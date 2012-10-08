Occupational Analysis and Group Process

"The greatest selling point of this book is, indeed, the clear connection with practice. Again, a well thought-out feature is the inclusion of all the tools for practice in a well-organised final section. As an occupational therapist working in mental health, this easy-to-follow book has already begun to inform my own group programmes and I would strongly recommend this to anyonw working with groups or studying to do so."

British Journal of Occupational Therapy, September 2013