Occupational Therapy and Physical Dysfunction
6th Edition
Enabling Occupation
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword (Annie Turner, Marg Foster, Sybil Johnson)
Preface
Section 1: Occupation and occupational therapy in context
Chapter 1 - Defining occupational therapy (Clare Wilding)
Chapter 2 - The nature of occupation (Matthew Molineux)
Chapter 3 - Occupational therapy: a disability persepective (John Swain and Sally French)
Chapter 4 - Contesting assumptions in occupational therapy practice (Karen Whalley Hammell)
Section 2: An overview of occupational therapy practice
Chapter 5 - Occupational reasoning (Joan Rogers)
Chapter 6 - Understanding models of practice (Jo Supyk and Jacqui McKenna)
Chapter 7 - Process of assessment and evaluation (Clare Hocking)
Chapter 8 - Writing occupation focussed goals (Julia Bowman and Lise Mogensen)
Chapter 9 - Enabling skills and strategies (Michael Curtin)
Section 3: Essential foundations for occupational therapy
Chapter 10 - Person-centred practice (Thelma Sumsion)
Chapter 11 - Occupation in context (Gail Whiteford)
Chapter 12 - Enabling communication in a person-centred, occupation-focussed context (Sue Baptiste)
Chapter 13 - Analysis of occupations (Gill Chard)
Chapter 14 - Psychosocial support (Jacqui McKenna)
Chapter 15 - Advocating and lobbying (Valmae Rose, Kevin Cocks and Lesley Chenowich)
Chapter 16 - Educational strategies (Tammy Hoffman)
Chapter 17 - Health promotion and occupational therapy (Rachael Dixey)
Chapter 18 - Working with groups (Claire Craig and Linda Finlay)
Section 4: Working with and within communities
Chapter 19 - Community development (Nick Pollard, Dikaios Sakellariou and Frank Kronenberg)
Chapter 20 - Developing partnerships to privilege participation (Roshan Galvann, Peliwe Mdlokolo and Robin Joubert)
Chapter 21 - Working towards inclusive communities (Hanneke van Bruggen)
Chapter 22 - Community based rehabilitation: opportunities for occupational therapists in an evolving strategy ((Kirsty Thompson, Christina Parasyn and Beth Fuller)
Chapter 23 - Entrepreneurial opportunities in the global community (Marilyn Pattison)
Section 5: Working with the individual
Chapter 24 - Enabling engagement in self care occupations (Helen van Huet, Tracey Parnell, Virginia Mitsch and Annette McLeod- Boyle)
Chapter 25 - Leisure (Ben Sellar and Mandy Stanley)
Chapter 26 - Play (Karen Stagnitti)
Chapter 27 - Work rehabilitation (Catherine Cook and Sue Lukersmith)
Chapter 28 - Home modification: occupation as the basis for an effective practice (Catherine Bridge)
Chapter 29 - Towards universal design (Leslie C. Young, Andrew P. Payne and Sharon Joines)
Chapter 30 - Assistive devices for enabling occupations (Helen Pain and Sue Pengelly)
Chapter 31 - Wheelchairs: posture and mobility (Rachael MacDonald)
Chapter 32 - Driver assessment and rehabilitation within the context of community mobility (Marilyn di Stefano and Wendy MacDonald)
Chapter 33 - Orthotics for occupational outcomes (Natasha Lannin and Iona Novak)
Chapter 34 - Biomechanical strategies (Janet Golledge)
Chapter 35 - Skills for addressing sensory impairments (Farieda Adams and Michelle Morcom)
Chapter 36 - Moving and handling strategies (April Brooks and Maggie Bracher)
Chapter 37 - Optimizing motor performance following brain impairment (Annie McClusky, Natasha Lannin and Karl Schurr)
Chapter 38 - Cognitive and perceptual strategies (Carolyn Unsworth)
Chapter 39 - Strategies for sensory processing disorders (Deborah Windley)
Index
Description
The sixth edition of this classic book remains a key text for occupational therapists, supporting their practice in working with people with physical impairments, stimulating reflection on the knowledge, skills and attitudes which inform practice, and encouraging the development of occupation-focused practice. Within this book, the editors have addressed the call by leaders within the profession to ensure that an occupational perspective shapes the skills and strategies used within occupational therapy practice. Rather than focusing on discrete diagnostic categories the book presents a range of strategies that, with the use of professional reasoning, can be transferred across practice settings.
The new editors have radically updated the book, in response to the numerous internal and external influences on the profession, illustrating how an occupational perspective underpins occupational therapy practice. A global outlook is intrinsic to this edition of the book, as demonstrated by the large number of contributors recruited from across the world.
Key Features
- Covers everything the student needs within the physical disorders part of their course
- Links theory of principles to practice and management
- Written and edited by a team of internationally experienced OT teachers, clinicians and managers
- Gives key references and further reading lists for more detailed study
- Written within a framework of lifespan development in line with current teaching and practice
- Includes practice scenarios and case studies
- Focuses on strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 19th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066634
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048777
About the Editors
Michael Curtin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Coordinator, Occupational Therapy, Charles Sturt University, Australia
Matthew Molineux Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Allied Health, Clinical Education and Training Queensland (ClinEdQ), Queensland Health, Australia. Previously Reader and Group Head, Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy, Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds, UK.
Jo-Anne Webb (formerly Supyk/Mellson) Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Health Sciences, College of Health & Social Care, University of Salford, Manchester, UK.