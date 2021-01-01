Oceanic Methane Hydrates
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Technological Innovations, and Sustainability
Description
Methane hydrates are still a complicated environment with today’s oil and gas offshore engineers, particularly the lack of reliable real field test data or obtaining the most recent technology available on the feasibility and challenges surrounding the extraction of methane hydrates.
Oceanic Methane Hydrates delivers the solid foundation as well as today’s advances and challenges that remain. Starting with the fundamental knowledge on gas hydrates, the authors define the origin, estimations, and known exploration and production methods. Historical and current oil and gas fields and roadmaps containing methane hydrates around the world are also covered to help lay the foundation for the early career engineer. Lab experiments and advancements in numerical reservoir simulations transition the engineer from research to practice with real field-core sampling techniques covered, points on how to choose producible methane hydrate reservoirs, and the importance of well logs. Actual comparable onshore tests from around the world are included to help the engineer gain clarity on field expectations. Rounding out the reference are emerging technologies in all facets of the business including well completion, economics aspects to consider, and environmental challenges, particularly methods to reduce the costs of methane hydrate exploration and production techniques. Rounding out a look at future trends, Oceanic Methane Hydrates covers both the basics and advances needed for today’s engineers to gain the required knowledge needed to tackle this challenging and exciting future energy source.
Key Features
- Understand real data and practice examples covering the newest developments of methane hydrate, from chemical, reservoir modelling and production testing
- Gain worldwide coverage and analysis of the most recent extraction production tests
- Cover the full range of emerging technologies and environmental sustainability including current regulations critical environmental considerations
Readership
Petroleum engineering university and institutional researchers; production engineers; offshore engineers; graduate-level oil and gas engineering students
Table of Contents
Section 1 Fundamentals and Models
Chapter 1 Fundamentals of Methane Hydrate
1.1. Origin of Hydrates
1.2. Existence of Hydrates
1.3. Methane Hydrate Reservoirs
1.4. Methane Hydrate Explorations and Estimations
1.5. Methane Hydrate Production Methods
Chapter 2 Research and Development in Major Countries
2.1. From Oil/Gas Fields to Methane Hydrate Fields
2.2. On-land Explorations and Offshore Explorations
2.3. Historical Developments of Field Techniques
2.3. Roadmaps and Challenges
Chapter 3 Micro-Scale Concepts and Dissociation Dynamics
3.1. Microscopic Structure of Methane Hydrate
3.2. Interfacial Dynamics and Micro-Scale Experiments
3.3. Pore Network Modelling
3.4. Sand Movement in Micro-Scale
Chapter 4 Core-Scale in-lab Experiments
4.1. Pore Filling Characters and Chemistry of Sand/Soil Layers
4.2. Permeability Measurements and Comparison
4.3. Relative Permeability Concept
4.4. Hydrate Dissociation Experiments in Core-Scale
4.5. CT and Other Visualization Applications
Chapter 5 Advancement in Numerical Simulations in Methane Hydrate Reservoirs
5.1. Importance and History of Numerical Simulators
5.2. Laboratory Scale Simulations
5.3. Reservoir Scale Simulations
5.4. Recent Developments and Scaling Analysis
5.5. Importance of Geomechanics in Simulations
5.6. Molecular Dynamics Methods
Section 2 Field Practice and Activities
Chapter 6 Real Field Core-Sampling and Analysis
6.1. Geomechanic fundamentals
6.2. Old Core Sampling Techniques
6.3. High Pressurized Core Sampling Techniques
6.4. Core Sample Geochemical Analysis
6.5. Core Sample Visualization Analysis
Chapter 7 Reservoir-Scale Considerations and Methods
7.1. Key Points to Choose Producible Methane Hydrate Reservoirs
7.2 Importance of Well Logs to Identify Reservoir
7.3. Real Geological Considerations
Chapter 8 Real Onshore Tests in Russia, Canada and USA
8.1. Messoyakha Permafrost Field Test
8.2. Mallik Permafrost Field Test
8.3. Ignik Sikumi Permafrost Field Test
Chapter 9 Real Offshore Tests in Japan and China
9.1. Offshore Production Tests in Japan
9.2. Offshore Production Test in China
9.3. Implications for Long-Term Production
Chapter 10 Activities in the Mid-East, Europe and Other Regions
10.1. Activities in Gulf of Mexico
10.2. Activities in the Black Sea
10.3. Activities in the Mediterranean Sea
10.4. Activities in Persian Gulf
10.5. Activities in the Caspian Sea
10.6. Activities in Other Regions
Chapter 11 Comparisons of Field Activities in Different Worldwide Sites
11.1. Geological Settings
11.2. Technological Routes
11.3. Outcomes and Strategies
Section 3 Emerging Technologies and Environmental Sustainability
Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies
12.1. Industry Level Developments
12.2. Exploration Technologies
12.3. Drilling Technologies
12.4. Well Completion Technologies
12.5. Platforms and Production Technologies
Chapter 13 Economic Aspect and Environmental Issues
13.1. Conventional Hydrocarbon Reserves and Natural Gas Prices
13.2. The methods to reduce the cost of methane hydrate exploration and production techniques
13.3. Environment Issues and Regulations
Chapter 14 Policy Assessment and Outlook for Future
About the Authors
Lin Chen
Dr. Lin Chen is now an Assistant Professor in Department of Aerospace Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan. His current research topics include renewable and unconventional energy resources, supercritical fluids, multiscale heat/mass transfer, and advanced measurement techniques. In recent years, he has authored more than 120 well-cited international journal papers, conference papers/presentations, keynotes and invited talks, books/chapters, including the most famous one on energy conversion (“Advanced Applications of Supercritical Fluids in Energy Systems”, IGI Global, 2017, 680 pages).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Institute of Engineering Thermodynamics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Sukru Merey
Dr. Sukru Merey is now an Assistant Professor in Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Batman University, Turkey. He graduated BSc., MSc. and PhD from Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Middle East Technical University, Turkey in 2009, 2013, and 2017 respectively. He worked as a well completion engineer at Turkish Petroleum Corporation more than 1 year between 2010 and 2011. His current research topics include well completion, well stimulation, reservoir simulation, adsorption, CO2 sequestration, shale gas reservoirs, coalbed methane, and gas hydrates. In recent years, he has authored more than 30 well-cited international journal papers, and conference papers/presentations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Batman University, Turkey
Yongchang Feng
Dr. Yongchang Feng obtained his bachelor's degree and doctorate from School of Energy and Power Engineering, Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2009 and 2016, respectively. He is now a researcher in the Institute of Fluid Science, Tohoku University, Japan. His research topics include numerical heat transfer, multi-phase flow, solid-liquid phase change, thermal energy storage as well as methane hydrate related to energy conversion systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Fluid Science, Tohoku University, Japan
Ratings and Reviews
