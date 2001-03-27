Ocean Circulation and Climate, Volume 103

The Ocean and Climate: Climate and Oceans Ocean Processes and Climate Phenomena The Origins, Development, and Conduct of WOCE

Observations and Models: Global Problems and Global Observations High-Resolution Modeling of the Thermohaline and Wind-Driven Circulation Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Models

New Ways of Observing the Ocean: Shipboard Observations during WOCE Subsurface Lagrangian Observations During the 1990s Ocean Circulation and Variability from Satellite Altimetry Air-Sea Fluxes from Satellite Data Developing the WOCE Global Data System

The Global Flow Field: The World Ocean Surface Circulation The Interior Circulation of the Ocean The Tropical Ocean Circulation Tropical-Extratropical Oceanic Exchange Pathways Quantification of the Deep Circulation The Antarctic Circumpolar Current System Interocean Exchange

Formation and Transport of Water Masses: Ocean Surface Water Mass Transformation Mixing and Stirring in the Ocean Interior Subduction Mode Waters Deep Convection The Dense Northern Overflows Mediterranean Water and Global Circulation Transformation and Age of Water Masses

Large-Scale Ocean Transports: Ocean Heat Transport Ocean Transport of Fresh Water Storage and Transport of Excess CO2 in the Oceans, The JGOFS/WOCE Global CO2 Survey

Insights for the Future Towards a WOCE Synthesis Numerical Ocean Circulation Modeling, Present Status and Future Directions The World During WOCE Ocean and Climate Prediction -- the WOCE Legacy

References Acronyms, abbreviations, and terms Index