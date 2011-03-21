Occupational Therapy with Elders
3rd Edition
Strategies for the COTA
Description
The only comprehensive book on geriatric occupational therapy designed specifically for the COTA, Occupational Therapy with Elders: Strategies for the COTA, 3rd Edition provides in-depth coverage of each aspect of geriatric practice, from wellness and prevention to death and dying. A discussion of foundational concepts includes aging trends and strategies for elder care, and coverage of emerging areas includes low-vision rehabilitation, mobility issues including driving, and Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Expert authors René Padilla, Sue Byers-Connon, and Helene Lohman offer an unmatched discussion of diverse populations and the latest on geriatric policies and procedures in this fast-growing area of practice.
Key Features
- Unique! A focus on the occupational therapy assistant highlights the importance of COTAs to the care of elder clients.
- Case studies illustrate principles and help you apply what you've learned to actual situations.
- Key terms, chapter objectives, and review questions highlight important content in each chapter.
- Use of the term "elder" reduces the stereotypical role of dependent patients and helps to dispel myths about aging.
- A multidisciplinary approach demonstrates how the OT and the COTA can collaborate effectively.
- Unique! Attention to diverse populations and cultures prepares you to respect and care for clients of different backgrounds.
- Unique! The companion Evolve website makes review easier with more learning activities, references linked to MEDLINE abstracts, and links to related OT sites.
Table of Contents
Section One: Concepts of Aging
1. Aging Trends and Concepts
2. Social and Biological Theories of Aging
3. Aging Process
4. Psychological Aspects of Aging
5. Aging Well: Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
6. The Regulation of Public Policy for Elders
Section Two: Occupational Therapy Intervention with Elders
7. Application of Occupational Therapy Practice Models
8. Opportunities for Best Practice in Various Settings
9. Cultural Diversity of the Aging Population
10. Ethical Aspects in the Work with Elders
11. Working with Families and Caregivers of Elders
12. Addressing Sexuality of Elders
13. Use of Medications by Elders
14. Considerations of Mobility
Part A: Restraint Reduction
Part B: Wheelchair Seating and Positioning
Part C: Fall Prevention
Part D: Community Mobility
15. Working with Elders Who Have Vision Impairments
16. Working with Elders Who Have Hearing Impairments
17. Strategies to Maintain Continence in Elders
18. Dysphagia
19. Working with Elders Who Have Had Cerebrovascular Accidents
20. Working with Elders Who Have Dementia and AlzheimerÕs Disease
21. Working with Elders Who Have Psychiatric Conditions
22. Working with Elders Who Have Orthopedic Conditions
23. Working with Elders Who Have Cardiovascular Conditions
24. Working with Elders Who Have Pulmonary Conditions
25. Working with Elders Who Have Oncological Conditions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 21st March 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323065054
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168502
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323072267
About the Author
Rene Padilla
Affiliations and Expertise
Creighton University, Omaha, NE
Sue Byers-Connon
Affiliations and Expertise
Mt. Hood Community College, Gresham, OR
Helene Lohman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy, Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Omaha, NE, USA