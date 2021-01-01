Methane hydrates are still a complicated environment with today’s oil and gas offshore engineers, particularly the lack of reliable real field test data or obtaining the most recent technology available on the feasibility and challenges surrounding the extraction of methane hydrates.

Oceanic Methane Hydrates delivers the solid foundation as well as today’s advances and challenges that remain. Starting with the fundamental knowledge on gas hydrates, the authors define the origin, estimations, and known exploration and production methods. Historical and current oil and gas fields and roadmaps containing methane hydrates around the world are also covered to help lay the foundation for the early career engineer. Lab experiments and advancements in numerical reservoir simulations transition the engineer from research to practice with real field-core sampling techniques covered, points on how to choose producible methane hydrate reservoirs, and the importance of well logs. Actual comparable onshore tests from around the world are included to help the engineer gain clarity on field expectations. Rounding out the reference are emerging technologies in all facets of the business including well completion, economics aspects to consider, and environmental challenges, particularly methods to reduce the costs of methane hydrate exploration and production techniques. Rounding out a look at future trends, Oceanic Methane Hydrates covers both the basics and advances needed for today’s engineers to gain the required knowledge needed to tackle this challenging and exciting future energy source.