Occupational Therapy for Child and Adolescent Mental Health
1st Edition
Description
Patients with mental health concerns who are no longer treated by specialized occupational therapy units must work with therapists who have an understanding of mental illness and how it can affect treatment. This textbook provides occupational therapists with a theoretical framework for working with clients with mental health problems. This specifically includes children and adolescents. Key concepts are linked directly to clinical application, making this an ideal source for students and practitioners.
Table of Contents
Foreword. Preface.
Section 1: Introduction
Introduction to child and adolescent mental health services. Development of occupational therapy in child and adolescent health services. Problems and disorders.
Section 2: Frames of reference used in CAMHS
Child development . Attachment theory. The therapeutic use of play. Family therapy, systems theory and the model of human occupation. Psychodynamic theories.
Section 3: Occupational therapy appropriate to age
Infants and young children. Occupational therapy with school age children. Occupational therapy in child and adolescent psychiatry .
Section 4: Occupational therapy in CAMHS internationally
Child psychiatry in the USA. Child Adolescent and family occupational therapy services in Aotearoa, New Zealand.
Section 5: Factors affecting occupational therapy practice
Supervision. Protective legislation for children .
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2001
- Published:
- 23rd October 2000
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035807
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443061349
About the Author
Lesley Lougher
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Occupational Therapist working in the Voluntary sector, Peterborough, UK