Occupational Therapies without Borders - Volume 2
1st Edition
Towards an ecology of occupation-based practices
Description
The companion text to Occupational Therapy without Borders - Volume 1: learning from the spirit of survivors!
In this landmark text writers from around the world discuss a plurality of occupation-based approaches that explicitly acknowledge the full potential of the art and science of occupational therapy. The profession is presented as a political possibilities-based practice, concerned with what matters most to people in real life contexts, generating practice-based evidence to complement evidence-based practice. As these writers demonstrate, occupational therapies are far more than, as some critical views have suggested, a monoculture of practice rooted in Western modernity.
Nobel Peace Laureate Desmond Tutu captures the ethos of this book, which essentially calls for engagements in the service of a purpose that is larger than the advancement of our profession's interests:
"Your particular approach to advancing our wellbeing and health strikes me as both unique and easily taken for granted. Whilst you value and work with medical understandings, your main aim seems to go beyond these. You seem to enable people to appreciate more consciously how what we do to and with ourselves and others on a daily basis impacts on our individual and collective wellbeing. As occupational therapists you have a significant contribution to make [.] allowing people from all walks of life to contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of others."
Key Features
- Links philosophy with practical examples of engaging people in ordinary occupations of daily life as a means of enabling them to transform their own lives
- Includes contributions from worldwide leaders in occupational therapy research and practice
- Describes concrete initiatives in under-served and neglected populations
- Looks at social and political mechanisms that influence people’s access to useful and meaningful occupation
- Chapters increase diversity of contributions – geographically, culturally and politically
- Emphasis on practice, education and research maintains academic credibility
- A glossary and practical examples in nearly every chapter make text more accessible to students
Table of Contents
Foreword by Desmond M Tutu
Foreword by Marilyn Pattison
Preface
Dedication
Acknowledgments
List of contributors
1 Introduction: courage to dance politics
Frank Kronenberg, Nick Pollard, Elelwani Ramugondo
SECTION 1 DISCOURSES WITHOUT BORDERS
2 Pecket Learning Community
Pat Smart, Gillian Frost, Pauline Nugent, Nick Pollard
3 Meeting the needs for occupational therapy in Gaza
Barbara Lavin
4 Manchester survivors poetry and the performance persona Rosie Lugosi
Rosie Garland
5 Treating adolescent substance abuse through a perspective of occupational cultivation
Jesse Vogel
6 Occupational therapy in the social field: concepts and critical considerations
Sandra Maria Galheigo
7 An ethos that transcends borders
Suzanne M. Peloquin
8 Participatory Occupational Justice Framework (POJF) 2010: enabling occupational participation and inclusion
Gail Whiteford, Elizabeth Townsend
9 Situated meaning: a matter of cultural safety, inclusion, and occupational therapy
Michael K. Iwama, Nicole A. Thomson, Rona M. Macdonald
10 Spirituality in the lives of marginalized children
Imelda Burgman
11 Occupational therapy in Asia: becoming an inclusive, relevant,and progressive profession
Kee Hean Lim, R. Lyle Duque
12 Influencing social challenges through occupational performance
Moses N. Ikiugu
13 (Re)habilitation and (re)positioning the powerful expert and the sick person
Mershen Pillay
14 Foucault, power, and professional identities
Hazel Mackey
15 Occupational therapists – permanent persuaders in emerging roles?
Nick Pollard
SECTION 2 PRACTICES WITHOUT BORDERS
16 Rebuilding lives and societies through occupation in post-conflict areas and highly marginalized settings
Rachel Thibeault
17 The CETRAM community: building links for social change
Daniela Alburquerque, Pedro Chana, CETRAM Community
18 Community publishing
Nick Pollard, Stephen Parks
19 Enabling play in the context of rapid social change
Elelwani Ramugondo, Althea Barry
20 Natural disasters: challenging occupational therapists
Nancy A. Rushford, Kerry A. Thomas
21 Ubuntourism: engaging divided people in post-apartheid South Africa
Frank Kronenberg, Elelwani Ramugondo
22 Brazilian experiences in social occupational therapy
Denise Dias Barros, Maria Isabel Garcez Ghirardi, Roseli Esquerdo Lopes, Sandra Maria Galheigo
23 From kites to kitchens: collaborative community-based occupational therapy with refugee survivors of torture
Mary Black
24 Argentina: social participation, activities, and courses of action
Liliana Paganizzi, Elisabeth Gomez Mengelberg
25 Crossing borders in correctional institutions
Jaime Philip Mun˜oz, Louise Farnworth, Toby Ballou Hamilton, Sandra Rogers, John A. White, Gina Marie Prioletti
26 Occupational apartheid and national parks: the Shiretoko World Heritage Site
Mark J. Hudson, Mami Aoyama
27 The Kawa (river) model: culturally responsive occupational therapy without borders
Michael Iwama, Hanif Farhan, Erin Hanrahan, Avital Kaufman, Alison Nelson, Neha Patel
28 Human occupation as a tool for understanding and promoting social justice
Gary Kielhofner, Carmen Gloria de las Heras, Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar
29 A reflective journey and exploration of the human spirit
Grace Patricia Mary Cairns, Candice Joy Mes (Harvett)
30 PAR FORE: a community-based occupational therapy program
Alexander Lopez, Pamela Block
SECTION 3 EDUCATION AND RESEARCH WITHOUT BORDERS
31 Eastern Europe an transition countries: capacity development for social reform
Hanneke van Bruggen
32 Practice learning environments and student empowerment
Joan Healey
33 Nature of political reasoning as a foundation for engagement
Jo-Celene De Jongh, Farhana Firfirey, Lucia Hess-April, Elelwani Ramugondo, Neeltje Smit, Lana Van Niekerk
34 Research, community-based projects, and teaching as a sharing construction: the Metuia Project in Brazil
Denise Dias Barros, Roseli Esquerdo Lopes, Sandra Maria Galheigo, Debora Galvani
35 From altruism to participation: bridging academia and borderlands
Anne Shordike, Shirley Peganoff O’Brien, Amy Marshall
36 An occupational justice research perspective
Pamela K. Richardson, Anne MacRae
37 Domestic workers’ narratives: transforming occupational therapy practice
Roshan Galvaan
38 Universities and the global change: inclusive communities, gardening, and citizenship
Salvador Simo
39 An occupational perspective on participatory action research
Wendy Bryant, Elizabeth McKay, Peter Beresford, Geraldine Vacher
40 Researching to learn: embracing occupational justice to understand Cambodian children and childhoods
Melina T. Czymoniewicz-Klippel
41 Occupational injustice in Pakistani families with disabled children in the UK: a PAR study
Debbie Kramer-Roy
42 The occupation of city walking: crossing the invisible line
Teresa Cassani Danner, Charlotte Royeen, Karen Barney, Sarah R. Walsh, Matin Rooyen
Index
432
- 432
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
16th November 2010
- 16th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
9780702049118
- 9780702049118
9780702031038
- 9780702031038
Frank Kronenberg
International Guest Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, Cape Town, South Africa
Nick Pollard
Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, School of Health and Social Care, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield, UK
Dikaios Sakellariou
Lecturer, Department of Occupational Therapy, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Wales, UK