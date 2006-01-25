Ocular Inflammatory Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323037372, 9780323058070

Ocular Inflammatory Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Jack Kanski Carlos Pavesio Stephen Tuft
eBook ISBN: 9780323058070
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th January 2006
Page Count: 312
Description

Highly Commended in the British Medical Association Book Awards 2007

This is a succinct and practical guide that provides a clear overview of ocular inflammatory diseases. The text has been richly illustrated with clinical details and examples. A description of the diagnostic features, investigations, differential diagnosis and management of each condition is presented. The book is primarily intended for trainee ophthalmologists at all levels and should also be of interest to optometrists.

Key Features

  • Covers all inflammatory conditions of the anterior segment of the eye and intraocular inflammation
  • Chronological descriptions of disease processes
  • Virtually every condition is illustrated by a full color image
  • Special emphasis on management of complications such as cataract, glaucoma and macular edema
  • Written in a very readable, lucid style that enhances easy memory of clinical facts
  • Provides a comprehensive and practical approach to diagnosis and management of ocular inflammatory disease
  • Features over 720 full-color illustrations—more than 900 in all—that offer easy recognition of all ocular inflammatory diseases.
  • Clinical pearls included throughout

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Blepharitis

Anatomy

Chronic marginal blepharitis

Miscellaneous blepharitis


Chapter 2 Dry Eye Disorders

Introduction

Diagnosis

Treatment


Chapter 3 Conjunctivitis

Introduction

Bacterial conjunctivitis

Viral conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis

Cicatrizing conjunctivitis

Miscellaneous conjunctivitis


Chapter 4 Keratitis

Introduction

Suppurative bacterial keratitis

Herpes simplex keratitis

Herpes zoster ophthalmicus

Interstitial keratitis

Protozoan keratitis

Bacterial hypersensitivity-mediated corneal diseases

Rosacea

Severe peripheral corneal melting

Neurotrophic and exposure keratitis

Contact lens-related keratitis

Corneal allograft rejection and diffuse lamellar keratitis

Miscellaneous keratitis


Chapter 5 Episcleritis and scleritis

Applied anatomy

Episcleritis

Scleritis


Chapter 6 Uveitis

Definitions

Investigations

Principles of Treatment

Acute anterior uveitis

Chronic anterior uveitis

Intermediate uveitis

Posterior uveitis

Panuveitis

Primary inflammatory choriocapillaropathies

Treatment of complications


Chapter 7 Endophthalmitis

Acute post-operative bacterial endophthalmitis

Delayed-onset bacterial post-operative endophthalmitis

Bleb-associated bacterial infection and endophthalmitis

Post traumatic bacterial endophthalmitis

Endogenous bacterial endophthalmitis

Endogenous fungal endophthalmitis


Chapter 8 Systemic Diseases

Connective tissue diseases

Spondyloarthropathies

Inflammatory bowel disease

Non-infectious multisystem diseases

Systemic infections

Blistering mucocutaneous diseases

About the Author

Jack Kanski

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Prince Charles Eye Unit, King Edward VII Hospital, Windsor, UK

Carlos Pavesio

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Medical Retinal Service Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK

Stephen Tuft

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist Surgeon, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London , UK

