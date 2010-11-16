Occupational Therapies without Borders - Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702031038, 9780702049118

Occupational Therapies without Borders - Volume 2

1st Edition

Towards an ecology of occupation-based practices

Editors: Frank Kronenberg Nick Pollard Dikaios Sakellariou
eBook ISBN: 9780702049118
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031038
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th November 2010
Page Count: 432
Description

The companion text to Occupational Therapy without Borders - Volume 1: learning from the spirit of survivors!

In this landmark text writers from around the world discuss a plurality of occupation-based approaches that explicitly acknowledge the full potential of the art and science of occupational therapy. The profession is presented as a political possibilities-based practice, concerned with what matters most to people in real life contexts, generating practice-based evidence to complement evidence-based practice. As these writers demonstrate, occupational therapies are far more than, as some critical views have suggested, a monoculture of practice rooted in Western modernity.

Nobel Peace Laureate Desmond Tutu captures the ethos of this book, which essentially calls for engagements in the service of a purpose that is larger than the advancement of our profession's interests:

"Your particular approach to advancing our wellbeing and health strikes me as both unique and easily taken for granted. Whilst you value and work with medical understandings, your main aim seems to go beyond these. You seem to enable people to appreciate more consciously how what we do to and with ourselves and others on a daily basis impacts on our individual and collective wellbeing. As occupational therapists you have a significant contribution to make [.] allowing people from all walks of life to contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of others."

Key Features

  • Links philosophy with practical examples of engaging people in ordinary occupations of daily life as a means of enabling them to transform their own lives
  • Includes contributions from worldwide leaders in occupational therapy research and practice
  • Describes concrete initiatives in under-served and neglected populations
  • Looks at social and political mechanisms that influence people’s access to useful and meaningful occupation
  • Chapters increase diversity of contributions – geographically, culturally and politically
  • Emphasis on practice, education and research maintains academic credibility
  • A glossary and practical examples in nearly every chapter make text more accessible to students

Table of Contents

Foreword by Desmond M Tutu
Foreword by Marilyn Pattison
Preface
Dedication
Acknowledgments
List of contributors

1 Introduction: courage to dance politics
Frank Kronenberg, Nick Pollard, Elelwani Ramugondo

SECTION 1 DISCOURSES WITHOUT BORDERS
2 Pecket Learning Community
Pat Smart, Gillian Frost, Pauline Nugent, Nick Pollard

3 Meeting the needs for occupational therapy in Gaza
Barbara Lavin

4 Manchester survivors poetry and the performance persona Rosie Lugosi
Rosie Garland

5 Treating adolescent substance abuse through a perspective of occupational cultivation
Jesse Vogel

6 Occupational therapy in the social field: concepts and critical considerations
Sandra Maria Galheigo

7 An ethos that transcends borders
Suzanne M. Peloquin

8 Participatory Occupational Justice Framework (POJF) 2010: enabling occupational participation and inclusion
Gail Whiteford, Elizabeth Townsend

9 Situated meaning: a matter of cultural safety, inclusion, and occupational therapy
Michael K. Iwama, Nicole A. Thomson, Rona M. Macdonald

10 Spirituality in the lives of marginalized children
Imelda Burgman

11 Occupational therapy in Asia: becoming an inclusive, relevant,and progressive profession
Kee Hean Lim, R. Lyle Duque

12 Influencing social challenges through occupational performance
Moses N. Ikiugu

13 (Re)habilitation and (re)positioning the powerful expert and the sick person
Mershen Pillay

14 Foucault, power, and professional identities
Hazel Mackey

15 Occupational therapists – permanent persuaders in emerging roles?
Nick Pollard

SECTION 2 PRACTICES WITHOUT BORDERS

16 Rebuilding lives and societies through occupation in post-conflict areas and highly marginalized settings
Rachel Thibeault

17 The CETRAM community: building links for social change
Daniela Alburquerque, Pedro Chana, CETRAM Community

18 Community publishing
Nick Pollard, Stephen Parks

19 Enabling play in the context of rapid social change
Elelwani Ramugondo, Althea Barry

20 Natural disasters: challenging occupational therapists
Nancy A. Rushford, Kerry A. Thomas

21 Ubuntourism: engaging divided people in post-apartheid South Africa
Frank Kronenberg, Elelwani Ramugondo

22 Brazilian experiences in social occupational therapy
Denise Dias Barros, Maria Isabel Garcez Ghirardi, Roseli Esquerdo Lopes, Sandra Maria Galheigo

23 From kites to kitchens: collaborative community-based occupational therapy with refugee survivors of torture
Mary Black

24 Argentina: social participation, activities, and courses of action
Liliana Paganizzi, Elisabeth Gomez Mengelberg

25 Crossing borders in correctional institutions
Jaime Philip Mun˜oz, Louise Farnworth, Toby Ballou Hamilton, Sandra Rogers, John A. White, Gina Marie Prioletti

26 Occupational apartheid and national parks: the Shiretoko World Heritage Site
Mark J. Hudson, Mami Aoyama

27 The Kawa (river) model: culturally responsive occupational therapy without borders
Michael Iwama, Hanif Farhan, Erin Hanrahan, Avital Kaufman, Alison Nelson, Neha Patel

28 Human occupation as a tool for understanding and promoting social justice
Gary Kielhofner, Carmen Gloria de las Heras, Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar

29 A reflective journey and exploration of the human spirit
Grace Patricia Mary Cairns, Candice Joy Mes (Harvett)

30 PAR FORE: a community-based occupational therapy program
Alexander Lopez, Pamela Block

SECTION 3 EDUCATION AND RESEARCH WITHOUT BORDERS

31 Eastern Europe an transition countries: capacity development for social reform
Hanneke van Bruggen

32 Practice learning environments and student empowerment
Joan Healey

33 Nature of political reasoning as a foundation for engagement
Jo-Celene De Jongh, Farhana Firfirey, Lucia Hess-April, Elelwani Ramugondo, Neeltje Smit, Lana Van Niekerk

34 Research, community-based projects, and teaching as a sharing construction: the Metuia Project in Brazil
Denise Dias Barros, Roseli Esquerdo Lopes, Sandra Maria Galheigo, Debora Galvani

35 From altruism to participation: bridging academia and borderlands
Anne Shordike, Shirley Peganoff O’Brien, Amy Marshall

36 An occupational justice research perspective
Pamela K. Richardson, Anne MacRae

37 Domestic workers’ narratives: transforming occupational therapy practice
Roshan Galvaan

38 Universities and the global change: inclusive communities, gardening, and citizenship
Salvador Simo

39 An occupational perspective on participatory action research
Wendy Bryant, Elizabeth McKay, Peter Beresford, Geraldine Vacher

40 Researching to learn: embracing occupational justice to understand Cambodian children and childhoods
Melina T. Czymoniewicz-Klippel

41 Occupational injustice in Pakistani families with disabled children in the UK: a PAR study
Debbie Kramer-Roy

42 The occupation of city walking: crossing the invisible line
Teresa Cassani Danner, Charlotte Royeen, Karen Barney, Sarah R. Walsh, Matin Rooyen

Index

About the Editor

Frank Kronenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

International Guest Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, Cape Town, South Africa

Nick Pollard

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, School of Health and Social Care, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield, UK

Dikaios Sakellariou

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Occupational Therapy, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Wales, UK

