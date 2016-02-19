Occupational Safety and Accident Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444704788, 9781483297309

Occupational Safety and Accident Prevention, Volume 11

1st Edition

Behavioral Strategies and Methods

Authors: C.G. Hoyos B.M. Zimolong
eBook ISBN: 9781483297309
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st July 1988
Page Count: 226
Table of Contents

Introduction. Accident Statistics and Analytical Frameworks. Hazard and Safety Analysis. Hazard Cognition and Risk-Taking Behavior. Human Reliability. Safety Studies with Special Emphasis on High Risk Technologies. Improving Safety and Personal Reliability.

Description

Since the early 1970s there has been a considerable growth in the literature published on the topic of human reliability. However, the main emphasis has been on technical aspects of human reliability, rather than on an integrated safety approach combining safety engineering, organization and human factors. Up till now, information on the subject of occupational safety which covers human reliability as one aspect has been widely scattered in technical reviews or briefly mentioned in textbooks.

This book provides a comprehensive overview on occupational safety with special emphasis on the human element. Examples of empirical studies as well as suggestions for practical measures are included to help in the understanding and application of the contents of the text. Although the prime objective of the book is to cover occupational safety from a human factors point of view, nevertheless some of the related areas are also discussed. Among others, they include problem solving in complex systems, judgmental and heuristic biases in decision making as well as characteristics of decision support systems in high risk industry. The inclusion of these topics clearly indicates the shift in attention of occupational safety from work activities on the shop floor to tasks of operators and supervisors in automated and semi-automated systems.

The text will prove useful to students of psychology and human factors engineering. Additionally, it holds great utility for persons with an engineering background, such as industrial engineers, quality control engineers, system and design engineers and safety practitioners.

Details

Reviews

@qu:The greatest strength of this book and the reason to recommend it to safety professionals, lies in its presentation of literature, statistics and viewpoints not generally emphasized in English-language treatments. @source:Human Factors Society Bulletin

About the Authors

C.G. Hoyos Author

B.M. Zimolong Author

