatment
Acute anterior uveitis
Chronic anterior uveitis
Intermediate uveitis
Posterior uveitis
Panuveitis
Primary inflammatory choriocapillaropathies
Treatment of complications
Chapter 7 Endophthalmitis
Acute post-operative bacterial endophthalmitis
Delayed-onset bacterial post-operative endophthalmitis
Bleb-associated bacterial infection and endophthalmitis
Post traumatic bacterial endophthalmitis
Endogenous bacterial endophthalmitis
Endogenous fungal endophthalmitis
Chapter 8 Systemic Diseases
Connective tissue diseases
Spondyloarthropathies
Inflammatory bowel disease
Non-infectious multisystem diseases
Systemic infections
Blistering mucocutaneous diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 25th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323058070
About the Author
Jack Kanski
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Prince Charles Eye Unit, King Edward VII Hospital, Windsor, UK
Carlos Pavesio
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmologist, Medical Retinal Service Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK
Stephen Tuft
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmologist Surgeon, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London , UK