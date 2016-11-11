Occupational Therapies Without Borders

Dedication

Acknowledgements

Foreword by Debbie Laliberte Rudman

Foreword by Alejandro Guajardo

Preface by Frank Kronenberg, Salvador Simó Algado

List of Contributors

1 Introduction

Dikaios Sakellariou, Nick Pollard

SECTION 1: KEY CONCEPTS IN THIS BOOK

2 Occupational Justice: A Fine Balance For Occupational Therapists

Evelyne Durocher

3 Exploring Occupation Beyond The Individual: Family And Collective Occupation

Sarah Kantartzis

4 Conceptualizing Disability

Hannah Kuper, Jörg Günter Weber

5 The Impact Of Neoliberalism On Health And The Health System: The Case Of Chile

Elena Rotarou, Daniela Olivares

6 Austerity And The Rise Of Hostility Towards Marginalized Groups

Helen Claire Smith

7 Are We Really Making A Difference? Monitoring And Evaluation In Community Based Practice

Kerry Thomas, Susan Gilbert Hunt

8 Designing Participatory Action Research To Relocate Margins, Borders And Centres

Wendy Bryant, Anna Rachel Pettican, Simone Coetzee

SECTION 2: EXPLORING OCCUPATION AND JUSTICE

9 Occupational Justice In Everyday Occupational Therapy Practice

Antoine L. Bailliard, Rebecca M. Aldrich

10 Owning Occupational Therapy Theories And Concepts: Wearing Your Own Coat!

Farzaneh Yazdani

11 Human Rights, Occupational Therapy And The Centrality Of Social Practices

Alejandro Guajardo, Margarita Mondaca

12 Appreciating The Lived Experience Of Some Older Gay People: Considerations For Contemporary Occupational Therapy Practice

Rebecca Twinley, Lee Price

13 Broadening Understandings Of Occupational Identity: Illustrations From A Research Study Of Homeless Adults

Miranda Cunningham

14 Leisure As A Route To Social And Occupational Justice For Individuals With Profound Levels Of Disability

Anne Fenech, Lesley Collier

15 In Our Own Hands And In The Eyes Of Others: The Emancipatory Imperative Of Occupational Witnessing For Belonging And Becoming

Tina Mcgrath

16 Return To Work Support For Breast Cancer Survivors: A Recently Qualified Occupational Therapist’s Journey Into Research

Jonathan Tigwell

17 Systematic Mapping Review Of Notions Of Justice In Occupational Therapy

Jyothi Gupta, Tracy Garber

18 The Participatory Occupational Justice Framework: Salience Across Contexts

Gail Whiteford, Elizabeth Townsend, Olive Bryanton, Alison Wicks, Robert Pereira

19 Cultivating A Human Rights Culture For Occupational Therapy

Danika Galvin, Clare Wilding

SECTION 3: THE ENACTMENT OF DIFFERENT OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIES

20 Occupational Therapy In A Glocalized World

Solangel Garcia-Ruiz

21 Our Professional Existence Is Political: Critical Reflections On ‘Seeing White’ In Occupational Therapy

Lily Owens

22 Occupational Therapy Across South America: An Overview Of Its Backgrounds, Current Situation And Some Contemporary Issues

Vagner Dos Santos

23 Investigating Occupational Therapy: From Disability Studies To Ability Studies

Gregor Wolbring, Tsing-Yee (Emily) Chai

24 Living And Working As An Underground Occupational Therapist/Scientist In Los Angeles

Susan Saylor Stouffer

25 Occupational Science Informing Practice For Occupational Justice

Clare Hocking, Jenni Mace

26 Enabling Occupational Therapy Practice In Marginal Settings

Jennifer Creek

27 Social Occupational Therapy, Citizenship, Rights, And Policies: Connecting The Voices Of Collectives And Individuals

Roseli Esquerdo Lopes, Ana Paula Serrata Malfitano

28 The Impact Of Social And Political Contexts On The Development Of Occupational Therapy In The Republic Of Croatia

Sasa Radic, Ivana Klepo

29 Utilizing A Sustainable Community Of Practice Model To Build Best Practice In Wheelchair Provision On The Island Of Ireland

Rosemary Joan Gowran, Jackie Casey, Jean M. Daly

30 Human-Centred Dialogue Involving A Man With A Severe Speech Impairment In Occupational Therapy Education

Rick Stoddart, David Turnbull, Daniel Lowrie, Jessie Wilson

31 Occupation-Based Community Development: Confronting The Politics Of Occupation

Roshan Galvaan, Liesl Peters

32 Culturally Responsive Care In Occupational Therapy: Learning From Other Worldviews

Pamela Talero

33 Factors Influencing The Role Of South African Occupational Therapists In The Occupational Therapy Intervention Design Process

Pam Gretschel, Elelwani Ramugondo, Roshan Galvaan

34 Theoretical Intersections: Using Anthropology, Social Justice, And Life Course Perspectives For Addressing Occupational Injustice

Amy Paul-Ward

SECTION 4: THE POLITICAL AND FINANCIAL CONTEXT OF OCCUPATION

35 The Duty To Age Well: Critical Reflections On Occupational Possibilities Shaped Through Discursive And Policy Responses To Population Ageing

Debbie Laliberte Rudman

36 Freedom And Rights In An Age Of Austerity

Heather Bullen

37 Stories In Times Of Crisis: Reflections From A Professional Development And Support Group In Greece

Maria Kouloumpi, Theodoros Bogeas, Eftychia Kalimana, Ivi Kotsini, Martha Kokkorou, Maria Zoumpopoulou, Maria Margari, Sofia Kelemouridou, Maria Katsamagkou

38 The Impact Of The Economic Crisis On The Daily Life Of People In Spain

Pablo A. Cantero Garlito, Daniel Emeric Méaulle

39 Promoting Active Citizenship Against Poverty Through A Participatory Community Intervention

Salvador Simó Algado, Jordi De San Eugenio, Xavier Ginesta

40 Inequality And Socioeconomic Discrimination Of Indigenous People: The Case Of Rapa Nui (Easter Island)

Elena S. Rotarou

41 Faces Of Caregiving In A South African Context

Thavanesi Gurayah, Pragashnie Govender, Deshini Naidoo, Deborah Leigh Fewster, Thanalutchmy Lingah

42 Occupational Deprivation For Asylum Seekers

Anne-Le Morville, Lena-Karin Erlandsson

43 Empowering Social Inclusion In Challenging Times

Theodoros Bogeas, Sarah Kantartzis, Marion Ammeraal, Liliya Asenova Todorova, Salvador Simó Algado, Marijke C. Burger, Varvara Apostologlou, Dimitrios Karamitsos, Maria Karampetsou, Stefanos Lazopoulos, Katrien Meermans, Vasiliki Tsonou

SECTION 5: PRACTICES OF TRANSFORMATION

44 Just How Do You Work With ‘The Community’?

Martin O’Neill

45 Mind The Gap; Addressing Inequalities In Health Through Occupation-Based Practices

Hanneke E. Van Bruggen

46 Working On A Human Scale To Revitalize The Community We Live In

Laura Parraquini, Federico Barroso Lelouche

47 Occupational Justice And Advocacy: Working With Former Refugees And Asylum Seekers At Personal And Community Levels

Yda Smith

48 Occupational Therapy In Chile: An Experience Against Occupational Injustice Of Mothers With Intellectual Disabilities

Constanza Dehays Pinochet, Melissa Hichins Arismendi, Vanessa Vidal Castillo, Cristian Aranda Farías, Wilson Verdugo Huenumán, Andrea Yupanqui Concha

49 Occupational Therapy Focusing On Social Change: An Experience In Disability-Inclusive Development In Tunisia

Hetty Fransen-Jaïbi

50 Occupational Justice For Asylum Seeker And Refugee Children: Issues, Effects, And Action

Concettina Trimboli

51 Community Crafts: A Sustainable Resource Contributing To Health, Well-Being, And Community Cohesion

Jane Diamond, Imogen Gordon

52 Community Health Promotion In A Resource Constrained Setting: Lessons From Malawi

Hidenori Matsuo

53 Inclusive Education In The Framework Of An International Cooperation Project: A Community Approach For The Inclusion And Participation Of Children

Esther Dominguez Vega

54 People With Disabilities In East Timor: Some Considerations For Occupational Therapy Practice In Developing Countries

Jane Shamrock

55 Crossing The Practice Border For Children With Disabilities: Participation-Enabling Skills In Communities

Margaret Jones, Clare Hocking

56 Disaster Support Activities After The Great East Japan Earthquake In Fukushima

Yoshitaka Shiino, Keiichi Hasegawa

57 Occupational Therapy At The Top Of The World

Alexis Davis, Deborah Simpson

58 Reactivating Our Occupational Nature For Sustainable Occupational Therapy

Ben Whittaker, Gaynor Sadlo

59 Eco-Social Occupational Therapy: Towards An Occupational Ecology

Salvador Simó Algado, Maria Kapanadze

60 Venture Think Tank: The Politics, Technologies, And Occupations Of Disability And Mechanical Ventilation

Pamela Block, Brooke Ellison, Mary Squillace

SECTION 6: EDUCATIONAL PRACTICES

61 Community Engagement In Occupational Therapy

Margaret Mcgrath

62 From Rhetoric To Reality: Community Development In Occupational Therapy Curriculum

Susan Gilbert Hunt, Ben Sellar, Angela Berndt, Emma George, Kerry Thomas, Kristen Marie Foley

63 Reading, Critical Reflection, And Collective Knowledge Construction At Bibliographic Atheneums

Andrea Fabiana Albino, María Marcela Bottinelli, Federico Juan Manuel Zorzoli, Mariela Nabergoi, Liliana Paganizzi, Luis Ernesto Chaura, Guadalupe Dïaz Usandivaras, Natalia Spallato, Andrea Verónica Medina, Micaela Waldman

64 The Evolution Of Occupational Therapy As A Profession In The People’s Republic Of China

Kit Sinclair, Mengan Cao

65 Challenges In The Education Of Occupational Therapists, Discussed From A Critical Perspective

Mónica Palacios Tolvett, Mónica Díaz Leiva

66 Collective Occupations And Social Transformations: A Mad Hot Curriculum

Gelya Frank

67 Political Activities In The Classroom: Although Difficult, Change Is Possible

Liliana Paganizzi

Index