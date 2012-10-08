Occupational Analysis and Group Process
1st Edition
Description
Get the best instruction on occupational analysis, group process, and therapeutic media – all from one book! Using a matter-of-fact style to share their experiences, successes, and failures, expert authors Jane Clifford O’Brien and Jean W. Solomon provide you with effective therapeutic media; sample activity analyses useful in current health care contexts; practical guidance in play, leisure, and social participation areas of occupation; strategies for effective group management and processes; and overviews of theories supporting best practice.
Key Features
- Comprehensive content covers the material taught in group process and occupational analysis courses thoroughly and completely for the OTA.
- Logically organized content that’s written in a matter-of-fact style helps you better understand and retain information.
- Clinical pearls emphasize the practical application of the information.
- Therapeutic Media are tried-and-true methods pulled from the author’s extensive experience.
Table of Contents
- Occupational and Group Analysis using the Occupational Therapy Practice Framework (OTPF), 2nd edition (2008)
- Activity Analysis
- Interpersonal Relationships and Communication
- Therapeutic Use of Self
- Teaching and Learning
- Group Process and Management: Attaining Group Goals
- Group Process and Management: Attaining Individual Goals
- Occupational and Group Analysis: Pediatrics
- Occupational and Group Analysis: Adolescents
- Occupational and Group Analysis: Adults
- Occupational and Group Analysis: Elderly
- Application of Occupational and Group Analysis in Traditional and Emerging Practice Settings
- Ethical Considerations
- Managing Difficult Groups
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 8th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086387
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291460
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323084642
About the Author
Jane O'Brien
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, Westbrook College of Health Professions, University of New England, Portland, ME
Jean Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Occupational Therapist, Berkeley County School District, Moncks Corner, SC
Reviews
"The greatest selling point of this book is, indeed, the clear connection with practice. Again, a well thought-out feature is the inclusion of all the tools for practice in a well-organised final section. As an occupational therapist working in mental health, this easy-to-follow book has already begun to inform my own group programmes and I would strongly recommend this to anyonw working with groups or studying to do so."
British Journal of Occupational Therapy, September 2013