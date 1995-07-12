Ocular Accommodation, Convergence, and Fixation Disparity
2nd Edition
A Manual of Clinical Analysis
Description
This popular manual introduces the organization and analysis of clinical optometric data used in writing prescriptions for glasses. This edition has been greatly expanded to include new information on accommodative disorders and fixation disparity (among others). Case reports integrated throughout the text illustrate the management process.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Plotting of Phorias and Introduction to ACA ratios and Binocular Vision Syndromes; Plotting Blur, Break, Recovery, and Amplitude Findings and Completing Graphs; Effects of Lag of Accommodation and Proximal Convergence on Zone of Clear Single Binocular Vision; Definitions of Terms; Sheard's Criterion; Percival's Criterion; Morgan's Norms and Clinical Analysis; Introduction to Fixation Disparity; Clinical Use of Fixation Disparity; Prescription Guidelines for the Vergence Disorder Case Types; Presbyopia; Nonpresbyopic Accommodative Disorders; Introduction to Vision Training for Accommodation and Convergence Disorders; Further Consideration of Accommodation, Convergence, and Their Interactions; Other Systems of Case Analysis; Vertical Imbalances
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 12th July 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750694971
About the Author
David Goss
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Optometry, Indiana University, Bloomington