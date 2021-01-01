COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Oceanic Methane Hydrates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128185650

Oceanic Methane Hydrates

1st Edition

Fundamentals, Technological Innovations, and Sustainability

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Lin Chen Sukru Merey Yongchang Feng
Paperback ISBN: 9780128185650
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
126.00
165.00
143.00
264.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Methane hydrates are still a complicated environment with today’s oil and gas offshore engineers, particularly the lack of reliable real field test data or obtaining the most recent technology available on the feasibility and challenges surrounding the extraction of methane hydrates.

Oceanic Methane Hydrates delivers the solid foundation as well as today’s advances and challenges that remain. Starting with the fundamental knowledge on gas hydrates, the authors define the origin, estimations, and known exploration and production methods. Historical and current oil and gas fields and roadmaps containing methane hydrates around the world are also covered to help lay the foundation for the early career engineer. Lab experiments and advancements in numerical reservoir simulations transition the engineer from research to practice with real field-core sampling techniques covered, points on how to choose producible methane hydrate reservoirs, and the importance of well logs. Actual comparable onshore tests from around the world are included to help the engineer gain clarity on field expectations. Rounding out the reference are emerging technologies in all facets of the business including well completion, economics aspects to consider, and environmental challenges, particularly methods to reduce the costs of methane hydrate exploration and production techniques. Rounding out a look at future trends, Oceanic Methane Hydrates covers both the basics and advances needed for today’s engineers to gain the required knowledge needed to tackle this challenging and exciting future energy source.

Key Features

  • Understand real data and practice examples covering the newest developments of methane hydrate, from chemical, reservoir modelling and production testing
  • Gain worldwide coverage and analysis of the most recent extraction production tests
  • Cover the full range of emerging technologies and environmental sustainability including current regulations critical environmental considerations

Readership

Petroleum engineering university and institutional researchers; production engineers; offshore engineers; graduate-level oil and gas engineering students

Table of Contents

Section 1 Fundamentals and Models

Chapter 1 Fundamentals of Methane Hydrate

1.1. Origin of Hydrates

1.2. Existence of Hydrates

1.3. Methane Hydrate Reservoirs

1.4. Methane Hydrate Explorations and Estimations

1.5. Methane Hydrate Production Methods

　

Chapter 2 Research and Development in Major Countries

2.1. From Oil/Gas Fields to Methane Hydrate Fields

2.2. On-land Explorations and Offshore Explorations

2.3. Historical Developments of Field Techniques

2.3. Roadmaps and Challenges

　

Chapter 3 Micro-Scale Concepts and Dissociation Dynamics

3.1. Microscopic Structure of Methane Hydrate

3.2. Interfacial Dynamics and Micro-Scale Experiments

3.3. Pore Network Modelling

3.4. Sand Movement in Micro-Scale

　

Chapter 4 Core-Scale in-lab Experiments

4.1. Pore Filling Characters and Chemistry of Sand/Soil Layers

4.2. Permeability Measurements and Comparison

4.3. Relative Permeability Concept

4.4. Hydrate Dissociation Experiments in Core-Scale

4.5. CT and Other Visualization Applications

　

Chapter 5 Advancement in Numerical Simulations in Methane Hydrate Reservoirs

5.1. Importance and History of Numerical Simulators

5.2. Laboratory Scale Simulations

5.3. Reservoir Scale Simulations

5.4. Recent Developments and Scaling Analysis

5.5. Importance of Geomechanics in Simulations

5.6. Molecular Dynamics Methods

 

Section 2 Field Practice and Activities

Chapter 6 Real Field Core-Sampling and Analysis

6.1. Geomechanic fundamentals

6.2. Old Core Sampling Techniques

6.3. High Pressurized Core Sampling Techniques

6.4. Core Sample Geochemical Analysis

6.5. Core Sample Visualization Analysis

　

Chapter 7 Reservoir-Scale Considerations and Methods

7.1. Key Points to Choose Producible Methane Hydrate Reservoirs

7.2 Importance of Well Logs to Identify Reservoir

7.3. Real Geological Considerations

　

Chapter 8 Real Onshore Tests in Russia, Canada and USA

8.1. Messoyakha Permafrost Field Test

8.2. Mallik Permafrost Field Test

8.3. Ignik Sikumi Permafrost Field Test

　

Chapter 9 Real Offshore Tests in Japan and China

9.1. Offshore Production Tests in Japan

9.2. Offshore Production Test in China

9.3. Implications for Long-Term Production

　

Chapter 10 Activities in the Mid-East, Europe and Other Regions

10.1. Activities in Gulf of Mexico

10.2. Activities in the Black Sea

10.3. Activities in the Mediterranean Sea

10.4. Activities in Persian Gulf

10.5. Activities in the Caspian Sea

10.6. Activities in Other Regions

　

Chapter 11 Comparisons of Field Activities in Different Worldwide Sites

11.1. Geological Settings

11.2. Technological Routes

11.3. Outcomes and Strategies

　

Section 3 Emerging Technologies and Environmental Sustainability

Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies

12.1. Industry Level Developments

12.2. Exploration Technologies

12.3. Drilling Technologies

12.4. Well Completion Technologies

12.5. Platforms and Production Technologies

　

Chapter 13 Economic Aspect and Environmental Issues

13.1. Conventional Hydrocarbon Reserves and Natural Gas Prices

13.2. The methods to reduce the cost of methane hydrate exploration and production techniques

13.3. Environment Issues and Regulations

　

Chapter 14 Policy Assessment and Outlook for Future

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128185650

About the Authors

Lin Chen

Dr. Lin Chen is now an Assistant Professor in Department of Aerospace Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan. His current research topics include renewable and unconventional energy resources, supercritical fluids, multiscale heat/mass transfer, and advanced measurement techniques. In recent years, he has authored more than 120 well-cited international journal papers, conference papers/presentations, keynotes and invited talks, books/chapters, including the most famous one on energy conversion (“Advanced Applications of Supercritical Fluids in Energy Systems”, IGI Global, 2017, 680 pages).

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Institute of Engineering Thermodynamics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Sukru Merey

Dr. Sukru Merey is now an Assistant Professor in Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Batman University, Turkey. He graduated BSc., MSc. and PhD from Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Middle East Technical University, Turkey in 2009, 2013, and 2017 respectively. He worked as a well completion engineer at Turkish Petroleum Corporation more than 1 year between 2010 and 2011. His current research topics include well completion, well stimulation, reservoir simulation, adsorption, CO2 sequestration, shale gas reservoirs, coalbed methane, and gas hydrates. In recent years, he has authored more than 30 well-cited international journal papers, and conference papers/presentations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Batman University, Turkey

Yongchang Feng

Dr. Yongchang Feng obtained his bachelor's degree and doctorate from School of Energy and Power Engineering, Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2009 and 2016, respectively. He is now a researcher in the Institute of Fluid Science, Tohoku University, Japan. His research topics include numerical heat transfer, multi-phase flow, solid-liquid phase change, thermal energy storage as well as methane hydrate related to energy conversion systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Institute of Fluid Science, Tohoku University, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.