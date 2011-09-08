OCEB Certification Guide
1st Edition
Business Process Management - Fundamental Level
Description
OCEB Certification Guide delivers expert insight into BPM from one of the developers of the OCEB Fundamental exam, offering full coverage of the exam material for both the business and technical tracks. The first study guide to prepare candidates to take and pass the OCEB Fundamental exam, it explains and builds on basic concepts, focusing on key areas and testing knowledge of all critical topics with sample questions and detailed answers. Suitable for practitioners and those newer to the field, this book provides a solid grounding in business process management based on the authors’ own extensive BPM consulting experience.
Key Features
- Covers all of the topics on the Fundamentals exam, eliminating hours otherwise spent in research and prep time
- Includes sample test questions in each chapter with all answers in the appendix
- Expert authors provide a solid overview of business process management (BPM)
Readership
Business Analysts, Software Developers, Project Managers, Process Owners and BPM Practitioners
Table of Contents
About the Authors
Preface
Chapter 1. Getting Started
Chapter 2. Basic Principles of Business Management
Chapter 3. Basic Principles of Business Processes
Chapter 4. Basic Principles of Business Process Management
Chapter 5. Business Modeling
Chapter 6. Modeling Business Processes Using BPMN
Chapter 7. Frameworks
Appendix
OCEB References
Glossary
Solutions
List of Literature
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2012
- Published:
- 8th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123870179
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123869852
About the Author
Tim Weilkiens
Tim Weilkiens is a Managin Director of oose Innovative Informatik GmbH. He is the author of numerous books and other publications and content development of the OCEB certification program.
Affiliations and Expertise
member of the executive board, consultant and trainer at oose Innovative Informatik eG , Germany
Reviews
"The book covers the entire spectrum on OCEB. The audience will have a good idea of how BMP is used, evaluated and fits into an organization. I don’t believe there is such a book today."--Robert Lario, Software and System Developer
"This study guide for the Object Management Group's OMG Certified Expert in Business Process Management examinations provides detailed information on the enterprise architecture planning, evaluation and management skills necessary for passing this business modeling and management exam. Topics discussed include principles of business management, business modeling, modeling business processes using BPMN and framework development skills. Chapters include numerous organizational charts, illustrations, and tips, as well as practice questions for each test subject area."--SciTech Book News