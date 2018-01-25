Occupational Therapy with Elders

Section One: Concepts of Aging

1. Aging trends and concepts

2. Biological and social theories of aging

3. The Aging process

4. Psychological aspects of aging

5. Aging well: health promotion and disease prevention

6. The regulation of public policy for elders

Section Two: Occupational Therapy Intervention with Elders

7. Occupational therapy practice models

8. Opportunities for best practice in various settings

9. Cultural diversity of the aging population

10. Ethical aspects in the work with elders

11. Working with families and caregivers of elders

12. Addressing sexual activity of elders

13. Use of medications by elders

14. Considerations of Mobility

Part 1: Restraint reduction

Part 2: Wheelchair seating and positioning

Part 3: Fall prevention

Part 4: Community mobility

15. Working with elders who have vision impairments

16. Working with elders who have hearing impairments

17. Strategies to maintain continence in elders

18. Dysphagia and other eating and nutritional concerns with elders

19. Working with elders who have had cerebrovascular accidents

20. Working with elders who have dementia and Alzheimer's disease

21. Working with elders who have psychiatric conditions

22. Working with elders who have orthopedic conditions

23. Working with elders who have cardiovascular conditions

24. Working with elders who have pulmonary conditions

25. Working with elders who have oncological conditions

Glossary

