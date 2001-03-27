Ocean Circulation and Climate, Volume 103
1st Edition
Observing and Modelling the Global Ocean
Table of Contents
The Ocean and Climate: Climate and Oceans Ocean Processes and Climate Phenomena The Origins, Development, and Conduct of WOCE
Observations and Models: Global Problems and Global Observations High-Resolution Modeling of the Thermohaline and Wind-Driven Circulation Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Models
New Ways of Observing the Ocean: Shipboard Observations during WOCE Subsurface Lagrangian Observations During the 1990s Ocean Circulation and Variability from Satellite Altimetry Air-Sea Fluxes from Satellite Data Developing the WOCE Global Data System
The Global Flow Field: The World Ocean Surface Circulation The Interior Circulation of the Ocean The Tropical Ocean Circulation Tropical-Extratropical Oceanic Exchange Pathways Quantification of the Deep Circulation The Antarctic Circumpolar Current System Interocean Exchange
Formation and Transport of Water Masses: Ocean Surface Water Mass Transformation Mixing and Stirring in the Ocean Interior Subduction Mode Waters Deep Convection The Dense Northern Overflows Mediterranean Water and Global Circulation Transformation and Age of Water Masses
Large-Scale Ocean Transports: Ocean Heat Transport Ocean Transport of Fresh Water Storage and Transport of Excess CO2 in the Oceans, The JGOFS/WOCE Global CO2 Survey
Insights for the Future Towards a WOCE Synthesis Numerical Ocean Circulation Modeling, Present Status and Future Directions The World During WOCE Ocean and Climate Prediction -- the WOCE Legacy
References Acronyms, abbreviations, and terms Index
Description
The book represents all the knowledge we currently have on ocean circulation. It presents an up-to-date summary of the state of the science relating to the role of the oceans in the physical climate system.
The book is structured to guide the reader through the wide range of World Ocean Circulation Experiment (WOCE) science in a consistent way. Cross-references between contributors have been added, and the book has a comprehensive index and unified reference list.
The book is simple to read, at the undergraduate level. It was written by the best scientists in the world who have collaborated to carry out years of experiments to better understand ocean circulation.
Readership
Graduate students, practitioners, researchers in oceanographic fields, atmospheric and meteorological studies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 715
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 27th March 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491974
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126413519
Reviews
"Ocean Circulation and Climate' is the culmination of a multi-national, multi-decadal program designed to observe the global ocean. ...a voluminous book, unique in that there is no other single volume to which one can turn as a source for the cutting edge of knowledge of the large-scale circulation and properties of the ocean. ...lays the foundation for the daunting challenge of understanding the future of the world oceans and their role in climate change." —EPISODES - JOURNAL OF INTERNATIONAL GEOSCIENCE "...excellent editing and production quality plus hundreds of diagrams and dozens of color plates. It will be essential for ocean and climate scientists for years to come." --NEW SCIENTIST, October 2001 "This compilation addresses such topics as the role of the oceans in climate, ocean-atmosphere coupling, water mass formation, and the transport of momentum, heat, and freshwater throughout the global ocean. Interwoven into the narrative is a rich history of the development of modern oceanography, and beautiful color plates... This volume will serve as a resource for graduate students in oceanography and climatology and as a reference for researchers and professionals, including meteorologists." --CHOICE, December 2001 @qu: "Oceanographers, meteorologists, and climate scientists will find this book to be of particular value." @source: --NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST, 2005
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Gerold Siedler Series Volume Editor
Gerold Siedler is a physical oceanographer at the marine research institute in Kiel/Germany. He established a highly regarded ocean observing unit and participated in almost 30 research cruises. His research focused on ocean processes and circulation in all three oceans. He was professor at Kiel University, Director of the marine research institute IfM (1976-1978) and Dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Sciences (1991-1992) at Kiel University. In addition he worked as visiting investigator abroad, in particular at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in the USA, including teaching in the WHOI/MIT joint program. He performed research at the University of Miami, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory/Pasadena, the University of Hawaii in the USA, the Laboratory for the Physics of the Ocean, Paris and Ifremer/Brest in France, and as a Humboldt researcher at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. He served in leading functions in major international ocean/climate programs, in particular GATE and WOCE. He was a vice-president of the Association for the Physical Sciences of the Ocean (IAPSO, 1975-1979) and a president of the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR, 1983-1988) at ICSU. He published 77 peer-reviewed papers, authored or edited 4 books and contributed to 18 books. He is now Emeritus Professor at Kiel University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research, Kiel, Germany
John Gould Series Volume Editor
John Gould (sometimes known as W. John) has had a long career in ocean research mostly focused on the collection and interpretation of ocean current measurements. His career started with working with John Swallow, who first developed the neutrally buoyant float at the UK National Institute of Oceanography. He led many research cruises in the North Atlantic Ocean. He was Project Director of the World Climate Research Programme’s World Ocean Circulation Experiment- WOCE (1993-2002) and of its Climate Variability and Predictability Study -CLIVAR (1998-2002). From 2002-2006 he directed the international Argo profiling float project. At various times he has chaired the ICES Oceanic Hydrography Working Group and been a member of the executive of the International Association for the Physical Sciences of the Ocean and a member of the advisory board for Australia’s Integrated Marine Observing System (IMOS). He has an interest in widening public awareness of marine science and of the oceans’ role in climate. He is a member of the International Union of Geodesy and Geophysic’s History Working Group and is a visiting scientist at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre.
Affiliations and Expertise
Southampton Oceanography Centre, Southampton, U.K.
John Church Series Volume Editor
John Church is a CSIRO Fellow with the Centre for Australian Weather and Climate Research. His area of expertise is the role of the ocean in climate, particularly anthropogenic climate change and sea-level rise. He has been a Principal Investigator on NASA/CNES satellite altimeter Science Working Teams since 1987. He was co-convening lead author for the Chapter on Sea Level in the IPCC Third and Fifth Assessment Reports. He Co-Chaired the international Scientific Steering Group for the World Ocean Circulation Experiment from 1994 to 1998 and Chaired the Joint Scientific Committee of the World Climate Research Programme from 2006 to 2008. He was awarded the 2006 Roger Revelle Medal by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, was a winner of a CSIRO Medal for Research Achievement in 2006, won the 2007 Eureka Prize for Scientific Research and presented the 2008 AMOS R.H. Clarke Lecture. He is the author of over 120 refereed publications, 80 other reports and co-edited three books. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science and the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Australian Weather and Climate Research, a Partnership between CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology, Hobart, Australia