Occupational Therapy for People with Learning Disabilities
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
This book is aimed primarily at occupational therapy undergraduate students, but will be of use to new practitioners working in the field of learning disability and other students studying topics related to learning disabilities. It meets perceived learning needs in line with theory and practice outcomes and provides an understanding of the current issues in health and social care for people with a learning disability. It provides a basis for further learning and the depth reflects present curricula demands and expectations in line with professional practice. There are also contributions and comments from service users with a learning disability.
- Informative text supported by reflective activities
- Reflects changes in service provision subsequent to "A Strategy for the 21st Century"
- Case scenarios and self assessment tasks
- Advises on further reading
- Offers occupational therapy focus on issues that are also relevant to other health professionals
Table of Contents
List of Contributors. Foreword. Preface. Acknowledgements. Introduction. Section 1. Chapter 1 - Perspectives on occupational needs of people with learning disability (Jenni Hurst, Jane Goodman and Christine Locke). Appendix 1.1. Chapter 2 - Historical perspectives - the lives of people with learning disabilities and the influence of occupational therapy (Jane Goodman, Jenni Hurst and Christine Locke). Appendix 2.1. Appendix 2.2 Legislation and policies. Chapter 3 - Occupations and the occupational therapy process (Jane Goodman and Christine Locke). Appendix 3.1 Defining learning disabilities. Appendix 3.2. Chapter 4 - The interface between communication and community living (Christine Griffiths). Appendix 4.1. Chapter 5 - Occupation and health promotion (Jenni Hurst). Appendix 5.1. Section 2. Chapter 6 - Activities of daily living (ADL) for individuals with a learning disability: using a sensory intergrative approach (Vaness Townsend). Appendix 6.1. Chapter 7 - Occupational choices...choosing employment? (Angela Kelsall). Appendix 7.1. Chapter 8 - Leisure (Christine Locke). Appendix 8.1. Section 3. Chapter 9 - The challenges of maintaining occupation at times of transition (Jenni Hurst). Chapter 10 - Working with parents with learning disabilities (Christine Locke). Appendix 10.1. Chapter 11 - Loss and bereavement (Jenni Hurst). Appendix 11.1. Chapter 12 - The older adult and life changes (Jenni Hurst). Appendix 12.1. Section 4. Chapter 13 - More than having a say - user participation in learning disability services (Rhonwen Parry and Edwin Jones). Appendix 13.1. Chapter 14 - Working with people with learning disabilities and their networks (Sally Donati). Appendix 14.1 Initial contact questions. Appendix 14.2. Chapter 15 - ...and finally...a personal comment (Christine Locke, Jenni Hurst and ane Goodman). Glossary. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 20th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443102998
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036927
About the Editor
Jane Goodman
Affiliations and Expertise
Training Manager
Jenni Hurst
Christine Locke
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer