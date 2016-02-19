Occupational Health Practice, Third Edition is a comprehensive account of the practice of protecting and improving health in the workplace. Topics covered by this book include pre-placement screening; principles of toxicology; the mental health of people at work; and thermal stresses in occupations. The principles of occupational epidemiology, sickness absence, toxicity testing of industrial chemicals, ergonomics, and the use of protective clothing in the workplace are also discussed. This book is comprised of 28 chapters and begins by outlining developments in occupational health practice, along with the monitoring of occupational diseases. The chapters that follow explore the mental health of people at work and the health effects of vibration, noise, and ionizing radiation in the workplace. The text also considers emergency medical treatment in the workplace; vocational rehabilitation and resettlement of people with disabilities; occupational health services for migrant workers; and special problems in occupational health in developing countries. The final chapter describes health promotion and counseling in the workplace. Suggestions as to how the occupational health professional should deal with perturbations in the health of the worker and workplace are included. This monograph will be of value to occupational health practitioners.