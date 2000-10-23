Occupational Therapy for Child and Adolescent Mental Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443061349, 9780702035807

Occupational Therapy for Child and Adolescent Mental Health

1st Edition

Authors: Lesley Lougher
eBook ISBN: 9780702035807
Paperback ISBN: 9780443061349
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd October 2000
Page Count: 274
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Patients with mental health concerns who are no longer treated by specialized occupational therapy units must work with therapists who have an understanding of mental illness and how it can affect treatment. This textbook provides occupational therapists with a theoretical framework for working with clients with mental health problems. This specifically includes children and adolescents. Key concepts are linked directly to clinical application, making this an ideal source for students and practitioners.

Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface.
Section 1: Introduction
Introduction to child and adolescent mental health services. Development of occupational therapy in child and adolescent health services. Problems and disorders.
Section 2: Frames of reference used in CAMHS
Child development . Attachment theory. The therapeutic use of play. Family therapy, systems theory and the model of human occupation. Psychodynamic theories.
Section 3: Occupational therapy appropriate to age
Infants and young children. Occupational therapy with school age children. Occupational therapy in child and adolescent psychiatry .
Section 4: Occupational therapy in CAMHS internationally
Child psychiatry in the USA. Child Adolescent and family occupational therapy services in Aotearoa, New Zealand.
Section 5: Factors affecting occupational therapy practice
Supervision. Protective legislation for children .

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702035807
Paperback ISBN:
9780443061349

About the Author

Lesley Lougher

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance Occupational Therapist working in the Voluntary sector, Peterborough, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.