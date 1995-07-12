Ocular Accommodation, Convergence, and Fixation Disparity - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750694971

Ocular Accommodation, Convergence, and Fixation Disparity

2nd Edition

A Manual of Clinical Analysis

Authors: David Goss
Paperback ISBN: 9780750694971
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th July 1995
Page Count: 222
Description

This popular manual introduces the organization and analysis of clinical optometric data used in writing prescriptions for glasses. This edition has been greatly expanded to include new information on accommodative disorders and fixation disparity (among others). Case reports integrated throughout the text illustrate the management process.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Plotting of Phorias and Introduction to ACA ratios and Binocular Vision Syndromes; Plotting Blur, Break, Recovery, and Amplitude Findings and Completing Graphs; Effects of Lag of Accommodation and Proximal Convergence on Zone of Clear Single Binocular Vision; Definitions of Terms; Sheard's Criterion; Percival's Criterion; Morgan's Norms and Clinical Analysis; Introduction to Fixation Disparity; Clinical Use of Fixation Disparity; Prescription Guidelines for the Vergence Disorder Case Types; Presbyopia; Nonpresbyopic Accommodative Disorders; Introduction to Vision Training for Accommodation and Convergence Disorders; Further Consideration of Accommodation, Convergence, and Their Interactions; Other Systems of Case Analysis; Vertical Imbalances

Details

About the Author

David Goss

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Optometry, Indiana University, Bloomington

