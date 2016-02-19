Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 46: Oceanography covers the program of oceanographic studies conducted during the International Geophysical Year (IGY). The program includes long wave and sea level recording, deep water circulation, polar front survey, and multipleship current measurement.

This book is composed of six chapters and begins with the objective and aims of the oceanographic program and the national contributions to this program. The succeeding chapters discuss the problem in delineating sea-level cycle and the results of the North Atlantic Polar Front Survey in the IGY. These topics are followed by a survey of the results from many oceanographical expeditions. Particularly good results were obtained during the IGY period by the use of special large-scale precision automatic recorders of the phototelegraph station type. The last chapter describes the artificial radioactivity in the oceans consisting mainly of fission products of U235, Pu239 and U238 from reactors and nuclear explosion devices. This book is of value to geophysicists, and marine scientists and researchers.