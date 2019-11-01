Octacalcium Phosphate Biomaterials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Octacalcium Phosphate Biomaterials – Past present and Future
2. Octacalcium phosphate effects on the systematic and local factors that regulate bone cell activity
3. Octacalcium phosphate and the Biomineralisation of bone, cellular interactions and their role in bone repair
4. Octacalcium Phosphate bone replacement and drug delivery
5. Dissolution and growth of Octacalcium Phosphate in the presence of tooth proteins
6. The influence of sterilization on Octacalcium phosphate for clinical applications
7. An osteoinductive biomaterial Octacalcium Phosphate and its mechanism for bone formation
8. Novel scaffold composites containing Octacalcium Phosphate and their role in bone repair
9. Synthesis methodologies options for large scale manufacture of Octacalcium Phosphate
10. Biomimetic synthesis of calcium phosphate-based biomaterials for hard tissue regeneration
11. Future analysis techniques to assess mechanical and physiological behavior of novel calcium phosphate materials including Octacalcium Phosphate – In-vivo human clinical model
12. Octacalcium phosphate for implant coating
13. Calcium phosphate-based bone graft substitutes and the special roles of Octacalcium phosphate materials
14. Unique compositional and structural properties of OCP among calcium phosphate
15. Octacalcium phosphate collagen composites and their clinical application
Octacalcium Phosphate Biomaterials: Past, Present and Future is a comprehensive study of octacalcium phosphate (OCP), a next generation biomaterial for bone regeneration. By focusing both on fundamental research and the use of OCP as a scaffold material, this book explores its potential to deliver improved clinical results. Early chapters in the book discuss OCP's effects on bone cell activity, cellular interactions and their role in bone formation, repair and replacement. Later chapters cover topics such as drug delivery, synthesis methodologies and future analysis techniques. This will be an invaluable and unique resource for researchers, clinicians, students and industrialists in the area of orthopedics and dentistry.
OCP is known to be a pre-cursor to hydroxyapatite in the human biomineralization process that forms bone and tooth enamel. Research studies that have emerged in recent years suggest OCP's tremendous potential as a bioactive material.
- Contains comprehensive, up-to-date information on the basic science, including physical, chemical and biological properties
- Presents the clinical potential of octacalcium phosphate biomaterials
- Provides a reference point for new research and increased activity in the area of next generation smarter biomaterials for hard tissue repair and regeneration
- Edited by Laurence Chow who first reported the idea of manmade synthetic materials as scaffolds for human bone repair
Biomedical researchers and Orthopaedic/dental clinicians concerned with bone repair
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025116
Gerard Insley Editor
Gerard Insley is Chief Scientific Officer at CelgenTek and ZimmerBiomet. Gerard is a scientist and inventor based in Ireland. Gerard has worked in the life science arena for over twenty five years focussing on biomaterials for skeletal repair. Gerard’s main passion is inspiring technical teams to solve the many difficulties facing clinicians in repairing replacing and augmenting fractured and compromised bone. With over a dozen biomaterials products commercialised and currently on the market, Gerard continues to focus on developing disruptive biomaterials based solutions for unsolved clinical problems. These include the first load bearing biomaterial for hip revision applications BoneSave™, first Calcium Phosphate cement for screw augmentation trauma applications Hydroset™ and the first premixed calcium cement on the market iN3™. Gerard has worked with Howmedica Stryker and Zimmer and has co-founded 4 biomaterials companies with over 30 peer reviewed publications presentations and posters and more than a dozen patents in the field.
Chief Scientific Officer, CelgenTek and ZimmerBiomet