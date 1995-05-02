Occupational and Environmental Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750695152, 9781483292427

Occupational and Environmental Neurology

1st Edition

Authors: Neil Rosenberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483292427
Paperback ISBN: 9780750695152
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd May 1995
Page Count: 352
Description

Edited by Rosenberg Occupational and Environmental Neurology fills a gap in the clinical literature available to the neurologist and occupational medicine physician. This volume meets a critical need for clinical guidelines for determination of whether
neurological dysfunction in a worker is caused by a naturally occurring condition or is secondary to local exogenous working conditions.

Table of Contents

Occupational Neurology: An overview; Recognition and evaluation of work-related neurological disorders; Determination of causality and the impairment rating process; Neurotoxicity of organic solvents; Paroxysmal disorders and occupational neurology; Movement disorders; Chemically induced toxic neuropathy; Cumulative trauma disorders; Brain and spinal cord injuries in the work place; Work-related low back pain; Neurological disorders in performing artists; Occupational and environmental exposures and the risk of development of 'naturally occuring' neurological disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
About the Author

Neil Rosenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Medical Toxicology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO

