Occupational Therapy for People with Learning Disabilities

List of Contributors. Foreword. Preface. Acknowledgements. Introduction. Section 1. Chapter 1 - Perspectives on occupational needs of people with learning disability (Jenni Hurst, Jane Goodman and Christine Locke). Appendix 1.1. Chapter 2 - Historical perspectives - the lives of people with learning disabilities and the influence of occupational therapy (Jane Goodman, Jenni Hurst and Christine Locke). Appendix 2.1. Appendix 2.2 Legislation and policies. Chapter 3 - Occupations and the occupational therapy process (Jane Goodman and Christine Locke). Appendix 3.1 Defining learning disabilities. Appendix 3.2. Chapter 4 - The interface between communication and community living (Christine Griffiths). Appendix 4.1. Chapter 5 - Occupation and health promotion (Jenni Hurst). Appendix 5.1. Section 2. Chapter 6 - Activities of daily living (ADL) for individuals with a learning disability: using a sensory intergrative approach (Vaness Townsend). Appendix 6.1. Chapter 7 - Occupational choices...choosing employment? (Angela Kelsall). Appendix 7.1. Chapter 8 - Leisure (Christine Locke). Appendix 8.1. Section 3. Chapter 9 - The challenges of maintaining occupation at times of transition (Jenni Hurst). Chapter 10 - Working with parents with learning disabilities (Christine Locke). Appendix 10.1. Chapter 11 - Loss and bereavement (Jenni Hurst). Appendix 11.1. Chapter 12 - The older adult and life changes (Jenni Hurst). Appendix 12.1. Section 4. Chapter 13 - More than having a say - user participation in learning disability services (Rhonwen Parry and Edwin Jones). Appendix 13.1. Chapter 14 - Working with people with learning disabilities and their networks (Sally Donati). Appendix 14.1 Initial contact questions. Appendix 14.2. Chapter 15 - ...and finally...a personal comment (Christine Locke, Jenni Hurst and ane Goodman). Glossary. Index.