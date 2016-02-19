Occupational Health Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407337008, 9781483163741

Occupational Health Practice

1st Edition

Editors: R. S. F. Schilling
eBook ISBN: 9781483163741
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 482
Description

Occupational Health Practice is a comprehensive account of the practice of protecting and improving the health of people at work, with some emphasis on the special needs of workers in developing countries. Topics covered by this book include the functions of an occupational health service; special examinations in occupational medicine; uses and methods of epidemiology; and ergonomics. The mental health of people at work, prevention of occupational disease, and ethics in occupational health practice are also discussed. This book is comprised of 22 chapters and begins by outlining national developments in occupational medicine, along with the different forms of service provided by private enterprise and the state. The factors that influence a nation or an industrial organization to pay attention to the health of people at work are also considered. The discussion then turns to the importance of health to one's work, the functions of an occupational health service, and prevention of accidents and occupational disease. Methods used in the study of groups of workers are described in sections on epidemiology, field surveys, and the collection and handling of sickness absence data. The text also looks at ergonomics, occupational hygiene, and ethics and education in occupational health. This monograph will be useful to physicians, hygienists, nurses, and safety officers working in the field of occupational health; to those whose interests encompass occupational health, but cannot attend a course; and to medical and non-medical specialists in related fields.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Foreword

1. Developments in Occupational Health

2. Man's Work and His Health

3. The Functions of an Occupational Health Service

4. Preliminary, Periodic and other Routine Medical Examinations

5. Special Examinations in Occupational Medicine

Section I. Pulmonary Function

Section II. Other Examinations

6. Well Person Screening and Executive Health Supervision

7. Treatment Services

8. Uses and Methods of Epidemiology

9. Field Surveys and Sampling Methods

10. Sickness Absence

11. The Psycho-Social and Organizational Environment

12. Ergonomics

13. The Physical Environment

14. Airborne Contaminants

15. The Thermal Environment

16. Industrial Ventilation

17. Protective Clothing and Equipment

18. Mental Health of People at Work

19. Occupational Safety and Accident Prevention

20. Prevention of Occupational Disease

21. Ethics in Occupational Health Practice

22. Education in Occupational Health

Index

About the Editor

R. S. F. Schilling

