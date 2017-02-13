Formerly entitled Occupational Therapy and Physical Dysfunction this seminal textbook builds on the strengths of all previous editions and continues to explore the work of occupational therapists with people who are experiencing illness, injury or impairment. It links theory with day-to-day practice, stimulating reflection on the knowledge, expertise and attitudes that inform practice, and encouraging the development of occupation-focused practice.

The new title, Occupational Therapy for People Experiencing Illness, Injury or Impairment, reflects the knowledge, attitudes and skills that underpin the practice of promoting occupation and participation. It showcases how occupational therapists work with people – not medical conditions and diagnoses – as individuals, groups, communities, and populations.

The new edition now has additional chapters on the assessment and intervention stages of the professional reasoning process to assist development of enabling skills and strategies. It also includes many more practice stories throughout to provide authentic examples to illustrate the application of theory to practice. Learning is further reinforced via access to a new online resource – Evolve Resources – which includes MCQs, reflective questions and three bonus interactive practice stories with accompanying reflective videos. These are all signposted within the textbook.

Now compromising seven sections, which follow the professional reasoning format of the Canadian Practice Process Framework (CPPF), the new edition first tracks the evolution of occupational therapy in the context of health care. It then examines the foundational biomedical and social sciences, in addition to occupational science, before going on to the areas of assessment; writing occupation-focused goals; enabling skills and strategies which include advocacy and lobbying, public health, and community-based rehabilitation. The book ends with a chapter on developing effective reflection skills to enable occupational therapists to critically evaluate their practice, evolve as practitioners, and maintain and develop their professional competencies.