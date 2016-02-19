Occupational Health Practice
1st Edition
Description
Occupational Health Practice is a comprehensive account of the practice of protecting and improving the health of people at work, with some emphasis on the special needs of workers in developing countries. Topics covered by this book include the functions of an occupational health service; special examinations in occupational medicine; uses and methods of epidemiology; and ergonomics. The mental health of people at work, prevention of occupational disease, and ethics in occupational health practice are also discussed. This book is comprised of 22 chapters and begins by outlining national developments in occupational medicine, along with the different forms of service provided by private enterprise and the state. The factors that influence a nation or an industrial organization to pay attention to the health of people at work are also considered. The discussion then turns to the importance of health to one's work, the functions of an occupational health service, and prevention of accidents and occupational disease. Methods used in the study of groups of workers are described in sections on epidemiology, field surveys, and the collection and handling of sickness absence data. The text also looks at ergonomics, occupational hygiene, and ethics and education in occupational health. This monograph will be useful to physicians, hygienists, nurses, and safety officers working in the field of occupational health; to those whose interests encompass occupational health, but cannot attend a course; and to medical and non-medical specialists in related fields.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Foreword
1. Developments in Occupational Health
2. Man's Work and His Health
3. The Functions of an Occupational Health Service
4. Preliminary, Periodic and other Routine Medical Examinations
5. Special Examinations in Occupational Medicine
Section I. Pulmonary Function
Section II. Other Examinations
6. Well Person Screening and Executive Health Supervision
7. Treatment Services
8. Uses and Methods of Epidemiology
9. Field Surveys and Sampling Methods
10. Sickness Absence
11. The Psycho-Social and Organizational Environment
12. Ergonomics
13. The Physical Environment
14. Airborne Contaminants
15. The Thermal Environment
16. Industrial Ventilation
17. Protective Clothing and Equipment
18. Mental Health of People at Work
19. Occupational Safety and Accident Prevention
20. Prevention of Occupational Disease
21. Ethics in Occupational Health Practice
22. Education in Occupational Health
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163741