Oceanography
1st Edition
Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 46
Description
Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 46: Oceanography covers the program of oceanographic studies conducted during the International Geophysical Year (IGY). The program includes long wave and sea level recording, deep water circulation, polar front survey, and multipleship current measurement.
This book is composed of six chapters and begins with the objective and aims of the oceanographic program and the national contributions to this program. The succeeding chapters discuss the problem in delineating sea-level cycle and the results of the North Atlantic Polar Front Survey in the IGY. These topics are followed by a survey of the results from many oceanographical expeditions. Particularly good results were obtained during the IGY period by the use of special large-scale precision automatic recorders of the phototelegraph station type. The last chapter describes the artificial radioactivity in the oceans consisting mainly of fission products of U235, Pu239 and U238 from reactors and nuclear explosion devices. This book is of value to geophysicists, and marine scientists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1. Introduction
1.1. Aims and Objects
1.2. National Contributions to the Oceanography Program
2. Sea Surface
2.1. Mean Sea Level
2.2. Long Waves
3. Physical Oceanography
3.1. North Atlantic Polar Front Survey in the IGY 1957/58
3.2. Review of IGY and IGC Investigations of Physical Oceanography in the Pacific (1957-9)
3.3. Circulation and Physics of the Arctic Basin Waters
3.4. Oceanographic Investigations in the Antarctic
4. Marine Geology
4.1. IGY Investigations of Submarine Topography
4.2. Bottom Sediments
5. Marine Chemistry
5.1. Artificial Radioactivity
5.2. Carbon Dioxide
6. Marine Biology
6.1. The Study of Plankton during IGY Cruises
6.2. Study of Sea Floor Fauna Conducted by the Soviet Union during the IGY and IGC
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226491