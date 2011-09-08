OCEB Certification Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123869852, 9780123870179

OCEB Certification Guide

1st Edition

Business Process Management - Fundamental Level

Authors: Tim Weilkiens
eBook ISBN: 9780123870179
Paperback ISBN: 9780123869852
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 8th September 2011
Page Count: 184
Description

OCEB Certification Guide delivers expert insight into BPM from one of the developers of the OCEB Fundamental exam, offering full coverage of the exam material for both the business and technical tracks. The first study guide to prepare candidates to take and pass the OCEB Fundamental exam, it explains and builds on basic concepts, focusing on key areas and testing knowledge of all critical topics with sample questions and detailed answers. Suitable for practitioners and those newer to the field, this book provides a solid grounding in business process management based on the authors’ own extensive BPM consulting experience.

Key Features

  • Covers all of the topics on the Fundamentals exam, eliminating hours otherwise spent in research and prep time
  • Includes sample test questions in each chapter with all answers in the appendix
  • Expert authors provide a solid overview of business process management (BPM)

Readership

Business Analysts, Software Developers, Project Managers, Process Owners and BPM Practitioners

Table of Contents

About the Authors

Preface

Chapter 1. Getting Started

Chapter 2. Basic Principles of Business Management

Chapter 3. Basic Principles of Business Processes

Chapter 4. Basic Principles of Business Process Management

Chapter 5. Business Modeling

Chapter 6. Modeling Business Processes Using BPMN

Chapter 7. Frameworks

Appendix

OCEB References

Glossary

Solutions

List of Literature

Index

About the Author

Tim Weilkiens

Tim Weilkiens is a Managin Director of oose Innovative Informatik GmbH. He is the author of numerous books and other publications and content development of the OCEB certification program.

Affiliations and Expertise

member of the executive board, consultant and trainer at oose Innovative Informatik eG , Germany

Reviews

"The book covers the entire spectrum on OCEB. The audience will have a good idea of how BMP is used, evaluated and fits into an organization. I don’t believe there is such a book today."--Robert Lario, Software and System Developer

"This study guide for the Object Management Group's OMG Certified Expert in Business Process Management examinations provides detailed information on the enterprise architecture planning, evaluation and management skills necessary for passing this business modeling and management exam. Topics discussed include principles of business management, business modeling, modeling business processes using BPMN and framework development skills. Chapters include numerous organizational charts, illustrations, and tips, as well as practice questions for each test subject area."--SciTech Book News

