Occupational Therapy for Children and Adolescents - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323169257, 9780323290999

Occupational Therapy for Children and Adolescents

7th Edition

Authors: Jane Case-Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323169257
eBook ISBN: 9780323290999
eBook ISBN: 9780323169240
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th October 2014
Page Count: 904
Description

Focusing on children from infancy to adolescence, Occupational Therapy for Children and Adolescents, 7th Edition provides comprehensive, full-color coverage of pediatric conditions and treatment techniques in all settings. Its emphasis on evidence-based practice includes updated references, research notes, and explanations of the evidentiary basis for specific interventions. And coverage of new research and theories, new techniques, and current trends, with additional case studies, keeps you in step with the latest advances in pediatric OT practice. Written by educators Jane Case-Smith and Jane Clifford O’Brien, this text is the Number One book in pediatric OT!

Key Features

  • Case studies help you apply concepts to actual situations you may encounter in practice.
  • Research Notes boxes and evidence-based summary tables help you interpret evidence and strengthen your clinical decision-making skills.
  • Learning resources on Evolve include video clips, review activities, and additional case studies.
  • Learning objectives indicate what you will be learning in each chapter and serve as checkpoints in studying for examinations.
  • A glossary makes it easy to look up key terms.

Table of Contents

Section I: Foundational Knowledge for Occupational Therapy for Children
1. An Overview of Occupational Therapy for Children
2. Foundations and Practice Models for Occupational Therapy with Children
3. Development of Childhood Occupations
4. Adolescent Development: Transitioning from Child to Adult  NEW!
5. Working with Families
6. Use of Standardized Tests in Pediatric Practice

Section II: Occupational Therapy Intervention: Performance Areas
7. Motor Control/Motor Learning
8. Hand Function Evaluation and Intervention
9. Sensory Integration
10. Cognitive Interventions for Children
11. Psychosocial Issues Affecting Social Participation
12. Social Participation: Older Children and Youth
13. Interventions and Strategies for Challenging Behaviors
14. Feeding Intervention
15. Activities of Daily Living and Sleep and Rest
16. Instrumental Activities of Daily Living, Driving, and Community Participation
17. Play
18. Prewriting and Handwriting Skills
19. Influencing Participation through Assistive Technology and Universal Access
20. Mobility

Section III: Areas of Pediatric Occupational Therapy Services
21. Overview of the NICU and Developmental Care
22. Early Intervention
23. School-based Occupational Therapy
24. Hospital and Pediatric Rehabilitation Services
25. Transition to Adulthood
26. Intervention for Children who have Visual Impairment
27. Autism Spectrum Disorder  NEW!
28. Neuromotor: Cerebral Palsy  NEW!
29. Pediatric Hand Therapy
30. Trauma-Induced Conditions

About the Author

Jane Case-Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Occupational Therapy, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

