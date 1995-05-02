Occupational and Environmental Neurology
1st Edition
Description
Edited by Rosenberg Occupational and Environmental Neurology fills a gap in the clinical literature available to the neurologist and occupational medicine physician. This volume meets a critical need for clinical guidelines for determination of whether
neurological dysfunction in a worker is caused by a naturally occurring condition or is secondary to local exogenous working conditions.
Table of Contents
Occupational Neurology: An overview; Recognition and evaluation of work-related neurological disorders; Determination of causality and the impairment rating process; Neurotoxicity of organic solvents; Paroxysmal disorders and occupational neurology; Movement disorders; Chemically induced toxic neuropathy; Cumulative trauma disorders; Brain and spinal cord injuries in the work place; Work-related low back pain; Neurological disorders in performing artists; Occupational and environmental exposures and the risk of development of 'naturally occuring' neurological disorders.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 2nd May 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292427
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750695152
About the Author
Neil Rosenberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Medical Toxicology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO