Occupational Asthma, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 31-4
1st Edition
Authors: David Bernstein
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711048
eBook ISBN: 9781455712403
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America brings the clinician up to date on essential topics in occupational asthma. Articles cover definition; classification; epidemiology; old and new causes; pathogenesis and disease mechanisms; clinical assessment including differential diagnosis; and management of work-related asthma and related conditions. Other subject matter includes occupational rhinitis; irritant-induced asthma and reactive airways dysfunction; hypersensitivity pneumonitis and related conditions; and evaluation of impairment and disability.
About the Authors
David Bernstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.
