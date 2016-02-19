Occupational Health Practice - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780407337022, 9781483164267

Occupational Health Practice

3rd Edition

Authors: H A Waldron
eBook ISBN: 9781483164267
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th March 1989
Page Count: 544
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Occupational Health Practice, Third Edition is a comprehensive account of the practice of protecting and improving health in the workplace. Topics covered by this book include pre-placement screening; principles of toxicology; the mental health of people at work; and thermal stresses in occupations. The principles of occupational epidemiology, sickness absence, toxicity testing of industrial chemicals, ergonomics, and the use of protective clothing in the workplace are also discussed. This book is comprised of 28 chapters and begins by outlining developments in occupational health practice, along with the monitoring of occupational diseases. The chapters that follow explore the mental health of people at work and the health effects of vibration, noise, and ionizing radiation in the workplace. The text also considers emergency medical treatment in the workplace; vocational rehabilitation and resettlement of people with disabilities; occupational health services for migrant workers; and special problems in occupational health in developing countries. The final chapter describes health promotion and counseling in the workplace. Suggestions as to how the occupational health professional should deal with perturbations in the health of the worker and workplace are included. This monograph will be of value to occupational health practitioners.

Table of Contents


Preface to Third Edition

Preface to First Edition

Contributors

1. Developments in Occupational Health

2. Pre-placement Screening

3. Principles of Toxicology

4. The Introduction and Monitoring of Occupational Diseases

5. Mental Health of People at Work

6. Vibration

7. Noise

8. Ionizing Radiation

9. Thermal Stresses in Occupations

10. Biological Monitoring of Exposure to Industrial Chemicals

11. Pulmonary Function and Assessment

12. Audiometry

13. Vaccination Policies

14. Principles of Occupational Epidemiology

15. Survey Design

16. Atmospheric Monitoring

17. Analytical Methods

18. Sickness Absence

19. Toxicity Testing of Industrial Chemicals

20. Ergonomics

21. Protective Clothing

22. Health Effects on Hyperbaric Environments

23. Treatment and First Aid Services

24. Emergency Medical Treatment

25. Vocational Rehabilitation and Resettlement

26. Migrant Workers

27. Special Problems in Developing Countries

28. Health Promotion and Counseling

Index

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483164267

About the Author

H A Waldron

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.