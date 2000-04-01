Ocean Hydrodynamics of the Japan and East China Seas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444423566, 9780080870779

Ocean Hydrodynamics of the Japan and East China Seas, Volume 39

1st Edition

Editors: T. Ichiye
eBook ISBN: 9780080870779
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 422
Table of Contents

  1. Hydrography of Open Seas. 2. Coastal Phenomena. 3. Analytical Modelling. 4. Numerical Modelling. 5. Hydraulic Modelling. 6. Measurement Methodology. 7. Sea Levels and Tidal Currents. 8. Remote Sensing. 9. Turbidity. 10. Wind Waves.

Description

The Japan and East China seas are both marginal seas, but have different oceanographical features: the former is a deep basin filled with polar water but a jet-like current in the upper layer, and the latter is a wide continental shelf with two large rivers. This book provides the first synthesis of information on the circulation, hydrography, coastal phenomena, tides, turbidity and wind waves of these seas. Circulation caused by wind, pressure distributions and other effects is discussed with the aid of analytical, numerical and hydraulic models, many of which can also be applied to problems in other seas. New oceanographic techniques covered include remote sensing, drifter tracking and moored current meter system, providing information useful to both researchers and students.

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870779

