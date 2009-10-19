Occupational Therapy and Physical Dysfunction

The sixth edition of this classic book remains a key text for occupational therapists, supporting their practice in working with people with physical impairments, stimulating reflection on the knowledge, skills and attitudes which inform practice, and encouraging the development of occupation-focused practice. Within this book, the editors have addressed the call by leaders within the profession to ensure that an occupational perspective shapes the skills and strategies used within occupational therapy practice. Rather than focusing on discrete diagnostic categories the book presents a range of strategies that, with the use of professional reasoning, can be transferred across practice settings.

The new editors have radically updated the book, in response to the numerous internal and external influences on the profession, illustrating how an occupational perspective underpins occupational therapy practice. A global outlook is intrinsic to this edition of the book, as demonstrated by the large number of contributors recruited from across the world.