Occupational Therapy with Elders - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323065054, 9780323168502

Occupational Therapy with Elders

3rd Edition

Strategies for the COTA

Authors: Rene Padilla Sue Byers-Connon Helene Lohman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323065054
eBook ISBN: 9780323168502
eBook ISBN: 9780323072267
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st March 2011
Page Count: 368
Description

The only comprehensive book on geriatric occupational therapy designed specifically for the COTA, Occupational Therapy with Elders: Strategies for the COTA, 3rd Edition provides in-depth coverage of each aspect of geriatric practice, from wellness and prevention to death and dying. A discussion of foundational concepts includes aging trends and strategies for elder care, and coverage of emerging areas includes low-vision rehabilitation, mobility issues including driving, and Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Expert authors René Padilla, Sue Byers-Connon, and Helene Lohman offer an unmatched discussion of diverse populations and the latest on geriatric policies and procedures in this fast-growing area of practice.

Key Features

  • Unique! A focus on the occupational therapy assistant highlights the importance of COTAs to the care of elder clients.
  • Case studies illustrate principles and help you apply what you've learned to actual situations.
  • Key terms, chapter objectives, and review questions highlight important content in each chapter.
  • Use of the term "elder" reduces the stereotypical role of dependent patients and helps to dispel myths about aging.
  • A multidisciplinary approach demonstrates how the OT and the COTA can collaborate effectively.
  • Unique! Attention to diverse populations and cultures prepares you to respect and care for clients of different backgrounds.
  • Unique! The companion Evolve website makes review easier with more learning activities, references linked to MEDLINE abstracts, and links to related OT sites.

Table of Contents

Section One: Concepts of Aging

1. Aging Trends and Concepts

2. Social and Biological Theories of Aging

3. Aging Process

4. Psychological Aspects of Aging

5. Aging Well: Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

6. The Regulation of Public Policy for Elders

Section Two: Occupational Therapy Intervention with Elders

7. Application of Occupational Therapy Practice Models

8. Opportunities for Best Practice in Various Settings

9. Cultural Diversity of the Aging Population

10. Ethical Aspects in the Work with Elders

11. Working with Families and Caregivers of Elders

12. Addressing Sexuality of Elders

13. Use of Medications by Elders

14. Considerations of Mobility

Part A: Restraint Reduction

Part B: Wheelchair Seating and Positioning

Part C: Fall Prevention

Part D: Community Mobility

15. Working with Elders Who Have Vision Impairments

16. Working with Elders Who Have Hearing Impairments

17. Strategies to Maintain Continence in Elders

18. Dysphagia

19. Working with Elders Who Have Had Cerebrovascular Accidents

20. Working with Elders Who Have Dementia and AlzheimerÕs Disease

21. Working with Elders Who Have Psychiatric Conditions

22. Working with Elders Who Have Orthopedic Conditions

23. Working with Elders Who Have Cardiovascular Conditions

24. Working with Elders Who Have Pulmonary Conditions

25. Working with Elders Who Have Oncological Conditions

Glossary

About the Author

Rene Padilla

Affiliations and Expertise

Creighton University, Omaha, NE

Sue Byers-Connon

Affiliations and Expertise

Mt. Hood Community College, Gresham, OR

Helene Lohman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy, Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Omaha, NE, USA

