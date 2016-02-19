Occupational Health Practice
3rd Edition
Description
Occupational Health Practice, Third Edition is a comprehensive account of the practice of protecting and improving health in the workplace. Topics covered by this book include pre-placement screening; principles of toxicology; the mental health of people at work; and thermal stresses in occupations. The principles of occupational epidemiology, sickness absence, toxicity testing of industrial chemicals, ergonomics, and the use of protective clothing in the workplace are also discussed. This book is comprised of 28 chapters and begins by outlining developments in occupational health practice, along with the monitoring of occupational diseases. The chapters that follow explore the mental health of people at work and the health effects of vibration, noise, and ionizing radiation in the workplace. The text also considers emergency medical treatment in the workplace; vocational rehabilitation and resettlement of people with disabilities; occupational health services for migrant workers; and special problems in occupational health in developing countries. The final chapter describes health promotion and counseling in the workplace. Suggestions as to how the occupational health professional should deal with perturbations in the health of the worker and workplace are included. This monograph will be of value to occupational health practitioners.
Table of Contents
Preface to Third Edition
Preface to First Edition
Contributors
1. Developments in Occupational Health
2. Pre-placement Screening
3. Principles of Toxicology
4. The Introduction and Monitoring of Occupational Diseases
5. Mental Health of People at Work
6. Vibration
7. Noise
8. Ionizing Radiation
9. Thermal Stresses in Occupations
10. Biological Monitoring of Exposure to Industrial Chemicals
11. Pulmonary Function and Assessment
12. Audiometry
13. Vaccination Policies
14. Principles of Occupational Epidemiology
15. Survey Design
16. Atmospheric Monitoring
17. Analytical Methods
18. Sickness Absence
19. Toxicity Testing of Industrial Chemicals
20. Ergonomics
21. Protective Clothing
22. Health Effects on Hyperbaric Environments
23. Treatment and First Aid Services
24. Emergency Medical Treatment
25. Vocational Rehabilitation and Resettlement
26. Migrant Workers
27. Special Problems in Developing Countries
28. Health Promotion and Counseling
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 20th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164267