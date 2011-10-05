Occupational Asthma, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711048, 9781455712403

Occupational Asthma, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 31-4

1st Edition

Authors: David Bernstein
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711048
eBook ISBN: 9781455712403
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America brings the clinician up to date on essential topics in occupational asthma.  Articles cover definition; classification; epidemiology; old and new causes; pathogenesis and disease mechanisms; clinical assessment including differential diagnosis; and management of work-related asthma and related conditions.  Other subject matter includes occupational rhinitis; irritant-induced asthma and reactive airways dysfunction; hypersensitivity pneumonitis and related conditions; and evaluation of impairment and disability.

About the Authors

David Bernstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.

